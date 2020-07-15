CEF Report July 2020: Watch Out For NAV Declines

We look at Macquarie Infrastructure Global Total Return (MGU) and the recent cut to their distribution.

Preferred and utility funds look a bit expensive here relative to others as investors likely sought their safety.

NAV movements in the second half of June have stalled out in some sectors, namely the more equity-sensitive like high yield and floating-rate loans.

We think municipal CEFs remain the place where the best opportunity lies, especially when you factor in the NAV movements.

There are a lot of opportunities materializing in the closed-end fund space with some wide disparities in sector valuations as well as underlying funds themselves.

Distribution stability has returned as leverage costs continue to decline. This is very helpful to closed-end fund ("CEF") earnings power. The greater the spread between the yield on the coupons that they invest in, and the cost of their leverage, the higher the coverage ratios of the funds- the higher the coverage ratios, the more distribution stability (and possibility of distribution increases!).

That is what we saw this month as distribution increases outpaced decreases for the second month in a row. The chart below illustrates this well. The blue line is 3-month libor, which is a short-term borrowing rate that we can use as a proxy for CEF borrowing costs. The orange line is the yield on BB-rated corporate bonds.

Prior to March 2020, the spread between those two numbers was less than 2.25%. Today, it is 4.71%. That is a significant increase in earnings power for the funds. We saw Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps (NMCO) increase their distribution despite having to deleverage the fund back in March - the only Nuveen muni CEF to do so. That is the power of lower leverage costs.

This helped NAVs recover some since the lows in late March. For instance, combing through the data we can see that most taxable CEF NAVs are up around 11% in the last 90 days, 4-6% in the last 60 days, 1-3% in the last 30 days, and 1% to -1.5% over the last 15 days. In other words, NAVs are stalling out.

This makes sense as the decline in borrowing costs is nearing the maximum. There's not much more that they can fall. Meanwhile, yields on bonds had been falling largely because interest rates have come down but also spreads (the difference between the yield on bonds and treasuries or the risk-free rate) were tightening. In the last couple of weeks, that has ceased occurring. In fact, spreads began widening back out again (small orange arrow).

This is typically thought of as a red flag or warning signal from the bond markets. We have seen the equity markets stagnate some. Both markets likely being weighed down by the 'second wave fears.'

Data by YCharts

NAV technicals, namely momentum, is a key piece of information that we look at on a daily, weekly, and longer basis. NAVs tend to have staying power, meaning that as they rise they tend to rise and fall, tend to continue to fall.

The only sector that we still see strong NAV momentum remains the municipal space. While the second derivative is declining, there is still decent growth to those NAVs.

Here are some sector NAV changes in the last two weeks:

Investment grade: +0.2%

High yield: -1.1%

Mortgages: +0.6%

Multisector: +0.9%

Preferreds: -0.4%

Senior Loan: -1.0%

National Munis: +0.6%

Taxable Munis: +1.8%

When NAVs are increasing, valuation is less of a concern. Huh? What are you talking about?

Let me explain. If a fund, ABC, has a rising NAV and you want to buy shares at a certain discount, by the time you get the discount you want you may have missed several points of NAV gains in the process. This is why macro is so important. Finding sectors that have a nice tailwind and wide discounts is clearly ideal. However, barring the absence of the latter, a strong tailwind can provide significant near-term returns.

In other words, you could be chasing up the NAV gains.

The net result is, distributions are far safer today across most CEFs but NAVs are weaker. For the total return investor, this outcome may be a net negative but for the income investor, this is a big win.

We still think muni CEFs are the place to be right now; not only for their defensive values but also because we still think they offer up one of the best risk-returns out there. Distributions are on the rise despite falling interest rates and the prospect of the Feds giving "state aid" is growing.

Prices of muni CEFs jumped last week but we have been having good success at picking off some shares in our 7 top conviction "buy-and-hold" funds by placing stink bids out there and letting the market come to us. Last week alone, I was able to get MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) at nice discounts. For instance, on the 26th, I got some shares at the day's low of $20.07 and again on Tuesday, the 30th, at $20.15.

But in terms of munis, the BlackRocks have been stellar fundamentally. Far better than their Nuveen counterparts. With strong coverage ratios and rising UNII values, the distributions in most of these funds are relatively safe and getting safer while strong discounts remain.

But there are a lot of corporate actions occurring with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) consolidating many of their funds. That can change a lot of our screening methodology. For instance, BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (MUS) scores well except for redemption exposure which knocked it down 2 points. Otherwise, it would be a top fund. But given it is merging into MHD, that redemption exposure isn't relevant any longer, so the fund could be a top conviction pick. It also has a wide discount at -9.2% compared to the other target funds.

Another is BlackRock Munienhanced (MEN) which is trading at a much wider discount than their acquiring fund, MQY, at -9.3% vs. -5.8%. That could be a cheaper way to get into MQY given the discount arbitrage there providing a small tailwind.

For now, we continue to add shares opportunistically as the NAVs in the muni space continue to rise and discounts remain relatively wide.

(Source: RiverNorth)

Preferreds and Utilities A Bit Expensive

On the expensive side and an area where I have been trimming is in the preferred space. Remember, most retail preferreds have a "par value" of $25 per share. While down over the last two weeks, the average issue is still over $23.00. That is up significantly from the March lows but still down from the February highs when the average price was $25.77. But given the impairment of many preferred issuers and the suspension of many dividends, the $23+ average value is closer to or even above fair value.

At the same time, preferred CEFs are expensive as well with an average z-score of +0.6. That is the second most expensive sector. Again, while not crazy expensive, it is relatively expensive compared to other sectors.

Preferred shares tend to take the elevator down and the stairs back up. However, in 2020 they did take the escalator up rebounding fairly quickly. A lot of money flowed into the preferred space via ETFs providing a lift.

So you have a combination of relatively tight price-to-par and higher valuations of the CEFs themselves with the average fund trading at a 3.7% premium.

If you recall last month, we discussed looking for "double-discount" opportunities. That is where the underlying asset is at a discount to par and the CEF is trading below NAV. Those types of funds provide the best opportunity for capital gains and yield pickup.

Utilities are in the same boat. The average fund is trading at an 8% premium. Even taking out Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) which trades at an 85% premium, the average is still a -2% discount. What is skewing the space is Macquarie Global Infrastructure TR (MGU) which chopped the distribution from $0.42 quarterly to $0.075 monthly. That is an annual distribution of 90 cents compared to $1.68 previously, a decline of 46.4%.

The reason for the cut was that the distribution was paying out a large amount of capital gains (return of capital). With the market decline, those gains are likely extinguished. Additionally, in 2019, the fund earned $1.16 in investment income plus 14.5 cents in foreign taxes paid. Total ordinary income was $1.31. Management clearly thinks that they will be unable to earn anywhere near that which is why they cut the distribution down. The fund does own a lot of energy-related businesses.

Sometimes we look for opportunities where the distribution is cut and investors sell off the shares but the cut was largely eliminating the return of capital component of the distribution. In those instances, an investor should largely be indifferent between the old and new yield since they could synthetically recreate it by selling some shares themselves. It is just that investors never like seeing their income cut and most investors in the space do not distinguish between net investment income and return of capital in their distribution.

There may be an area of opportunity in MGU, however. The current discount is nearly -17% compared to an average discount of -12%. CEFConnect has the distribution frequency incorrect on their site failing to change the "distribution frequency" to monthly. The "distribution rate" which they likely have as a formula tied to frequency shows just 1.66%. This is wrong. The new yield is 4.98%. The error could be causing some additional selling pressure.

Distribution Changes

Distribution Increase (>3%)

Nuveen Muni Credit Opps (NMCO): Distribution increased by 18.1% to $0.062 from $0.0525.

EV Floating Rate Income+ (EFF): Distribution increased by 8.8% to $0.062 from $0.057.

MFS Ind High Income (CIF): Distribution increased by 4.7% to $0.01871 from $0.01787.

MFS MultiMarket Income (MMT): Distribution increased by 4.7% to $0.0407 from $0.03892.

MFS Special Value (MFV): Distribution increased by 3.95% to $0.04314 from $0.0415.

EV Senior Income (EVF): Distribution increased by 3.9% to $0.027 from $0.026.

MFS Charter Income (MCR): Distribution increased by 3.5% to $0.05774 from $0.05581.

Distribution Decrease (>-3%)

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure TR (SRV): Distribution decreased by 37.5% to $0.12 from $0.1919.

Invesco Sr Income (VVR): Distribution decreased by 16.7% to $0.02 from $0.024.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMD, MEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.