Because I am cautious and prefer not to make high-conviction bets on pro-cyclical plays, I maintain my neutral stance on Citi.

Still, on the corporate side, Citi did not deliver JPMorgan-caliber results. Also, much of the tailwind could be temporary.

Earnings season for the financial services sector is officially underway. Citigroup (C) was one of the three Big Banks to report results in what is expected to be a tough second quarter for the industry.

Maybe because expectations had been set so low, Citi cleared consensus estimates on revenues and EPS quite easily. I suspect, however, that strength relative to estimates came from the institutional side of the business, while consumer banking showed evidence of being under pressure.

(Image Credit: FinTech Futures)

On the results of the quarter

Aligned with what peer JPMorgan (JPM) had reported around the same time, Citi's quarter was a tale of two very different stories.

On one hand, consumer banking saw revenues dip 7% YOY. Not much worked in Citi's favor, from revenue declines of at least 5% in all major geographic areas (i.e. North America, Asia and Latin America) to lower loan volume and unfavorable interest rate dynamics.

Softness in the division was very much in line with subdued consumer activity in the second quarter, as reported by JPMorgan - see graph below. And then, of course, there was the larger-than-expected reserve build of $5.6 billion driven by deterioration in the market outlook, which pushed segment earnings well into negative territory.

(Source: JPMorgan's earnings slide)

On the other end, playing the role of star of the show in the second quarter was the institutional clients business. The large fixed-income markets sub-segment single-handedly lifted the entire division's revenues. Investment banking also did very well, particularly as companies saw a need to raise liquidity amid a period of uncertainty and low interest rates.

The "glass half-empty" view on Citi's solid performance in the institutional vertical is that it was nowhere near as robust as JPMorgan's numbers. The graph below depicts the abyss separating what seems to be the best-in-class player in investment banking and trading and Citigroup. Worth noting, the former has been a top 3 player in all corporate businesses, ranging from IB, M&A, equity and debt markets, while Citi has only made it to the podium in one of these categories in 2020.

Also, it is likely that Citi's trading revenues will return to more normal (i.e., lower) levels going forward. At least this is what its peer JPMorgan seems to believe in regarding its own results, as articulated by CEO Jamie Dimon:

You should assume it's going to fall in half. We don't know, it’s only a couple weeks into this thing. But we don't assume we have these unbelievable trading results going forward.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from earnings slides)

On the stock

Once upon a time, I developed an appreciation for C for two main reasons: (1) the company's obsessive focus on opex management, which I believed help to make up for less robust business fundamentals otherwise, and (2) the stock's industry-low valuations.

Regarding the first item, I still see a case to be made in favor of the company and its stock. The efficiency ratio continues to drop sharply and is approaching 54% from around 60% five years ago, driven by tightening of the belt in marketing initiatives and a smaller physical footprint.

Data by YCharts

On the latter, the appeal of the stock for bargain hunters has even increased lately. Aside from Wells Fargo (WFC), a clear loser in the Big Bank space for several years now, C has recovered the least from the depths of the COVID-19 correction. It is still nearly 40% below all-time highs, as the chart above depicts.

Therefore, I continue to see in this stock a value play within a value sector that should perform very well under one set of conditions: economic recovery coupled with a "healthy" interest rate environment. Because I am much more cautious and prefer not to make high-conviction bets on pro-cyclical plays, I maintain my neutral stance on C. I continue to favor names like JPM in diversified financial services and American Express (AXP) in consumer banking.

Beating the market by a mile The financial services space is only a very small piece of my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth. Other mega-cap names across a wide range of sectors have produced more of the portfolio's total gains, which have been better than the S&P 500's by a mile (see graph below). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.