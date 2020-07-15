When Moderna (MRNA) posted that its mRrna-1273 vaccine-induced immune response in a phase 1 trial, the stock rose 15% in post-market trade to nearly $87.00. Since I first introducing this COVID-19 vaccine developer to readers, the stock more than doubled. As Moderna stock takes out its 52-week high and approaches the $100 level, investors will need to more carefully scrutinize the latest clinical results.

Expansion of Positive Data

Moderna published expanded positive interim data from its original announcement posted on May 18. The company wrote that “Neutralizing antibody titers were observed in 100% of evaluated participants.” The analysis looked at a two-dose vaccination schedule of mRNA-1273. It was given 28 days apart using three dose levels: 25 µg, 100 µg, and 250 µg. The 45 healthy subjects participating were in the age range of 18-55 years.

Importantly, Moderna did not yet have subjects who would most benefit from the vaccine. That includes older subjects over the age of 55 and who might be less than healthy. And why should it? The study is evaluating the vaccine’s neutralizing antibody titers absent of any other health factors. Still, the study reported 21%, or three of 14 participants, reporting one or more severe events, albeit at the highest dose level.

After the second vaccination, more than half (54% or seven of 13 participants) had a solicited systemic adverse event at the smallest dose of 25 µg. All 14 participants in the 250 µg group experienced side effects. Side effects “at the 100 µg dose were fatigue (80%), chills (80%), headache (60%), and myalgia (53%), all of which were transient and mild or moderate in severity.”

Moderna addressed the bearish article posted on May 21, in which the author noted T cells were neglected. It said “T-cell responses were also evaluated at the 25 µg and 100 µg dose levels. Following second vaccination, mRNA-1273 elicited Th1-biased CD4 T-cell responses without significant elevation of Th2-biased CD4 T-cell responses.”

Testing on Older Subjects

Moderna has an ongoing study evaluating the durability of immune responses. It has an additional seven cohorts in the Phase 1 study completing enrollment. This will include 30 adults aged 56-70. When it publishes these results separately, investors will have a clearer idea of the population’s willingness to take this vaccine if brought to market.

Performance and Price Target

After Moderna more than doubled, it encouraged me to seek more stocks that may potentially double. Since January 28, 2020, the stock more than doubled.

(Data courtesy of Seeking Alpha Premium)

Ahead of its Phase 3 trial on July 27 involving 30,000 adult subjects, the stock may easily cross the $100 level. Conversely, Novavax (NVAX) started the year at around $4.00 and traded recently at $109.97.

Data by YCharts

Below: Moderna, Pfizer (PFE), and BioNTech (BNTX) are three COVID-19 plays that biotechnology investors should watch closely.

Data by YCharts

Pfizer's underperformance suggests that DIY investors would like it for the value. Strong buying volumes in BioNTech and Moderna suggest better returns in the near term.

Moderna may have trouble holding the $100 level and rising from there. The last time shares spiked to $80.00, management issued shares, ending the stock’s rally. The $1.6 billion Novavax received from Operation Warp Speed allowed the company to avoid a stock dilution. That also prevented its shares from falling.

On Wall Street, analysts recently issued “Buy” ratings on Moderna with a price target between $90.00 and $100.00:

(Source: TipRanks)

The average price target is $86.46. But if the stock trades above that, analysts may feel the pressure to upgrade the company to avoid looking wrong.

According to a Stockrover research report, Moderna is entering its most seasonally strong period between August and November 2020:

(Data courtesy of Stockrover)

The world’s urgency to have a vaccine ready and the popularity in COVID-19 vaccine suppliers might help the stock hold the $100 level.

Your Takeaway

If management does not issue shares following the latest breakout, then Moderna should continue rewarding investors. But investors who bought the stock only to see it fall may want to sell into the rally. Either way, Moderna continues to earn its spot as one of several top DIY ideas on the Value Investing marketplace. Its prospects are brighter after the clinical data release.

Please [+]Follow me and get free real-time alerts whenever I publish an article. Join the DIY Value Investing Marketplace Guide now. Our service doubled its subscriber base this year. Followers took interest in stocks that could double, such as with Moderna. Join DIY the Investing Guide today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.