Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Banks are a hot topic among our membership. We have been pretty neutral on Citigroup (NYSE:C) for a bit, though the stock is off the lows we saw in March. However, we had felt that the name was not a top choice in the space well before COVID-19. With the outbreak, our consumer-driven economy has been decimated by stay-at-home orders. Millions remain out of work. Tens of thousands of businesses are still closed. Interest rates slashed to nothing with record unemployment. Not a good spot for the banks, although we do consider one bank a strong buy. The financial stocks as a whole sold off extremely hard during the broader market selloff, and frankly, the sector is going to need several quarters, if not years, to rebound. This is where focusing on operational performance becomes paramount. For the most part, our coverage at BAD BEAT Investing suggests that results so far, as a whole, have been better than expected believe it or not, but there are many left to report.

Citigroup is one of the mid-tier names of the biggest banks in terms of quality. We have traded this name many times, though have not played it in a few months. We do believe that performance had justified the action in share prices over most of 2019 and into the start of 2020, but that has changed. We still believe there are several strengths and weaknesses you need to be aware of in the key metrics that we follow for major financial institutions. Overall, we think Citigroup still has some tailwinds, and it remains a good hold. The most recent quarterly report was rather 'so-so' overall. With performance that is not great but not awful, we just do not see shares a buy here. That said, Q2 had some strengths and some notable weaknesses to be aware of. Let us discuss.

Headline numbers better than expected

The headline numbers were pretty solid. The company beat consensus on the top line and bottom line. Versus last year, there was once again improvement on the top line. We thought it would be worse, though Q3 will likely feel some continued pinch in key metrics we watch. Still there was positive news on this front with revenue of $19.7 billion, up 5.4% year over year. This revenue pattern is very positive over the last few Q1s.

With the present quarter's $19.7 billion in revenues, the bank surpassed consensus analyst estimates by nearly $700 million. We thought revenues would come in around $20 billion, so this is significant outperformance even against our more liberal expectations.

Factoring in revenue growth, past share repurchases, and expenses that were somewhat well managed, EPS showed solid performance. However, there continue to be elevated loan loss provisions, leading to massive declines in EPS versus last year. While we expected this (and thought it would be worse), the higher provisions demonstrate the pain of government-mandated shutdowns, quarantines, stay-at-home orders, and by extension, higher unemployment and a fickle consumer.

In last year's Q2, the company saw earnings per share of $1.83 per share or $4.8 billion in net income. Here, in the present quarter, net income fell to $1.3 billion and earnings per share plummeted to $0.51, which beat consensus by $0.24 and beat our expectations by $0.20. This is a strong decline in net income of 73%. It was also down 50% from Q1 which was painful, even if expected. Much of this decline was over credit losses, but let us look a bit more closely at some of the critical metrics.

Loan growth and deposit growth continue

We have to say that one of the positive points of the quarter was continued loan growth and deposit growth, though the former was lower than we have seen historically. No matter what is happening with interest rates and the economy, the best banks continue to grow loans and deposits, as these activities are what grow a bank's income over time. So, overall, good news here. Loans were up and came in at $685 billion in the quarter, up 1% from last year; however, loans were down from Q1's $721 billion, so take note of this. Deposits continue to increase at a solid pace as well to help fund these new loans. They rose to $1.2 trillion, an 18% increase from last year. This is solid. We project loans and deposits will surpass $750 billion and $1.45 trillion, respectively, at the end of 2020.

As we have said before, traditional banking is the bread and butter of the industry, where the bank takes in money and lends it out at a higher rate. However, one should check to ensure the loans are of quality. Obviously, we aren't doing a line by line audit of what is on the loan book, but we will reiterate that ever since the Great Recession, Citigroup has cleaned up its act and significantly tightened its lending criteria to consumers, improving the quality of its loans. As always, given the increased loan activity, we must be on the lookout for increased loan losses, for which, given the current climate, the allowance was dramatically increased.

Provisions for credit losses

Changes in provisions for credit losses can be informative, and even the best banks have been increasing these provisions. Now, in 'normal times' if the provisions grow, it could represent more risky debt is being taken on. It could mean simply that more loans are on the books, and the bank is setting aside additional provisions based on historical/anticipated losses. What we had previously liked here is that we saw Citigroup taking on less risky loans since the Great Recession.

Despite loans having grown tremendously in the last few years, provisions for credit losses have been mostly level in recent years, resulting in a sharp decline as a percentage of loans. However, with what has happened in the world, so many people are at risk of needing deferral or forbearance on their many loans, and in a few months, defaults may peak. This is common sense given that so many are out of work. The major banks are going on defense, and Citigroup is no exception. There was a major increase in the total amount of loan loss provisions year over year.

We expected a rise since there are more total loans, but over the last few years, the loan loss provisions over time have become a lower percentage of loans. That all changed thanks to COVID-19. This year, there was a massive spike to $26.4 billion, or 3.9% of all loans. What is most notable here is that this was a huge increase from Q1 2020, which saw loan loss provisions of $20.8 billion or 2.9% of total loans. This weighed on results and in our opinion is why the stock sold off despite better-than-expected headline numbers. This was a massive result. This contributed to our 'so-so' interpretation of performance. All the banks have increased their provisions, while getting defensive. We will continue to monitor this key metric.

Still a highly efficient bank

Citigroup's efficiency ratio is another reason we have been in and out of the name over the years, trading swings. The efficiency ratio measures the amount spent to generate a dollar of revenue. We are likely at the best efficiency we will see here. Efficiency was lower than Q1 2020. We could be wrong, but it will take a massive boost in the already efficient bank's performance to really boost margins and generate higher than expected returns. Over the last few years, Citigroup has seen its efficiency get to and remain below 60%. Overall, there was a still impressive 52.3% operating efficiency ratio for the bank. However, this was not as positive as Q1's 51.5%. So although it is efficient, it was a decline in performance for this key metric.

Final thoughts

We want shares to come down lower before considering them for a trade. Sure, you can buy now and hold for years and maybe generate 15-20% returns. That is not awful, but it is compared to the moves we make week to week in our service. Still, we knew earnings would get nailed. Not just for C, but for all banks. As we move into Q3, we still do not know how bad the defaults on loans will be. We do not know how much economic damage will ensue. We do expect a high level of credit losses, while the company increased its provisions for losses. One bullish point is the near 30% discount to tangible book value. In that regard, we think shares have some value. But, if one must buy a bank, stick with the best.

If you like the material and want to be informed first, click "Follow" and if you want direct guidance in these markets check out BAD BEAT Investing below.

Join BAD BEAT Investing before prices go up this month This is the last chance. If you want to be a winner you should immediately join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit-taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today Click here to start your risk-free trial

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.