AMD Inc. (AMD) is expected to report its Q2 earnings later this month on July 29. The stock is just 5% away from its 52-week high at the time of this writing, and investors would be curious to see if the chipmaker is able to beat the Street’s revenue estimate of $1.85 billion to keep the uptrend in its shares going. But in order to get a fuller picture of its growth prospects, investors may also want to track AMD’s segment financials, its ASP and shipment growth metrics and management's outlook for Q3 and beyond. These items are likely going to determine how the company and its shares are going to perform next.

Disaggregated Financials

Let me start by saying that companies across the globe have been variably impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Where some firms are experiencing a crippling effect of the global lockdowns, others are thriving, and it seems like AMD is amongst the group of firms that have benefited in the past few months.

Latest numbers from IDC actually reveal that sales for desktops, notebooks and workstations during Q2 collectively grew by 34.6% and 11% on a sequential and a year-on-year basis, respectively. The major contributing factors were that production, logistics and retail-side bottlenecks faded away. I’ve regularly discussed about channel checks in prior articles on AMD since March (such as here), so IDC’s report shouldn’t surprise my readers. But having said that, IDC's numbers suggest that the company may have experienced industry tailwinds in its computing and graphics segment during Q2.

Similarly, the management of memory chip manufacturer Micron (MU) noted during their quarterly earnings call held two weeks ago that the company was seeing robust demand trends from the datacenter market. In fact, its top brass mentioned that they were supply constrained and were unable to fully meet the strong demand from customers. From the company's conference call:

Sequential revenue growth was led by the data center and mobile markets... We were supply-constrained for certain compute DRAM products, which limited our ability to meet some demand upside from customers.

Now, Micron is a semiconductor chipmaker too, but it doesn’t have any major product overlap with AMD. This essentially suggests that AMD could possibly experience such demand trends too, but by a varied degree, since its product mix is different.

We would need to ascertain the extent by which AMD benefited in the last quarter in both PC and enterprise markets. Were there sales dampeners across any of its sales channels and end-markets, or did the company experience robust sales growth throughout? So, to better understand how industry dynamics impacted AMD's sales performance and how it's positioned in the COVID-19 era, investors should scrutinize the company's segment-wise sales performance in its upcoming earnings report.

To put things in perspective, the chipmaker has two reportable segments, out of which its retail-heavy Computing and Graphics segment accounted for about 80% of its overall revenues during Q1. Its other datacenter and enterprise customer-focused segment, Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-custom, accounted for the remaining ~20% in the said quarter.

Based on my channel checks (such as here), I personally believe that AMD is well-positioned to post sequential as well as year-over-year sales growth across both its reportable segments. But as far as analysts go, they’re forecasting the chipmaker’s Q2 revenues to come in at $1.85 billion, which would mark a significant 20.9% growth on a year-on-year basis.

ASP and Shipment Growth

Moving on, AMD announced the general availability of its Ryzen 3000-series SKUs about a year ago. Similarly, its retail-focused GPU line-up hasn’t seen a major architectural upgrade in over a year. It would be interesting to see how these chips are faring in terms of sales generation in today’s time, especially since AMD’s larger rival, Intel (INTC), has been actively making efforts to retain its market share in the x86 computing space.

For instance, the chipzilla released its new line of 10th-generation Comet Lake-S microprocessors about 10 weeks ago, bumping the core counts and pricing the SKUs slightly more competitively. This release falls right in AMD’s Q2 FY20, and the upcoming earnings calls for both the chipmakers would shed light on whether these chips were a commercial success and if Intel was able to curtail AMD Ryzen’s growth.

So, investors may want to monitor AMD’s ASP and shipment growth metrics in its upcoming earnings report. These items would highlight how well its chips are selling, in terms of both volume sales as well as price realization.

There can be a few scenarios here:

AMD can post shipment and ASP growth, indicating that it’s still registering a healthy ROI from its relatively dated chips and it’s yet to see signs of a slowdown; The company can post shipment growth but register a drop in ASPs. This may indicate a shift to lower-priced product mix; It can post ASP growth but a drop in shipments, indicating that the chipmaker was able to realize higher prices but was volume-constrained; AMD can post flat ASP and shipments growth, or post declines in both the metrics, indicating that it needs its current-generation products are losing their competitive edge against rival offerings.

Having said that, I’m personally expecting AMD to post continued shipment and ASP growth during Q2 on the back of strong PC and datacenter demand trends. My view is reinforced by recent channel checks, along with strong sales data from IDC and bullish commentary from Micron’s management. But that’s just my opinion, and investors should look for concrete numbers in AMD’s upcoming earnings call to get a fuller picture of its state of operations.

Financial Outlook

Needless to say, there are several variables for AMD and its investors at this point in time. For starters, we don’t know how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the chipmaker’s business during Q2. We also don’t know how its chips are faring commercially now that Intel has launched its new processor line-up.

One may look at analysts for answers, but they, too, don’t seem to have clarity on the situation. The table below highlights the Street’s high and low estimates, and the variance between the two figures. Notice how the variance is surging for Q2 and Q3 FY20, indicating that the analyst community has extremely diverging opinions regarding AMD’s prospects.

So, in their upcoming earnings call, readers and investors should listen in on AMD management’s financial outlook for Q3 and beyond, and monitor their comments on how exactly the coronavirus outbreak is impacting the company's business. Doing so would churn out baseless speculation, set expectations straight and provide us with clarity on how AMD and its shares are likely to perform in the near future.

Final Thoughts

AMD's upcoming earnings call will be a pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders. It'll provide us with clarity on whether the company has enough growth prospects for its stock to surpass its 52-week highs or not. So, I recommend readers and investors to monitor the company's segment financials, its ASP and shipment growth numbers and listen in on its management's outlook for Q3 and for the full year to better understand its state of operations.

