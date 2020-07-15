Where The Nasdaq Bull Will Stop

Two weeks ago I wrote an article noting how strong the Nasdaq has been since he lows that were struck in March. At that time I discussed the prospects for the tech heavy Nasdaq to be closing in on at least a localized top from that March low. I was basing that opinion on what I was seeing as a very extended move and a full Elliott Wave pattern. That article was a bit more focused on the larger degree context and I was more focused on the larger pattern off of the 2009 low into the more recent highs.

This week I am going to discuss some of the smaller degree patterns and drill down to some of the key price levels that I am watching both to the downside and upside that should help give us some guidance as to where the Nasdaq is headed over the course of the next several months and when we can expect the recent Bull run to come to an end.

Over the past two weeks, we have seen quite a bit of volatility strike the markets but the overall trend has remained up, with the Nasdaq striking new highs earlier this week. The overall sentiment has also remained quite bullish with there being quite a lack of fear in the markets. This is evident in a very low Put Call Ratio which has seen low levels not seen since just before the February meltdown. We are seeing almost every dip be bought and many traders subscribed to the one-way market theory.

This comes in the midst of Government shutdowns that are doing real and lasting damage to the real economy. Of course, markets can and do remain irrational longer than many investors can remain solvent but at some point, this is extremely stretched and one-sided market will end badly for many. The big question of course is when that end will come.

To answer that question let’s drill down to some of the smaller timeframe Nasdaq charts. As noted on the bigger picture charts I am viewing the Nasdaq as having a relatively full pattern thus leaving us primed to see a top. A full pattern in and of itself however is not enough to signal that a top has indeed been struck as bull markets can and do often extend, even to the point of becoming irrational.

So while it’s important to identify extended markets to help prepare for what may be coming next, until we see the market actually make a turn and break some previous support levels, we have to be cautious in attempting to call tops. This is indeed the case that we are dealing with on the Nasdaq at the moment.

So drilling down to the 4-hour chart as shown below we can see that I am watching two paths here. One of which would suggest that we have already struck at least a local top which I am showing in white and the other path which still needs another higher high as shown in blue.

Under this first white case I would want to see a break of the 10,370 level before breaking back up over the 11,069 high to give us initial confirmation that we have indeed struck a top. Further confirmation of a larger degree top would then come with a break below the 9986-9365 zone. If we can indeed get through that zone then I watch the larger degree support zone in the 9174-7604 zone.

Holding or breaking this larger degree support zone would then be the key in determining whether the Nasdaq still has several more years of the bull market ahead or if we have already begun a multi-year corrective pattern that could see this consolidate and correct for quite some time as I noted in last week's article.

The other path that I am watching as shown in blue would suggest that we still need yet another higher high over the 11,069 level to fill out a final wave (V) of (V). If we do indeed break the 11,069 level then I would key in on the 11,528 level overhead as this is the 261.8 extension of the initial move up off of the March lows. A fairly common fib extension to hit for the fifth wave of an impulsive wave pattern. From there I would still want to see a full five-wave move to the downside followed by a break under the 9986-9744 zone to give us some confirmation of a top after making a new high.

Both of these cases are still suggestive that we are close to a fairly large degree top and should see at least a corrective retrace that should see the Nasdaq give back at least 10-20% of the gains since the March lows, with the potential for this to be quite a bit larger should we see a break of the lower end of support near the 7600 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.