The Clorox Company (CLX) has had the fortune of being in the right space at the right time. A global pandemic alongside great brand recognition has pushed demand for its products to an all-time high. The stock has responded in kind and defied gravity. But while the earnings will likely be fantastic, we believe the stock is set up for a decade of negative returns. We make our pitch below.

Clorox is a medium-sized conglomerate which generates over $6 billion in sales from cleaning, household and lifestyle products. The company's leading brands dominate home care, laundry and professional products in the cleaning segment. Household products make up about a third of the sales and consist of products like thrash bags, charcoal and cat litter. The company has grown outside the US and the international segment makes up about 17% of sales. Clorox spends heavily on brand development, awareness and maintenance and most of its products are leaders in their respective segment.

They say the trend is your friend and Clorox bulls have had the wind on their back from earnings estimates that just won't quit going up.

It benefited initially from a strong stocking and hoarding effect but demand remained strong as the pandemic spread overseas as well. While we remain bullish on the earnings prospects over the next 12 odd months, we still believe the shareholders may be moving in for a decade of negative returns.

Clorox is currently trading at over 4.5X sales. Yes, that number will come down but unless we expect the pandemic to be around forever, there is a problem in paying over 3X sales for a consumer staples company.

This brings us to the other side of this. Revenues have grown at about 2% compounded for the last decade.

In general for a company growing revenues at that rate, you would establish a safety threshold of no more than 2X sales. After all, there is very little leverage that sales growing near the pace of inflation can generate.

Finally, we can see that Clorox gains have been powered by a rather crazy EV to EBITDA multiple expansion. From around 10X in 2010, CLX's EV to EBITDA has exploded to over 22X.

How insane is this number? Well, S&P 500 peaked in 2000 with a 14.2X multiple and went on to provide a decade of negative returns.

At 23.0X, investors are locking in negative returns over longer time frames.

To get to where we are going, we have to see where we came from. There are three components to the total return. The starting valuation, the ending valuation, the growth rate and the dividends. We know the starting valuation. We will assume a 3% EPS growth rate from this high base, which is likely optimistic. Also to keep our case simple, we assume all earnings are paid out as dividends. Now they can be retained and used for buybacks, but the latter will result in lower returns when valuation is high, as it is now. So assuming they are returned to shareholders 100% in the form of dividends improves our total returns.

The key driver is the ending valuation. The current 23 represents an epic bubble of sorts and will revert over time. If we even assume a move to 12X, we are priced for almost zero returns over a decade.

For those griping about the 12X EV to EBITDA, remember that we were at that valuation in 2014 (see red dot) when interest rates were pegged to zero.

If we assume ending valuations to reach 10X EV to EBITDA, then returns get negative out over a decade.

Stretched valuations always make people develop recency bias. Surely, we could go to 20X EV to EBITDA but 10? Not in this lifetime!

The problem with valuations at such stratospheric heights is that they are only sustainable if future shareholders accept very low to negative returns. They also assume that there won't be any inflation spike, competitor undercuts, new products that might steal market share or even a big jump in corporate tax rates to bridge the deficit. Clorox shareholders themselves experienced this, at least from a price movement perspective if not a total return perspective, as prices stayed flat between March 1999 and December 2010.

Why did that happen? We will tell you why. Investors were foolish enough to pay 17X EV to EBITDA for a modestly growing company.

But at 23X, things should work out a lot better. It is, after all, different this time.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.