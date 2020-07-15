The company's production levels are lower than expected due to softer grades. At New Afton, the problem with grades is set to continue until the end of the year.

New Gold (NGD) has just provided its second-quarter operational results. The gold miner is in an interesting position, as it has recently managed to secure its financial safety at the cost of limiting its near-term upside due to hedging programs and asset sales. Without further ado, let’s look at what happened during the second quarter.

Rainy River

Rainy River mine resumed its operations on April 3 after a 12-day COVID-19-related shutdown and produced 49,633 gold equivalent ounces (GEO), down from 51,106 GEO in the first quarter. Gold recovery and mill availability remained mostly in line with first-quarter numbers, while gold grade declined from 1.03 g/t to 0.78 g/t. The company blamed the slow return to pre-suspension productivity levels, which resulted in using a higher proportion of medium grade ore from the stockpile and put pressure on grades. In all likelihood, this issue will have a negative impact on costs.

Meanwhile, New Gold continued to work on capital projects that should lead to a long-term turnaround for the mine and stated that they should be completed by the end of this year. Next year, the company will operate without the damaging hedging program, so the mine’s earnings power will materially increase, assuming it does not experience any problems on the operational side.

New Afton

New Afton produced 48,446 GEO in the second quarter, down from 52,329 GEO in the first quarter. Note that New Afton is a copper mine with significant gold production, so copper production is the main driver of the ultimate GEO result.

In the second quarter, New Afton’s copper production decreased to 16.9 million pounds, compared to 18.5 million pounds in the first quarter. The reason for this decrease is the continued softness on the grade side, as well as scheduled mine and mill shutdowns. As per the press release, New Gold investors should not expect improvements in grades anytime soon: “Management continues to work on optimization scenarios, but based on current information, lower grades are expected to continue over the balance of the year and potentially into 2021 [...]”.

While low grades will put some pressure on the mine’s results, the recent copper upside may provide material help if copper prices stay around current levels. Unlike gold, copper production was not hedged for 2020, so New Gold is set to enjoy any copper upside that might occur.

In my opinion, the second-quarter operational report will not be able to provide additional upside for New Gold shares. The second-quarter production was lower than expected, while New Afton will continue to experience problems with grades until at least the end of this year. In addition, the company’s cash flows will still get hurt by the hedges, so it will only be able to fully enjoy current gold prices in 2021.

Given the second-quarter operational results, the company’s financial results will not look great in the second quarter, as costs will increase, while the revenue will be capped by hedges. New Gold is set to provide its second-quarter report on July 30.

With so many gold stocks to choose from, New Gold shares will not be on investors’ and traders’ prime lists. That said, additional gold price upside may still lead to increased momentum above $1.50. At this point, I’m neutral on New Gold shares.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.