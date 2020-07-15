Silver Futures Activity Predicting Explosion In Silver Prices
Silver open interest on the COMEX is exploding.
Data shows that longs are asking for over 69 million ounces of real physical delivery on the July contract.
July 13th data alone shows that an additional 1.1 million ounces of silver were moved from 'eligible' to 'registered' category, the latter of which is used for settlement of contracts.
I discuss the silver futures market, and the signs that COMEX data is giving us about the direction of silver prices.
- How open interest has exploded in a very small market
- How the contracts standing for delivery of 69 million ounces for July dwarf previous data
- How JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) moved over 30 million ounces from 'eligible' to 'registered' at COMEX to meet what appears to be settlement of short positions in real physical metal
- How July 13's daily report shows that an additional million ounces, net of market, were moved into the registered category
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own physical silver.