Diversification Is Always Working, But Sometimes You Don't Like The Results

Once you diversify beyond a popular index like the S&P 500, you must accept that you will be faced with long periods when the index outperforms your portfolio.

Everyone is familiar with the benefits of diversification. Financial economists believe that diversification is the only free lunch in investing because, done properly, it reduces risk without reducing expected returns. And since we live in a world where there are no clear crystal balls, and market forecasters and active managers have very poor track records, the safest port in that sea of uncertainty is broad diversification across factors and other unique sources of risk and return.

Behavioral economists know that for "real" people (real people are not always economically logical) diversification is not a free lunch, at least not in the way financial economists think about it. The reason is that once you diversify beyond a popular index like the S&P 500, you must accept the fact that, almost certainly, you will be faced with periods (including very long ones) when a popular benchmark index, reported by the media on a daily basis, outperforms your portfolio. When this occurs, investors experience what is called "tracking error regret," and the noise of the media tests their ability to adhere to their strategy of diversification.

The period since 2017 has been a particularly challenging one for those who diversified away from broad market indices like the S&P 500 in order to add more exposure to value stocks (and international stocks as well). From January 2017 through March 2020, the value premium, defined by HML (the return of high book-to-market stocks minus the return of low book-to-market stocks), experienced a drawdown of 42 percent. If we extend the period back to January 2007, the drawdown of about 51 percent is the largest ever. Periods such as this lead to a contagion as bad as the one caused by the coronavirus as the media fuels the regret problem created by tracking variance.

Tracking Variance Works Both Ways

I've yet to meet an investor who raises a concern about tracking variance when it is positive; they do so only when it is negative. And because most investors don't know their financial history, it's important to review the historical evidence demonstrating just how important the diversification of risk is. To do that, we'll take a trip on Mister Peabody's WABAC machine (bet you didn't know his name was Hector) to demonstrate the wisdom of diversification and avoid the mistake known as "recency bias."

Recency bias is the tendency to overweight recent events/trends and ignore long-term evidence. This leads investors to buy after periods of strong performance - when valuations are higher and expected returns are now lower - and sell after periods of poor performance - when prices are lower and expected returns are now higher. Buying high and selling low is not exactly a prescription for successful investing.

While the S&P 500 Index has been the star performer since 2017, it was not long ago that it underperformed totally riskless Treasury bills for a full 13-year period, 2000-2012. And this was not the only such period. In fact, there were two even longer periods: the 15-year period ending in 1943, and the 17-year period ending in 1982. The table below shows how diversification would have benefitted investors during those three periods, which collectively make up almost half (45) of the 91 years since 1929. The table below shows the performance of small value stocks (as represented by the Fama-French U.S. small value research index) and the S&P 500 Index over these three periods.

Annualized Returns (%)

S&P 500 Index U.S. Small Value 1929-43 0.6 3.9 1966-82 6.8 16.9 2000-12 1.7 11.4

Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio nor do indices represent results of actual trading. Information from sources deemed reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Total return includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains.

Investors are all too quick to abandon the strategy of diversification when the S&P is the star performer, as it has been since 2017 relative to value stocks and since 2010 relative to international stocks. Of course, no one complains about tracking error, or makes the mistake I refer to as confusing strategy with outcome, after periods such as the three in the above table when their more diversified portfolios outperform. In addition, during such periods, despite the large tracking variances relative to the S&P 500, they don't have a problem adhering to their plans (because they were positive variances). In other words, good tracking variance is okay, but bad tracking variance is not. Unfortunately, we don't have clear crystal balls that allow us to avoid the bad kind. Thus, smart investors know they must live with both kinds of tracking error and remain disciplined, adhering to their plan, if they want the benefits of diversification.

As noted, the performance of value stocks has been so poor since 2017 that small value stocks have now underperformed for a much longer period of time. With that in mind, we'll use the WABAC machine to examine the returns of the S&P 500 Index and small value stocks ( Fama-French U.S. small value research index) over the periods not covered by the first table.

Annualized Returns (%)

S&P 500 Index U.S. Small Value 1944-65 15.1 19.1 1983-99 17.7 18.4 2013-19 14.7 10.3

Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio nor do indices represent results of actual trading. Information from sources deemed reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Total return includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains.

Note that if we extend the most recent period just four months, through April 2020, the outperformance of the S&P 500 widened from 4.4 percent to an amazing 8.7 percent (10.8 versus 2.1). That widening is what has caused so much consternation among investors. In my role as chief research officer for Buckingham Wealth Partners, not since 1999 have I spent so much time reminding investors of basic, prudent investment principles and providing remedial lessons in investment history. I've also been reminding them that ignoring the lessons history provides is the surest way to repeat investment mistakes. The following table shows the diversification benefits provided by international stocks, which have far underperformed the S&P 500 over the most recent decade, creating the risk of tracking error regret.

Annualized Returns (%)

S&P 500 Index MSCI EAFE Index MSCI Emerging Markets Index 1970-79 5.9 10.1 N/A 1980-89 17.6 22.7 N/A 1990-99 18.2 7.3 11.0 2000-09 -1.0 1.6 10.1 2010-19 13.6 6 4.0

Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio nor do indices represent results of actual trading. Information from sources deemed reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Total return includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains.

Once again, we can see the benefits of diversification. In three of the five decades, developed markets international stocks outperformed U.S. stocks, and in two of the three decades for which we have data, emerging markets outperformed. But you only got the benefits if you stayed the course.

The bottom line is this. If you believe markets are highly efficient (and the evidence on the persistent failure of active management should convince you of that), you should also believe that all risky assets should have similar risk-adjusted returns. It should then follow that you should diversify across as many unique/independent sources of risk that you can identify which meet the criteria of demonstrating a premium that has been persistent across very long periods of time and economic regimes; pervasive across industries, countries, regions and even asset classes; robust to various definitions; survives transactions costs; and has intuitive risk- or behavioral explanations for why you should believe the premium is likely to persist. In other words, instead of seeking to generate alpha (through stock picking or market timing), you should diversify by seeking out different sources of beta (unique sources of risk and return). Remember, diversification is the safest port in that sea of uncertainty.

There's one last point we need to cover regarding investor mistakes.

Patience and Discipline Required

In my 25 years of advising both individual and institutional investors, I've learned that one of the most common and costly mistakes even smart investors make is thinking that when it comes to judging the performance of risky assets, three years is a long time, five years is a very long time, and 10 years is an eternity. That is simply wrong. All risky assets, without exception, experience long periods of underperformance, as evidenced by the S&P 500 underperforming totally riskless one-month Treasury bills for three periods of at least 13 years. And from 1990 through March 2020 (a period of more than 30 years), investors in Japanese large cap stocks, before any expenses, earned no nominal return, losing money before even considering the effects of inflation. That's 30 years waiting for the expected equity risk premium. I would note that period was preceded by two decades over which those stocks returned 22.4 percent, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by almost 11 percentage points a year.

Here's another example, covering a 40-year period. In January 1980, gold peaked at $850 before bottoming out at about $280 in early 2002. Gold's value in real terms had fallen about 85 percent. It's now trading at about $1,700, or about six times its price of about 18 years ago. But even with that rally, gold is still trading about 15 percent below its inflation-adjusted peak price of more than 40 years ago (about $2,200 in February 1980). That's a loss of about 15 percent in purchasing power over a 40-year period.

My final, and perhaps favorite, example looks at the returns to large and small growth stocks over the 40-year period ending 2008. Today, growth stocks have been the darling of investors, just as they were in the late 1990s. Over this 40-year period, long-term Treasury bonds (20-year) returned 8.9 percent per year, outperforming large growth stocks (Fama-French large growth research index), which returned 8.5 percent; small growth stocks (Fama-French small growth research index), which returned just 4.7 percent; and long-term corporate bonds, which returned 8.5 percent. Investors in the riskier investments underperformed for 40 years. And in case you are wondering, over that period the S&P 500 Index outperformed long-term Treasuries by just six basis points a year - not much of a reward for experiencing 45 percent greater volatility.

Conclusion

In the world of uncertainty we live in, the prudent strategy is simple and clear: diversification. However, it's not easy, because investors who choose to diversify must endure long periods of underperformance. But so do investors who concentrate their risks in a U.S. market-like portfolio; it's just that they don't have to worry about tracking variance. However, you cannot spend tracking variance, only returns. The lesson I hope investors take away is that concentrating risk in a U.S. market portfolio, while eliminating the tracking variance problem, is the riskier strategy because it puts all your risks in one risk basket.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.