Loan loss reserves have been bolstered materially. Looks like we hit the peak now.

In my Citigroup (C) earnings preview article, I focused on two key areas: the sustainability of dividends and the narrative around buyback programmes.

The investment case in Citi has always been quite straightforward. The bank should be able to grow revenue in the low single digits (say 2-4 percent, depending on GDP growth), keep costs flat but then juice it up with massive buybacks (~8-10 percent of share count per annum).

The buybacks are, of course, a key enabler for this strategy.

Commentary about the buybacks

Firstly, it is important to highlight that there wasn't even one question probing the sustainability of the dividend. The dividend looks quite safe.

In my earlier article, I set out two conditions for the restart of the buyback program. The first was around some normalisation and healing of the economy. The second was more firm-specific and centred around the availability of excess capital to deploy.

Citi CEO Mike Corbat seems to echo a similar theme when asked about buybacks:

Yes. I think it's based on as we look and project forward what we see from an economic perspective and obviously what's going on in the economy both consumer and institutional... I'm not sure what the new normal is but we see a better sense of normalcy whatever that is returning to the global economy.

Mr. Corbat further added an important point:

I don't view this today as being political. I view it as and as the Fed has said it will ultimately be our choice to come back into reinstate buybacks at the right time. And again as we said in the previous questions, we'll be monitoring that and when the time is right we'll be back in there filing to re-begin or to begin the buybacks.

It is important to note that Citi does not need to obtain permission from the Fed to reinstate the buyback programme. It simply needs to comply with its minimum capital requirements (including the Stress Capital Buffer as calculated by the recent CCAR stress tests).

Clearly though, Citi has to act like a responsible adult in the room (hence, wait for the economy to show signs of stabilising).

Loan loss provisions

The build in Q2'2020 was substantial, and now Citi carries ~$28.5 billion of reserves. It is driven by economic models, but also includes $2.3 billion of "management overlay". Basically, saving for a rainy day or accounting for a worsening scenario than currently forecasted. In my view, the loan loss provisions are largely done, and most certainly have peaked (unless we go into a full-blown depression).

It is interesting to see that Citi has about the same level (percentage-wise) as JPMorgan (JPM) in the cards line (JPM is slightly higher at ~12%). JPM is generally the most conservative bank when it comes to provisioning. On that basis, I am comforted that Citi reserves are sufficiently robust now, and if history is any guide, we will see material reversals in periods to come.

Capital position

Citi delivered an 11.5 percent CET1 ratio, which is above the 11.2 percent print in Q1'2020 and a full 150 basis points above the minimum requirement of 10 percent. This is achieved in an exceptionally stressed environment (Risk Weighted Assets increased substantially due to a number of factors) and with huge loan loss provisions booked in the quarter. I fully expect Citi to operate well north over 12 percent in 2021, unless it starts to buy back stock.

The negatives

There were several negative surprises. Citi guided, on a full-year basis, for both revenue and costs to be flat to slightly down year on year. Given the robust capital markets in the first half, one would have expected total firm revenue to be up.

The bank did not participate in the equities trading revenue bonanza that others enjoyed (i.e., JPM). It also underperformed JPM in FICC trading, but that's most likely attributed to different product and geography parameters.

Global Consumer Bank (GCB) and accruals business in the Institutional Client Group faced strong headwinds from the low rate environment. These will likely persist in the medium term.

Citi also benefited from a low tax rate for the period (~9 percent), and this should be seen as a one-off.

But mostly, it was the tone of the earning call that spooked investors and sent the share price down. It appears that both the CEO and CFO had a rather sombre mood.

During the final exchange in the earnings call, with Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo, Mr. Corbat noted the following:

Well, I would start off Mike and say that it is not our intention to be negative. I think we're all in this together and I would certainly say that the unknowns outweigh the known. And if somebody has the crystal ball, I would love to see it... But again, I don't think anybody should leave any bank earnings call this quarter simply feeling like the worst is absolutely behind us and it's a rosy path ahead. So feel good about where we are. The environments are unknown. I think the actions we've taken so far have been spot on. And I think we're well positioned for what the future brings.

No wonder the share price fell almost 4 percent.

Bottom line

Citi's Q2'2020 results are solid. The loan loss reserves are appropriately conservative, and we could very well hit the peak in Q2. The bank's dividend is safe, and the buyback narrative is back on the agenda. Its capital position is strong, and there is plenty of capacity in the near future for substantial buybacks (especially once the economy shows signs of improvement). But this was very far from a spectacular quarter (JPM performed much better).

The sombre tone in the earnings call spooked some investors. If I were cynical, I would argue that management is trying to talk down the share price so that it can execute buybacks at a lower price.

More realistically, I think it is Citi's unique way in appeasing regulators and demonstrating conservatism - after all, it was only a decade ago that the bank was rescued by the U.S. government. In such times of crisis, when some are literally hungry for food, it is just not appropriate for large banks to appear bullish and talk about rewarding shareholders with multi-billion buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.