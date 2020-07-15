The System Is Rigged Against Ordinary People: Harrison
by: Real Vision
Summary
A high percentage of people think we’re no longer in a recession and the economy is early cycle, which may in part explain the strength of stocks.
If the earnings we saw today are a harbinger of the future, you could expect financials to lead in the early cycle phase.
The share economy is disconnected from the real economy and the inequality that reflects is exposing the need for change.
A high percentage of people think the economy is early cycle versus still in a recession, which may be contributing to the buoying of stocks, Ed Harrison said during today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing.
Harrison