In Search Of The Best High-Yield Opportunities In The Market Today

On Monday morning I sold my Dominion Energy (D) stake at $80.60, locking in 26% profits (including dividends, my total returns on that investment were nearly 42%). I wrote about that trade in great detail here, in case you missed it. Those returns are great; however, anytime I sell a dividend growth stock, it hurts my passive income stream. Being that my primary goal as an investor is to generate a reliably increasing passive income stream, this is a big problem that needs to get fixed as soon as possible. With that in mind, ever since selling D, I've been thinking about how I want to replace those shares, and more importantly, the income that they provided. In this piece, I will discuss that thought process thus far.

Using Active Management To Boost Passive Income

For years now, when writing my monthly portfolio review pieces, I've highlighted the fact that all of my year-over-year dividend growth results have been generated 100% organically, meaning that my income stream has not been the beneficiary of an influx of cash into my portfolio due to the fact that money was tight in the Ward household for a while when my wife returned to graduate school.

We made a handful of financial decisions prior to her acceptance into school that seemed reasonable for a two-income household to manage. Things changed drastically when her income disappeared, but we knew that her studies would eventually allow us to reap significant financial rewards due to the strong long-term demand outlook for her profession in the medical field. Nevertheless, that positive outlook didn't change the fact that for me to meet my double-digit annual dividend growth goal, I knew I would have to get somewhat more aggressive with regard to using active management to boost my passive income stream since savings were no longer in the equation.

Frankly put, using active trading to bolster a passive income stream a strategy that lies a bit outside of the box when it comes to the typical dividend growth investor. I've said this many times, but I'm happy to hammer home the idea once again here: one of the biggest benefits of the DGI strategy it that the long-term compounding that it is built upon incentivizes investors to simply buy and hold high quality stocks, rather than worry about trading in and out of them.

This income-oriented focus allows investors to sidestep many of the common pitfalls that lead to underperformance over the long term.

Due to the fact that basic human nature and the common emotional responses that we generally have when facing volatility (fear and greed) lead to irrational decisions that are likely to be detrimental to the long-term compounding process that the DGI strategy facilitates (and protects), I'll be the first to say that buy and hold investing is likely the best route for most investors to take when thinking about reaching financial freedom.

I've talked about the "elegantly simple" nature of the dividend growth strategy. I've been blunter, highlighting the need to K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid). But, I also believe that there are exceptions to just about every rule.

One such exception is a dividend cut. This too, is pretty simple, right? If your goal is to generate reliably increasing passive income, then it doesn't make much sense to own companies whose actions are detrimental to that goal, does it?

Anytime a company that I own cuts the dividend and I'm sitting on profits, it's a no-brainer decision for me to cut ties and move on to greener pastures. Heck, if I'm sitting on profits and a company freezes, or simply makes it a habit to miss my dividend growth expectations, I've been known to sell. The way I see it, there are too many high-quality companies in the market that are posting stellar dividend growth performances to stick with dogs for too long.

If I'm sitting on losses at the time of the cut, then things become more complicated. Thankfully, cuts are a fairly rare occurrence amongst the high-quality stocks that I own and therefore, this isn't a dilemma that I've had to deal with very often in the past.

What's more, I've had a lot of success in the past predicting cuts ahead of time, allowing me to get out of Dodge before the shooting starts.

I oftentimes talk about the predictability of dividends. By tracking the underlying fundamentals and operational performances of the companies that I own, I can usually estimate their dividend growth rates fairly well. The same thing goes for dividend cuts.

In the past, I was able to sell out of names like Kinder Morgan (KMI), General Electric (GE), and Ventas (VTR) before they announced dividend cuts, due to my concerns surrounding their cash flows and/or balance sheets.

Thankfully that was the case, because usually when a dividend cut is announced, share prices plummet. By getting out early, I've saved myself a pretty penny in the past, but unfortunately, I wasn't able to predict the move that Dominion made last weekend. However, in my view, this move by management was unpredictable and if nothing more, this Dominion story shows exactly why diversification is important (it helps to protect you from situations like this one where income oriented investors can get hurt, through no reasonable fault of their own).

When it comes to putting the proceeds of these sales to work, I always try and make sure that the new equity shares that I'm buying with them generate more income than the shares that I sold.

This is classic sell high, buy low thinking. There are just about always attractive values in the market and in the dividend growth world, cheap stocks equal accidentally high yields. When buying these accidentally high yielders, not only am I increasing the purchasing power of my passive income stream (and therefore, the strength of my compounding with regard to dividend re-investments) but also putting myself in a situation where I have strong potential to reap significant capital gains as well due to mean reversion and multiple expansion.

In short, this process is a win-win and now I'm pleased to say that I get the chance to supercharge my compounding again here with the proceeds from my Dominion Energy sale.

What To Buy?

Thankfully, D recently paid its Q2 dividend, so I have plenty of time to find a suitable replacement before I've technically "missed" a payment and therefore, hurt my passive income stream. With that in mind, I'm happy to be patient in this replacement process, to make sure that I not only increase the size of my income stream, but also the quality of my portfolio as well.

The quality aspect of this trade is more difficult than usual. Usually, when I sell shares within my dividend growth portfolio, I do so because of valuation concerns. When I sell something that I believe to be grossly overvalued, the share price is very high, and therefore, the dividend yield is usually fairly low. It's not hard to fine high-quality companies in the 2-3% yield areas. However, as dividend yields rise, the quality of the companies paying them typically fall and therefore, I know that I have to be careful in this situation.

When I sold D, shares were yielding 4.66%. And frankly put, in today's low interest rate environment, most companies with yields above this level have high yields for a reason. What I do not want to do with the second half of this trade is chase yield. When thinking about possible ways to replace D, here are my initial thoughts.

First and foremost, when thinking about selling high and buying low, the easiest thing to do is just replace expensive Dominion Energy shares with cheaper ones.

Dominion's stock is down roughly 8.5% since I sold it. Usually, when thinking about selling something high and then buying it back lower, I start to consider making the trade when the shares have fallen 10% or more from my recent sale price. I love these simple replacement trades. When making them, using the same proceeds from the sale trade, I can increase my share count and therefore, my dividend income quickly and easily. However, this requires a stable dividend and unfortunately, D does not have a stable dividend.

The company's annual dividend is slated to fall from $3.76/share to roughly $2.50/share in Q4. So, with this in mind, to break even from a passive income perspective using D's forward annual dividend guidance, I would need its share price to continue to fall from here. If D shares hit the $53.59 mark, they would produce the same level of income for me with the new dividend as they did at $80.60 with the old one. This price point in the mid-$50s corresponds with the fair value estimate that I talked about for D in my recent focus ticker article. My plan is to put the proceeds from my recent trade to work in the short term and being that it would require a sell-off of nearly 30% from here, I'm not going to hold my breath as I wait to see if D shares fall towards that price point.

So, since the simple and easy solution appears to be unlikely in the short term, I've been looking elsewhere in the market for potential replacements.

Probably the next simplest decision would be to just re-allocate the D funds towards another utility (or utilities). I'm certainly considering making this decision. Right now, Duke Energy (DUK) and the Southern Company (SO) both stand out as potential replacements.

DUK trades for 15.7x earnings right now. This is much lower than we've seen in recent years, but it is above the company's long-term average P/E ratio of just 13.79x. However, the company hasn't traded below that 13.8x level since 2011, so it appears that the market may have re-rated this company's stock higher in recent years.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

DUK was D's partner on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and said that it will take significant pre-tax charges on the failed project ($2.7-$3.2b). However, even with this setback in mind, the company did not follow in D's footsteps with a dividend cut. DUK announced its September dividend this week which represented a 2.5% y/y raise. This isn't much, but in the utility world, it's acceptable (especially relative to D's cut). After the raise and some recent weakness in the stock price, DUK yields 4.84%.

The Southern Company has also experienced weakness as of late and now trades for just 16.5x blended earnings, which is almost in-line with its long-term average P/E ratio of 16.16x. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. graph below, SO shares have fallen significantly in 2020, having given back nearly all of the gains that they posted in 2019. Right now, SO yields 4.93% and I'm tempted to take advantage of this recent weakness. Doing so would allow me to keep some utility exposure as well as bolster my passive income stream.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Several of our Dividend Kings analysts have been very high of beaten down Prudential (PRU) lately and therefore, I know I'd have to consider this stock as a potential D replacement.

PRU shares are down roughly 44% from their 52-week highs and trade with an extremely low valuation (just 5.68x blended earnings ratio right now compared to its long-term average of 11.38x). Multiple expansion would result in enormous capital gains from these levels assuming we see mean reversion in the short-term. This, combined with PRU's 7.58% yield makes this an attractive bet, for sure. However, I just said "bet" instead of "investment" for a reason.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

PRU's EPS is expected to fall 24% in 2020. Analysts are calling for a big bounce back in 2021 right now, but to me, I'm not so certain that we'll see such a strong, V-shaped recovery in the short term. I'm always wary of financial stocks because of all of the dividend cuts that we saw in this sector during the Great Recession. PRU was one of the names that cut their dividends during that bear market period.

In 2008, PRU's EPS fell 63%. The 2020 bottom-line outlook isn't quite as dire, yet as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, the stock is being priced with a similar premium as it was in 2008/09. To me, this represents a potential opportunity (which is why my fellow Kings are bullish on the stock). But, I always say that a dividend yield is only as good as its safety and to me, I see that cut in 2008 and it makes PRU a tough pill to swallow.

Obviously, the past doesn't predict the future, but in volatile times like this, I prefer to partner with companies that have a proven track record of performance during bear markets and more reliable earnings/cash flows during tough times. I'm not surprised that my colleges are seeing attractive risk/reward here, but my appetite for risk in today's market is pretty anemic and therefore, I'm going to have to pass on PRU.

Another high yield option that I've been looking at closely is Philip Morris (PM).

I already own an overweight position in Altria (MO), which is why I am considering PM in the first place. Historically, I've always been more attracted to MO, as opposed to PM, simply because of PM's higher payout ratio. Today, this concern is still present. Although PM has a strong history of generosity towards its shareholders, the current forward-looking payout ratio (using 2020 consensus EPS is nearly 96%).

I'm well aware that the reliable cash flows generated by tobacco names allow them to maintain safe dividend outlooks with abnormally high payout ratios, but we're talking 80-85%, not 96%. The saving grace of this high payout ratio is the fact that analysts expect to see strong EPS growth from PM in the coming years.

Right now, consensus earnings growth for 2021 and 2022 comes in at 10% and 8%, respectively. This is much higher than the 5% and 6% growth that analysts expect to see from MO during those future years. If PM is able to hit these growth estimates and the dividend continues to grow on a low single-digit trajectory (which would be fine; this would mean that PM is protecting the purchasing power of its shareholders’ passive income from inflation) we'll be looking at a payout ratio in the mid-80% range in a few years. This would make PM's 6.67% dividend much more attractive, in my opinion.

Now, I just have to ask myself, is the risk worth the reward in the present?

I think PM's earnings growth estimates are realistic, in part, due to the recent FDA approval for its iQOS device. We've seen iQOS do well in foreign markets in recent years and I suspect this heated tobacco trend will continue into the future due to its apparent relative safety compared to the traditional smokeable tobacco in cigarettes.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Right now, PM trades for just 13.8x blended earnings, which is less than its long-term average P/E ratio of 16.4%. PM's undervalued share price alongside its high dividend yield makes it a prime contender to replace at least part of my former D position.

Since PM's yield is significantly higher than the 4.66% yield target that I have when thinking about replacing D, it would give me some flexibility with regard to the overall replacement package. What I mean is, I could use something like 1/2 to 2/3s of the D proceeds to buy PM and then use the remaining cash to buy a lower yielder with higher growth prospects and still come out well ahead of my prior income level. This sort of package deal could allow me to not only increase my yield, but also my growth prospects, which is an attractive potential plan in my view.

I'm also looking at Verizon (VZ). This trade would be made in a similar vein to the PM one with regard to the fact that I already own an overweight position in VZ's rival, AT&T (T), so adding to my currently underweight Verizon stake would help me to balance out my telecom exposure a bit. Admittedly, I think that AT&T is the better bargain (which is why I am overweight T and underweight VZ). T's yield is also much higher (AT&T yields 7.04% whereas VZ only yields 4.56%). T's blended P/E ratio is 8.72x, compared to VZ's 11.29x blended P/E ratio. However, Verizon does have a stronger balance sheet and credit rating than T (BBB+ compared to T's BBB), so some of this relative premium makes sense.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

At this point, I don't want to add to my T stake significantly, which is why I am looking at Verizon in the first place. I like the telecom industry as a whole, when thinking about reliable cash flows. However, I worry that I might be diversifying here simply for the sake of diversification and that goes against my strategy of using irrational valuation to build diversified baskets over time. Furthermore, I just missed out of VZ's ex-dividend date, which is a bit of a bummer with regard to having to wait another quarter before collecting a quarterly dividend if I was to decide to include VZ shares in a D replacement package. This won't be a deciding factor here, but in terms of increasing my 2020 passive income with this trade, it will factor into my thinking.

AbbVie (ABBV) is another name that I've written about recently that offers a high yield, a low valuation, and in my opinion, double-digit total return CAGR potential in the coming years. I recently wrote about ABBV, so I won't go into a lot of detail in this piece. I will say that my ABBV position is currently just about full, so adding a large amount of shares at one time is not a high priority being that the stock has rallied in recent months. I'd rather target something that is more beaten down on a relative basis.

Yet, even after ABBV's big rally from the March lows, shares are still trading at just 10x earnings and offer a 4.8% dividend yield. Investing in ABBV today would allow me to beat my 4.66% yield threshold target for my D replacement. And, ABBV's near-term growth potential is much higher than D's was (on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you can see that analysts expect to see double-digit EPS growth from ABBV in 2020, 2021, and 2022).

ABBV's growth prospects, relative to its valuation and yield, make it a unique investment prospect for sure. Frankly, I'm not aware of any other stock in the market that offers the same combination of growth, yield, and attractive valuation. Yet, the Humira patent cliff overhang is real and continues to serve as a threat that makes me wary of going too overboard here with regard to single stock exposure.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Since March 31st, I've only made one purchase in the market outside of my dividend re-investments. That purchase was Realty Income (O) at $52.84 back in early May.

Since then, O rallied back up north of $60/share, but recently, weakness has pushed the company's share price down to $57.12. This is still 8% above my recent purchase price and typically I'd rather be averaging down than up in the short term when building positions, but at this $57/share level, O yields 4.91%, meaning that is above my 4.66% yield target.

Although physical retail continues to face strong headwinds in the COVID-19 environment, I continue to like the blue chip triple-net REITs like O as long-term plays. As I've said before, there aren't really any business models in the world that generate higher margins than triple-net REITs. And, although O's monthly rent collection figures as of late have been much worse than their historical averages, they are still high enough to support the dividend.

I suspect that REITs like O will continue to trade with a lot of volatility in the future as talks of more shutdowns loom, which is one reason why I may simply wait to potentially add to O at a lower price. But, at the end of the day, I know I'm better off making investment decisions with the data at hand rather than attempting to speculate on what may or may not occur in the future.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Right now, O trades with a blended P/AFFO ratio of 17.2x. This is slightly below its long-term average of 17.6x and as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, opportunities to buy O shares at a below average share price are extraordinarily rare. The reason why O is still an underweight position for me is because of the lack of opportunities to accumulate shares at attractive valuations. So, with this in mind, I may simply bite the bullet with regard to my aversion to averaging up in the short term and include O as a part of a D replacement package. Long term, I love having exposure to "The Monthly Dividend Company" and I highly doubt that I will regret an O purchase with a 4.9% yield attached from a dividend growth standpoint.

With regard to the REIT space, I should mention that I am considering a few other names as a part of a potential D replacement package as well. I've been buying Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) as of late because this is another blue chip REIT that rarely trades with a discount to its historical average. Right now, FRT shares appear to be cheap, with a 17.5x blended AFFO multiple compared to its lofty 27.97x long-term average. However, I think that FRT carries a bit more risk than O (it has lower rent collection results) and therefore, I don't want to push this position overweight.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

W.P. Carey (WPC) has long been my largest REIT position because of its combination of low valuation, high dividend yield, and well-diversified portfolio. I view WPC as a mini-triple net ETF due to its industry and geographical diversification. No other REIT in the triple net space offers similar exposure within its portfolio. WPC offers a very high yield, at 7.4%. This would surpass my 4.66% threshold by a long shot. However, WPC has posted disappointing dividend growth results during the last couple of years and because of this, I don't feel compelled to add to my already overweight position although its shares are cheaper than its other blue chip rivals at just 13.5x its blended AFFO. But, if WPC were to fall in the coming days/weeks, I would consider adding to my stake due to its very high yield.

A battleground REIT in the triple-net space, in my opinion, at least, is Store Capital (STOR).

I've owned STOR shares for years now. During the March sell-off, I added to my position at $28.66, meaning that I could average down a bit here with shares languishing in the $21/share area. However, STOR shares are cheap for good reason. Their rent collection has suffered and several of their largest tenants have announced bankruptcy. Although STOR did maintain its dividend during its last declaration, its management team has been much less stringent in its dedication to a growing dividend in recent conference calls and press releases. Although STOR's stance of "we'll leave it up to the board" may simply be management-speak, as a shareholder, I much prefer the up front conviction that management at O and FRT have provided regarding their dividend plans in the face of COVID headwinds.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I've also been wary of STOR's middle market strategy with regard to its tenant portfolio. O has a more strict focus on investment grade tenants and thus far during the COVID-19 sell-off, we've seen that pay off. I wrote this article about a month ago with Brad Thomas which highlighted the performance discrepancy between these two triple net plays. However, STOR CEO Christopher Volk recently published a letter to shareholders which goes against my investment-grade oriented viewpoint, and I have to admit, that his masterful words have swayed my opinion somewhat.

I'm still more bullish on O than I am STOR; however, STOR is much cheaper, has offered better dividend growth since its IPO, and at the end of the day, I realize that Mr. Volk knows more about real estate investment than I do so while I don't necessarily agree with him wholeheartedly, it would be silly for me to brush off his opinion entirely. STOR's valuation and high dividend yield (6.41%) make it a contender for my D replacement package, though if I were to include STOR shares they would likely make up a minority of the overall trade due to my relatively low lack of conviction with regard to dividend safety.

And lastly, we arrive at the two multi-family/apartment REITs that I've been looking at for a while now: AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Essex Property Trust (ESS).

Thus far during the COVID-19 crisis, these two apartment REITs have posted some of the best rent collection figures that I'm aware of from the blue chip dividend growth area of REITdom. We're talking mid-90 percent range from both names. With this in mind, I find it a bit off that both companies have performed so badly, with regard to their bounce back from the March lows.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Both ESS and AVB trade well below their historical valuations. And, like O and FRT, having the opportunity to buy shares of these two companies (especially ESS) below their long-term averages have proven to be extremely rare events and investors who took advantage of them in the past have been rewarded handsomely. This is why I'm so keen to add shares of both ESS and AVB to my portfolio.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

There are concerns that COVID-19 is changing the world, with regard to the decades-long urbanization trend reversing itself as people continue to work from home. There are thoughts that the major urban areas and expensive suburbs that these two companies have built their empires in will no longer be sought after destinations for professionals to flock to due to their relatively high costs and the healthcare threat that the COVID-19 pandemic has created in densely populated urban areas. Essex, especially, faces a threat from the work-from-home movement, assuming it really takes hold, because of its dedication to areas on the West coast that surround prominent tech companies.

We've seen Mark Zuckerberg mention that many (if not the majority) of Facebook employees will be working from home in the relatively near future. I suspect that the 5G revolution will make at-home productivity even higher. So, while I'm not totally sold on the idea that the urbanization bears are hyping up these days, I'm also not ignoring the possibility of a new normal that ultimately hurts these two names. With this in mind, I don't see myself going overweight either AVB or ESS, unless I see a very wide margin of safety.

Right now, both names are trading at slight discounts to my fair value estimates ($155 for AVB and $230 for ESS). Being that these are a couple of the top-performing stocks in the entire market since their IPOs in 1994 (ESS has generate 17% compounded total returns for shareholders and AVB has generate 13.3% annualized total returns for its shareholders), I definitely want exposure and I may use this as an opportunity to make that happen. Both ESS and AVB offer yields that are lower than my 4.66% threshold; however, if I were to combine investments into these companies with a higher yielder like PM or STOR, then I could still invest in them while bolstering my income stream at the same time.

Conclusion

Well, there you have it. I'm roughly 4,700 words into this one, so I won't keep you any longer. I'll be sure to update subscribers when I finally make up my mind and put my Dominion proceeds back to work. I hope to do so in the near future, yet I'm also keen to watch some of the negative momentum that we've seen in the market in recent days play out before diving back into the market. I expect heightened volatility moving forward due to macro pressures and therefore, I don't mind being patient with these purchases. I won't allow my caution to harm my income stream, but I am willing to sit back for a bit in the short term to see if the market provides an opportunistic moment that really allows me to supercharge my income stream with more "accidentally" high yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, FRT, MO, O, T, VZ, WPC, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.