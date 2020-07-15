The company is expecting to be free cash flow positive by next year, which is an important goal post, especially for a small company of AudioEye's size.

We recently went long AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock and it felt good.

Every once in a while, you come across a business that you want to win, not just because it will make you money but because the society will be a better and just place if the business wins. AudioEye is one such company.

Yes, we do believe that investment thesis should never be based on purely emotional decisions and that's why we did take a closer look at the business. The business is starting to see the benefits of the growth strategy getting traction, the regulatory push nudging businesses to adopt the company's software and financials making the stock look good.

For our understanding, the investment thesis boiled down to answering three simple questions:

What do they do?

Why is it a good investment?

Why is it a good stock to own at this time?

And the answer to all three was convincing enough for us to invest.

AudioEye provides software solutions to makes websites accessible to individuals with disabilities, in turn making companies comply with the government's regulations regarding website accessibility under ADA/Section 508 compliance against WCAG 2.1 AA standards.

With patented technology, the company is a leader in this small niche market that is growing fast, sitting at the start of a major adoption curve of what might eventually become a 'must-have' feature of any website.

Why is it a good investment?

Now enabling a disabled user with timely and usable access to digital content via a SaaS-based solution is rewarding enough, but we know most readers want to club the rewarding feeling with a sound profitable business model as well, which AudioEye seems like one.

Market leader with patented technology, so pricing power?

Recurring revenue base, so visibility?

High operating leverage, so high margin?

Purnha Source: Company Website

The solution fixes the website, certifies it, maintains it, and monitors the compliance requirement as per regulations and laws on an ongoing basis. For customers, an easy to use solution, and for investors a nice recurring revenue stream that gets a superior trading multiple, e.g. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) for small retailers.

Like any SaaS-based business model, there is high operating leverage, i.e. the expenses structure is largely fixed and as the revenue grows, profits grow at a disproportionately higher pace than the sales.

Retention rate is around 90% and why not, the regulation requirement is the initial driver of growth but eventually, accessible website adds to the potential customer base as well.

Why is it a good stock at this time?

Timing-wise, our decision was based on a few positive catalysts,

New CEO starting to deliver

Great sales momentum with decent future sales growth catalysts

Visible path to cash flow profitability

Earlier this year, the company appointed Heath Thompson, who has deep experience working at top-notch SaaS-based software solutions and cybersecurity businesses, as a permanent CEO. His experience and the company's technology do suggest to us an expanding product portfolio down the road.

AudioEye Inc. 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 107% 90% 115% Purnha Source: SEC Filings

As the chart above shows, sales growth momentum is strong, even though the current revenue base is small on an absolute dollar basis. The company has delivered 17 consecutive quarters of record revenues, with growth at both enterprise and vertical partner channels.

Monthly recurring revenue, MRR, grew 17% sequentially at the end of the first quarter and deferred revenue increased 88% over last year, metrics that investors follow closely of any SaaS-based business.

Continued expansion of vertical partner channels that is small but delivering decent sales growth does offer significant opportunities in the enterprise markets.

Path to cash flow profitability

The company is expecting to be free cash flow positive by next year, which is an important goal post, especially for a small company of AudioEye's size.

AudioEye Inc. 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 107% 90% 115% As % of revenue Gross Profit 54% 59% 69% Selling and marketing 43% 43% 43% Research and development 3% 7% 8% General and admin 87% 83% 58% GAAP Numbers, with reclassifications. Purnha Source: SEC Filings

As the chart above shows, finances are moving in the right direction for the company to achieve its goal of cash flow profitability over the next few quarters, thanks to inherent operating leverage in the business model. Gross margins are growing and operating expenses continue to decline as a percentage of revenue.

Even though the recent margin trajectory is impressive, it looks better when you dig a bit deeper.

AudioEye Inc. 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 107% 90% 115% As % of revenue Gross Profit 54% 59% 69% Selling and marketing 43% 43% 32% Research and development 3% 7% 10% General and admin 87% 83% 67% Without Reclassifications. Purnha Source: SEC Filings

The company reclassified certain expenses and if we adjust those reclassifications for an apples-to-apples comparison, there is more leverage potential visible in the sales and marketing expense.

Secondly, operating expenses were at elevated levels due to new rollouts with vertical partner channels and initial set-up costs associated with the PDF remediation business to improve automation, investments that will lead to lower cost of delivery down the road as the business expands, thus improved profitability.

Disclosure: This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections. We own stock of AudioEye Inc.

