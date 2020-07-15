Is Amazon Unstoppable? The Bull And Bear Case

Amazon's stock is expensive, currently trading at a P/E ratio of about 85x next year's earnings.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated e-commerce sales and slowed sales for brick-and-mortar retailers – two trends that benefit Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). But the pandemic has also forced competitors to bolster their own offerings. Anthony Okolie talks with Anita Bruinsma, Consumer Discretionary Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the bear and bull case for the e-commerce giant Amazon.

