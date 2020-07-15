The new North American trade agreement should bring more business on both sides of the border, benefiting Cemex significantly.

Cement giant Cemex may seem like an attractive way to play an economic recovery.

Recently, I've been making the case for Mexican stocks. The Mexican stock market (and economy) has been in a slump for many years.

Mexican GDP growth struggled to ever get out of second gear following the collapse of the commodity super-cycle in the early 2010s. Throw in oil price weakness and jitters with U.S. relations, and Mexico has struggled. The Mexican stock market has been in a seven-year bear market. Measured in dollars, the index is down more than 50% since the peak even including dividends:

Data by YCharts

As such, I've highlighted various ways to play a recovery in Mexico. For example, you have Mexican airport operator Centro Norte (OMAB) which holds the concession for the key manufacturing hub of Monterrey, Mexico. It's my favorite travel recovery stock, as investors have lumped it in with other aviation names, even though OMAB's profits are linked to U.S.-Mexican manufacturing.

With U.S.-Chinese relations slipping and the new USMCA trade agreement in place, Mexico is well-suited to grab more of America's manufacturing business in coming years.

If an airport stock is too spicy for your tastes given the coronavirus headwinds, I also pointed out three defensive Mexican stocks that are selling at attractive valuations. There's a lot of value to be had in the country's equities today.

Cemex: More Value Trap Than Opportunity

However, my bullishness on Mexico isn't a blank check to go buy all the country's equities blindly. In some cases, stocks that are down big have dropped with good reason. That brings us to Cemex (CX), Mexico's dominant cement company.

Cemex was briefly popular after the 2016 election as traders hoped Cemex would get contracts for the building of a proposed border wall. However, there was never much foundation behind that trade idea; Cemex stock quickly slid as Mexico's economic uncertainty increased in the wake of that election. And now, while Mexico's economic outlook was brightening thanks to the new trade agreement, the coronavirus has hit and caused another plunge in sentiment.

Add it up, and Cemex has managed to underperform even the dour performance of its benchmark Mexican ETF. Over the past three years, the Mexican market has lost 39% of its value, while Cemex is down 73%:

Data by YCharts

And let's be clear, Cemex isn't a small company. Even after this dreadful market performance, Cemex still has a market cap of $4 billion. And, impressively, it generated more than $13 billion in revenues over the past year.

As you might guess, when you generate a huge revenue base and yet your stock price is slumping, it's usually because you have a problem with profit margins. And indeed, that's exactly the case:

Data by YCharts

Cemex's profit margins collapsed in the 2000s, heading from the high 40s to 30%. That's simply brutal - it's extremely difficult if not impossible to overcome that sort of margin decay in a slow-moving industry like cement.

Bulls say cement is a local monopoly business, as it is extremely expensive to ship cement long distances. Thus, the nearest supplier can set prices. That's true to an extent, but it hasn't been enough to prevent severe erosion of Cemex's margins.

Coming out of the financial crisis, Cemex managed to turn things around - margins ticked up steadily from 2012 to 2015. Now, however, with the Mexican economy lagging and commodity prices in the dumps, much of the inherent industrial demand has slackened. As such, Cemex's profit margins are heading south again, with a particularly worrisome downside acceleration over the past couple of quarters.

That's bad news, as the company's earnings correlate almost perfectly to its gross margins:

Data by YCharts

If you look closely at the EPS Y-axis, you'll see the problem. Cemex was losing a lot more money in its bad years than it has made in the good years. It was running EPS of negative a buck per share annually in the early 2010s. More recently, however, when margins peaked, annual EPS only made it up to 50 cents or so.

You may say, who cares, 50 cents of peak earnings on a $2.50 stock is still amazing - that's a 5 P/E ratio. But when you lose more in the down part of the cycle than you make at the top, you're speculating by owning the stock, you're not rationally investing.

Mismatched Debt

While Cemex faces a variety of problems, arguably its debt situation is the most troubling. Cemex has a lot of debt and is a cyclical business. In fact, it has $12 billion of debt. That's a gargantuan amount in comparison with the $4 billion equity market cap.

However, this is not a surprising story - you could say the same for dozens of major industrial companies today.

What makes Cemex unique here is its offside currency exposure. Cemex generates nearly half its earnings and EBITDA in Mexico. Yet, it has denominated the lion's share of its debt in U.S. Dollars and Euros. This is not ideal:

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, the Mexican Peso has lost 15% of its value against the U.S. Dollar. The losses hit 25% at the height of the corona crisis, though the Mexican Peso has regained some ground subsequently. However, you don't have to stretch your imagination to see the Peso retesting the lows in a second wave scenario. Particularly as Mexico is one of the world's hardest hit countries from the coronavirus.

When a huge chunk of your earnings are in Pesos and yet your debt is in dollars, it creates grave problems. If you're a high profit business, this is just a mark on your earnings. But when you're heavily indebted and interest coverage is a day-to-day concern, having 10% or 20% of your cash flow disappear due to foreign exchange is a brutal blow.

If Cemex were the only publicly-listed industrial company in Mexico, perhaps we might have to put up with this deficiency. But instead, we can buy something like Centro Norte Airports, which owns the Monterrey airport lease (Cemex is also based out of Monterrey, by the way).

Centro Norte has just 1x Debt/EBITDA and is AAA-rated in Mexico. Its minimal debt that it does have is denominated in Pesos. If you're buying a Monterrey business that will benefit from Mexican manufacturing, it seems obvious to buy the one with huge profit margins, a clean balance sheet and Peso liabilities, not the one burdened with a ton of foreign currency debt.

What Does A Cemex Upside Case Look Like?

Given the debt situation, Cemex needs a stable to improving Mexican Peso. All else equal, the Mexican Peso is arguably significantly undervalued. If you travel around Latin America a lot, as I do, Mexico is clearly a bargain on a purchasing power basis against most other local economies.

Given Mexico's key benefits in competing with the likes of Brazil, Peru, or Colombia, over time, you'd expect the Mexican Peso to be relatively strong. Instead, it's one of the weakest currencies in the region lately. In a normal global economy with no coronavirus, I'd expect Mexico to dramatically outperform most of Latin America, giving a big tailwind to Cemex and its strained balance sheet. Additionally, the U.S.-China political fallout is an easy opportunity for Mexico to pick up more business.

Thus, Cemex could mount a comeback in coming years. If you assume the pandemic clears up relatively quickly, the Mexican economy should be able to stabilize in 2021. Meanwhile, North American economic integration rapidly picks up as U.S. and Canadian manufacturers focus on Mexico rather than East Asia for their manual labor needs. This is a realistic scenario, and in fact is not that far off my base case.

Also, Mexican GDP could surprise to the upside. I'd argue that much of Mexico's seemingly lousy economic performance over the past decade has come from how we measure things. For one, Mexico's oil industry output has plummeted in recent years:

Source: Trading Economics

Mexican oil production is down by nearly a million barrels a day, from 2.6 million to 1.8 million. Oil's price has gotten cut in half, adding a further blow to GDP. However, Pemex, the state oil company, is poorly-run. It's not an efficient or particularly profitable enterprise, and thus while it produced a ton of GDP, that didn't really translate to much economic vitality.

In recent years, much of Mexican GDP has rotated from oil to manufacturing; the manufacturing jobs are a far stronger engine of economic growth going forward. This is how you saw Mexico printing 1% GDP growth in the late 2010s even as the Northern Mexican states like Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, and Nuevo Leon were enjoying full-scale economic booms.

Now, with Mexican oil production appearing to have bottomed, that drag on overall GDP should lift. Meanwhile, manufacturing - the real impulse behind Mexico's economy - is roaring. The stage could be set for Mexico to report blowout GDP numbers in coming years once commodities pick up. This, in turn, would be a major boost for Cemex, both in terms of actual business results and in perceptions of its forward outlook.

Avoid Cemex Stock, Be Careful With The Mexico ETF

However, even in this scenario, something like Centro Norte Airports arguably has much better risk/reward.

That's because Cemex simply has so much debt that it would take years of great prosperity to move the needle. At a $4 billion market cap, the company could earn $800 million in a year and trade at a 5x P/E ratio. Yet even if it used all $800 million (magically assuming no CAPEX) to pay down debt, that'd hardly make an impact on their nearly $10 billion of long-term debt. The bond owners have the majority of the economics here, even if conditions improve markedly.

Finally, I'd note that investors should be cautious before simply buying a Mexico ETF to get exposure to that country's stock market. Yes, Mexican shares are in a brutal bear market and should rebound sooner or later. However, the popular EWW ETF has a lot of low-quality holdings in it:

Source

Cemex is the sixth-largest holding. You also have a struggling REIT, the stagnant phone company, and a struggling media operation among other top 10 holdings.

That's a sour mix that largely misses some of Mexico's better defensive companies, while also under-weighting its most exciting stocks, such as the airports (notably none of the three airport operators are even top 10 holdings right now).

I highly encourage investors considering an investment in Mexico to look beyond just the country ETF and its top holdings. Right now, there's a lot more value in many of the smaller faster-growing companies. EWW and many of its top holdings, like Cemex, are value traps.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published July 12th for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.