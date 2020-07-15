Rowan Street Capital Q2 2020 Letter To Partners

Summary

Rowan Street Capital, LLC is a private investment partnership making concentrated long-term investments in the public markets. Our investment approach is characterized by concentrated, long-term ownership of high-quality stocks.

The fund returned +43.2% (gross) vs. S&P 500 increase of 20.5%. Year-to-date through June 30, the fund returned +20.5% vs. S&P 500 decline of 3.1%.

We can assure you that our performance this year was not derived from market timing or from some special ability to accurately forecast the movements in the stock market.

We believe there is NO wealth creation withoutvolatility! It is simply the “price of admission” that the market demands us topay, yet there is so much effort on Wall Street that is dedicated towards minimizing volatility.