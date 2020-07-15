You can buy it here or sell puts to generate income against it.

Thesis

Storage REITs are a great business to own. That's been true for a long time, but especially since the Global Financial Crisis. People need storage space, and it makes logical sense that they would because people are consumers.

Consumers buy things. Consumers are also hoarders. There is a psychological barrier when it comes to throwing things out, driven by sentimentality and an attachment to objects.

Take a look around your own house. Do a 15-minute scan of everything you own. How much would you absolutely need to hold onto if you downsized, and how much could you put in storage? You’ll surprise yourself about how few things you really do need day-to-day.

Now look around and ask yourself what you wouldn’t miss if you threw it out. That’s not such an easy task. As humans, we hold onto things “just in case we need it”, or simply because it is emotionally meaningful. That’s yet another reason why storage REITs are great investments.

This is all true in normal times. What about when people must downsize? Downsizing is what drove big gains in the self-storage space after the Global Financial Crisis. Many people lost their homes and had to put belongings into storage as they shifted into apartments.

If you thought that crisis was bad, the COVID-19 crisis may very well be worse. This time it won’t just be people losing homes. People will lose apartments.

Once eviction moratoriums expire, landlords will need rent. People will have to move. That means going from 2-bedroom apartments to 1-bedroom ones, and from 1-bedroom apartments to studios, and from studios to parents’ homes.

Meanwhile, storage construction only continues to explode. Self-Storage Almanac reports some 45,000 U.S. facilities and IBISWorld reports 60,000.

Self-storage is a commoditized business, so brand name matters, along with service and pricing.

Banks foreclosed on over 4 million homes from 2008 to 2012. So, it's no surprise that CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen revenue triple since FY09’s $180 million, hitting $552 million last year.

CubeSmart has 523 locations in the country, and it is the third-largest player. It is also considered an “essential business”, so its locations are all open. The company's June investor presentation showed same-store occupancy at 93.1%, and 93% of rent collections were made in May.

CUBE stock sold off from $32 per share all the way down to $19.61 at its nadir - nearly 40%. It has since recovered to $27.25 as of Monday.

While not the value it was in late March, we like CUBE at this price, particularly when compared to competitors. The company has very low interest expense, so it is far less vulnerable to cash flow problems.

Valuation

When it comes to storage REIT stocks, we look at P/FFO for relative comparisons. CUBE is the winner here. The company trades at a P/FFO of only 17 and pays $75 million in interest on $1.9 billion in debt.

In comparison, Public Storage stock trades at a P/FFO of 18. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) also trades at a P/FFO of 18. Extra Space Storage (EXR) trades at a P/FFO of 20.

Risks

Demand is a primary risk.

We could be wrong about demand continuing to be high for storage. A recession may reduce demand for self-storage.

Low interest rates may spur home purchases, especially if housing prices decline as the result of a virus-driven recession.

It’s also possible that demand will not increase as a result of COVID-19. Eviction moratoriums may extend for months, or years. The federal government may bail out all landlords, giving renters a pass.

CUBE customers themselves may not be able to pay their own storage fees, and that will harm revenue collection, not to mention growth.

The amount of storage construction may exceed the demand for it, pushing prices for storage down and harming the company's cash flow.

The market is highly fragmented, and competitors might attempt to take over the dominant market share via acquisitions.

California property tax expense could increase significantly if a November ballot proposition passes.

Also, if the supply chain is threatened, construction costs could rise, making construction and maintenance more expensive.

Actionable Conclusion

The August $25 puts are going for about $0.60 each. This is a modest 2.4% return for holding the position for 5 weeks, which annualizes to 24% per year. If put to you, you will be buying CUBE stock at the equivalent of $24.40 per share, which is about a 10% discount from even this low price, and you get a $1.32 annual dividend to boot, which would mean a 4.8% dividend.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the November $25 puts are going for about $1.40. If put to you, you will be buying CUBE stock at the equivalent of $23.60 per share, a discount of more than 14% from this point, and you’ll pick up a return of about 5.6%. That’s not bad for selling puts on a stable REIT.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, February’s $22.50 puts sell for about $1.40 per share. You would earn 6.5% on your money, but in the process, you'd be hedging your CUBE stock bet all the way down to $21.10 per share - near its recent panic low - and owning it at a P/FFO of just 14.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.