Talk to most successful cannabis investors and one of their top picks is likely to be Trulieve, the leading medical cannabis company in Florida.
The company boasts strong financial performance and profitability in an industry still suffering from a capital crunch and inexperienced executives.
Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, returns to the show to discuss the necessity of passing banking regulations, Covid legislation and why prohibition was rolled back after the Great Depression.
We also discuss the incredible catalyst that is edibles in Florida, moving into Massachusetts, uplisting to a major US exchange and choosing responsible growth.
Talk to most successful cannabis investors and one of their top picks is likely to be Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), the leading medical cannabis company in Florida. The company boasts strong financial performance and is profitable in an industry still dealing with a capital crunch and inexperienced executives.
As CEO, and with the company since inception, Kim Rivers stands out. She was our guest on the podcast in January and has led with the kind of focused determination and transparency that has helped Trulieve rise to the top of the cannabis industry.
Trulieve also prides itself on partnering with its neighborhoods and communities and paving the way for real change in the industry. As our current podcast sponsor, I couldn't be prouder to team up with a company leading by example.
Topics include:
- 8:30 - SAFE Banking Act: juxtaposition of cannabis companies being deemed 'essential' during Covid and yet don't have access to normal banking practices. Especially during Covid things like handling cash a huge hurdle to overcome for businesses taking on new health precautions during pandemic. Need to have additional discussions, Kim recently wrote an OpEd on this. Also at high risk for robbery having to handle cash only. Cannabis has opportunity to become a real economic driver but only if regulated banking is available as it would be in other business sectors.
- 15:00 - Hope that new banking regulations gets folded into Covid legislation - was hopeful another round of stimulus wouldn't be needed, but with spread of the virus comes further need of passing new Recovery Bill. SAFE Banking was included in House version, waiting on Senate to decide based on incoming statistics. Election year also means politics affect new laws even more than usual. But banking act should be obvious so more tax revenue is generated; that should be non-partisan issue. If cannabis business already exists, why not ensure local and federal governments get clear transparency for dollars entering system? SAFE Banking Act different than the States Act.
- 20:00 - Alcohol prohibition was rolled back after the Great Depression as a way to generate much-needed revenue, which led to the 5th largest industry in the US. Now we have potential for cannabis (not just plant touching companies, but also ancillary businesses) to serve the same role and be a huge economic driver and legitimate tax stream during this unprecedented time. Descheduling should be an easy yes. Decriminalization at the federal level is more complex. There will be a moment where it's just a no-brainer for Congress. Presidential candidates are expected to take a position on cannabis legalization which bodes well, but right now there is a bi-partisan opportunity to push the cannabis industry forward even before federal legalization.
- 27:00 - Likely to see new wave of states expanding into legalization. Cannabis industry has an opportunity within this terrible time to help. States going legal will eventually push it to go legal at federal level. Right now, the middle part and south of the country still have only early stage cannabis companies. Texas - a huge state - has nascent CBD-only program. Georgia just passed legislature, Virginia just getting program off the ground. So we're early for federal legislation, but state by state need for regulated banking is imperative.
- 34:00 - Recently opened 51st store in Florida; approaching 4 year anniversary of first sale in Florida - amazing journey during that time growing in the state. Always committed to best product and experience, full stop. Business thesis: as regulatory landscape changes, those companies that have authentic relationship with their customers will be the successful ones. That means Trulieve is not focused on 'dots on a map'. Focused on growth, but with the customer in mind; responsible growth. Want to provide employees with long-term careers, which also means creating value for shareholders. Financial strength gives strong position for organic growth and targeted expansion opportunities through acquisitions. Happy they didn't get sucked down the rabbit hole of splashy acquisitions that had to be walked back or wound down. Having ability to pivot in this space is essential. Grounded in the company mission. Now building next meaningful market in MA. Construction there slowed by Covid, but now back up and running and looking forward to it going online soon. When other companies were reevaluating growth plans due to capital constraints, some of TCNNF's competitors pulled back and laid employees off, which pushed Trulieve to move even faster in the state. Strategy is to remain focused on Florida. Having ability to invest while others pulling back is a great and somewhat surprising opportunity.
- 40:00 - Rates of growth in Florida are huge right now and Florida's the home stadium for the company; also adding people to the Trulieve team over last 6-8 months that will allow them to continue to innovate and compete in Florida, but also in other markets. Some companies focused on small positions in a number of states, Trulieve's strategy is focusing and developing one state deeply; first in Florida, next in MA, it's not just based on headlines, but entrenched, established, trusted position in the marketplaces they enter. Will build out additional markets, but with that discipline and patient focused strategy.
- 45:00 - Edibles will happen in Florida in 2020 - 3 rules that needed to come out prior to edible rule being dropped; 2 have been done; waiting on packaging rule, which should be imminent. Under the impression to expect edibles in 2020 - hoping for Q3 release and should be a big catalyst in Florida. Record patient number over recent weeks - feel confident that with edibles coming online, big growth expected. Legalization in rec in Florida, 2022 seems most likely, 2021 a possibility, but a lot of whatifs.
- 49:00 - Supporting Minorities for Medical Marijuana - founder Roz McCarthy lives in Florida and when the laws were being passed in Florida, Roz was a huge advocate for social equity component. For instance, requiring diversity and inclusion plans from companies when applying for licenses; license award for black farmers, which has disturbing history in Florida as black farmers did not have ability to own their own land or nursery, which prevented them from qualifying as farm owners when cannabis licenses were being offered. Roz and M4MM has always worked closely with Trulieve and had discussions around ways to hold themselves internally accountable and understanding there is always room for improvement. A lot of times, it's just checking a box for companies - essential to build a company and award contracts, hiring and investing with diversity and inclusion in mind. Trulieve has been known for investing through job opportunities in under-served neighborhoods and communities. Also continue to push externally for more visibility. Kim joined National Cannabis Roundtable this year which is all about creating accountability, and it has been impressive with the number of companies doing an honest accounting of their blindspots and creating positive change within the industry.
- 56:00 - Cannabis industry at a point of inflection - rightly so, investors now pushing companies to do what they had promised. While cannabis is still a growth industry, investors are expecting companies to perform and execute. As a result, lot more focus around free cash flow and EBITDA, and not only top line, but bottom line growth and efficiency. We'll continue to see more rigorous analysis and more separation and pull away by those companies like Trulieve who are already outperforming. Covid is not affecting everyone equally. In some markets there's been more demand and in some less, so will be interesting to see that data from this quarter. Financing announcements and terms around some of the deals we've seen in the industry were shocking in terms of interest rates and payback periods, so it's not surprising some companies are dropping so fast, especially given the state of the capital markets and the macro environment. When uplisting to major US exchanges, it benefits everyone for there to be a number of strong, financially sound companies, but when that happens not all the same companies will be around that are today. Trulieve is poised and ready when the opportunity to uplist becomes available.