Summary

Talk to most successful cannabis investors and one of their top picks is likely to be Trulieve, the leading medical cannabis company in Florida.

The company boasts strong financial performance and profitability in an industry still suffering from a capital crunch and inexperienced executives.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, returns to the show to discuss the necessity of passing banking regulations, Covid legislation and why prohibition was rolled back after the Great Depression.

We also discuss the incredible catalyst that is edibles in Florida, moving into Massachusetts, uplisting to a major US exchange and choosing responsible growth.