Even when calculating with very optimistic assumptions for the years to come, the stock is still extremely overvalued at this point.

If you are familiar with my past articles, you know that I am trying to focus on high-quality businesses that have a solid business model and high defensibility against competitors. Especially that high level of defensibility and resilience is important as it usually creates a wide moat around the business making it an investment one can hold for several decades. One of these companies might be the financial services company FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), that is providing financial data, index services or portfolio data management.

Referring to my last two articles about the two luxury goods companies LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) and The Estee Lauder Companies (EL), we once again can mention a more or less stable operating margin for FactSet, stable growing revenues and an impressive performance during past recessions as well as an average RoIC of 34.82% over the last ten years as strong hints for a high-quality business.

However, I already want to anticipate my conclusion. Looking at the fundamental business is a very important part of any analysis, but we also have to look at the price we have to pay for a business. Despite being a great business with the potential to grow at a high pace, the current stock price is not reflecting the true intrinsic value of the business anymore. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and start with a brief business description.

Business Description

FactSet Research Systems Inc. is a financial data and software company and a global provider of integrated financial information as well as analytical applications and is offering services for the investment and corporate communities. The company is providing research, portfolio construction, trade execution, risk management, reporting and portfolio analysis. It was founded in 1978 and had its IPO in 1996.

For the full year 2019, FactSet reported a revenue of $1,435 million, but aside from reported revenue, the annual subscription value (ASV) is an extremely important metric. ASV is representing the forward-looking revenues for the next twelve months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients. It includes those fees billed in the last 12 months that are not subscription-based. As of February 29, 2020, and based on the last twelve months, the organic growth rate was 5.0% and the total ASV and professional services (revenues derived from project-based consulting and implementation) was $1.52 billion. In the third quarter of 2020, 84.1% of the ASV came from buy-side clients and 15.9% came from sell-side clients. The growth rate from buy-side clients was 4.5% and from sell-side clients, it was 5.6%.

FactSet is reporting in four different segments – research solutions, analytics and trading solutions, wealth solutions as well as content and technology solutions:

Research Solutions : This segment focuses on company analysis, idea generation and research management and is providing solutions to analyze public and private companies. This segment is responsible for the biggest part of revenue and the annual subscription volume at the end of fiscal 2019 was $640 million (43% of total ASV), but could grow only 0.7%.

: This segment focuses on company analysis, idea generation and research management and is providing solutions to analyze public and private companies. This segment is responsible for the biggest part of revenue and the annual subscription volume at the end of fiscal 2019 was $640 million (43% of total ASV), but could grow only 0.7%. Analytics and Trading Solutions : This segment addresses different processes around portfolio analytics, risk management and performance measurement and attribution. The segment also focuses on client reporting, portfolio construction, trade execution and order management. At the end of fiscal 2019, this segment had an ASV of $522 million and could grow at 6.5%.

: This segment addresses different processes around portfolio analytics, risk management and performance measurement and attribution. The segment also focuses on client reporting, portfolio construction, trade execution and order management. At the end of fiscal 2019, this segment had an ASV of $522 million and could grow at 6.5%. Wealth Solutions : This segment creates offerings that enable wealth professionals across the entire industry (like home office, advisory and client engagement) to demonstrate value to clients and growing their assets. It is offering a set of portfolio analytics, market monitoring tools, multi-asset class research and customized client facing digital solutions. In the fiscal 2019, the segment had an ASV of $151 million and a growth rate of 9.6%.

: This segment creates offerings that enable wealth professionals across the entire industry (like home office, advisory and client engagement) to demonstrate value to clients and growing their assets. It is offering a set of portfolio analytics, market monitoring tools, multi-asset class research and customized client facing digital solutions. In the fiscal 2019, the segment had an ASV of $151 million and a growth rate of 9.6%. Content and Technology Solutions: This segment is focusing on individualized solutions in order to deliver value to the clients in the way they want to consume the data. FactSet is trying to provide market, company or alternative data through APIs and direct delivery of local copies of standard data feeds. In fiscal 2019, the segment had an ASV of $170 million and reported a growth rate of 15% (the highest growth rates of all segments).

Wide Economic Moat

When looking at FactSet and its position within the industry, we first have to point out that the financial information services industry is very competitive with many major players like Bloomberg, Morningstar Inc. (MORN), MSCI Inc. (MSCI) or S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). And although I have written countless times in the past, that being an industry leader is not enough to create a wide economic moat, FactSet doesn’t even have the advantage of size compared to its peers. But especially when looking at return on invested capital (a very important metric in my opinion), FactSet seems to be able to outperform its peers. And it seems hard to dispute that FactSet has a wide economic moat around its business and this competitive advantage is mostly based on switching costs.

These switching costs are illustrated by some key operational metrics in the chart above. FactSet had a client retention rate of 89% (clients retained over the last twelve months) and more than 95% of the annual subscription value retained from clients over the last twelve months.

These switching costs mostly stem from steep learning costs, that most companies and clients are trying to avoid. A company might have to train its staff to use another platform and the knowledge how to use FactSet’s tools and programs that many employees might have gained over the years suddenly is lost. To understand the whole functionality of a platform takes a lot of time. Especially smaller companies don’t have the time and/or financial resources to double these investments they already made (considering money as well as time).

Additionally, these systems and the provided data might also be embedded in other applications or software the company uses and this embeddedness is creating high switching costs as it would take a lot of time to “fix” this. So even if another company comes along with a slightly better or cheaper product many customers won’t switch as the process of switching costs a lot more than the company would save and this is creating pricing power for FactSet.

Recession-Proof Business

FactSet not only has a wide economic moat based on switching costs, it also seems to have a pretty recession-proof business – at least when looking at the performance during the last two recessions. And this might also be a reason why FactSet is trading at such high multiples. When looking at the performance during the recession after the Dotcom bubble, we see strong growth numbers for the years between 2000 and 2004. Aside from revenue, which increased with a high pace every year, FactSet could also increase its net income and diluted earnings per share. In these four years between 2000 and 2004, revenue could increase with a CAGR of 18.80% and earnings per share increased with a CAGR of even 23.47% - these are extremely impressive numbers, especially in a time where many other companies struggled.

When looking at the years during the Financial Crisis (between 2007 and 2011), the picture is similar although the growth rates are not so impressive anymore (but we have to remember how countless companies suffered in the years 2008 and 2009). Revenue increased with a CAGR of 11.16% between 2007 and 2011 and earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 13.97%.

This is a really strong performance and when a company can report such strong growth numbers during two recessions it is pretty impressive.

Growth

The important question now is, if FactSet can grow with a similar pace in the years to come. When looking at the growth rates of the last two and a half decades, it seems pretty obvious that growth is slowing down for FactSet (although there are some huge fluctuations, the overall trend seems to be pretty clear).

Although FactSet performed impressively during the last two recessions, we might expect that a potentially declining stock market as well as the recession might have a negative impact on FactSet’s business. When markets decline and the economy tanks, people usually don’t invest as much money as before and withdraw funds which means that there might be less institutions that need FactSet’s services. And those institutions left (including the big banks) might cut their staff, which will also decrease the number of employees using FactSet’s services and also decreases the annual subscription revenue.

In the last eight quarters, year-over year growth was only in the low-to-mid-single digits. We can assume, that growth rates might improve again after the recession, but for the next few quarters, we have to assume rather low growth. In the last 10 years, FactSet profited from a long-lasting bull market as well as a trend towards automation and data-driven investment, that is heavily relying on the services companies like FactSet provide. However, it is hard to say if this trend will last. I would assume so, but we can’t deny that growth was slowing down for FactSet (as mentioned above) and without a catalyst I am skeptical if FactSet can report consistent double-digit revenue growth again. When looking at the earnings estimates, analysts are also expecting a growth slowdown in the next few years and are assuming EPS and revenue only to grow in the mid-to-high single digits. As we will see below, management is a little more optimistic and assumes double-digit EPS growth in the next few years (at least it did before COVID-19).

When trying to balance the positive and negative aspects, revenue growth in the high single digits still seems realistic, but I don’t think FactSet can return to the growth rates it reported 10 or 15 years ago.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

FactSet is also trying to reward its shareholders by distributing money via dividend and share buybacks. The company is actually spending a lot of money on share repurchases and considering the high share price (we will get to that aspect later), we have to question that strategy. Nevertheless, FactSet has very low capital spending (over the last few years only 11.5% of operating cash flow had to be spent on capital expenditures) which leads to high amounts of free cash flow and FactSet is using a lot of that free cash to buy back shares. Since 2008, the company decreased the number of outstanding shares about 23%.

Aside from share buybacks, FactSet is also paying a dividend and according to Seeking Alpha, it increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Currently, FactSet is paying an annual dividend of $3.08 resulting in a payout ratio of 30% (it was also in that range in the last few years). Over the last 10 years, the dividend increased with a CAGR of 13.63%, but the current dividend yield is only 0.91%.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I already mentioned at the beginning that FactSet is a great business (with a wide economic moat and impressive performance during recessions), but it is not a great investment as the current stock price (and market capitalization) is not justified by the cash the business can generate in the years to come (at least not when the expected return should be higher than only a low single-digit yield).

When trying to make assumptions about growth rates in the years to come, we can look at management’s own guidance and mid-term growth rates. And although these projected growth rates are from September 2019 (and several months before COVID-19 was an issue), I would still consider these numbers as realistic mid-term targets.

(Source: FactSet Investor Presentation)

We already mentioned above that growth rates slowed down over time, but since 2000, FactSet could increase its revenue with a CAGR of 13.66%. In the last ten years, the CAGR was only 9.37%. Since 2000, net income increased with a CAGR of 14.89%, but in the last ten years, the CAGR also declined to 9.98%. And especially in the last few quarters, growth numbers were only in the mid-single digits. In the second quarter of 2020, revenue increased 4.2% while diluted earnings per share increased 5.0%.

But let’s be optimistic and assume that FactSet can grow with a similar pace as in the last two decades and free cash flow will continue to grow with a CAGR of 13% over the next ten years (with growth stemming from a combination of revenue growth, improved margins and share buybacks) and following that we assume a 7% growth rate till perpetuity (I never use a higher number than 6% till perpetuity, but let’s be optimistic for FactSet as it has performed in an impressive manner during the last 20 years). Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), would lead to an intrinsic value of $118.23 and would make the stock still extremely overvalued.

One could now argue that 7% growth till perpetuity is too pessimistic. While that might be true, we have to put the numbers in perspective to other companies and several other intrinsic value calculations. For several other companies, that performed similar to FactSet and also grew in the double digits, I assumed “only” 6% growth till perpetuity (as we never know what might happen) and we got stocks that sometimes are fairly valued, in some cases are overvalued 30% or in some rare cases are even 100% overvalued.

But I can’t remember any intrinsic value calculation – optimistic intrinsic value calculation! – where the stock was still trading for three times its intrinsic value. There are many other companies like Novo Nordisk (NVO), Mastercard (MA) or Visa (V) which report similar numbers as FactSet and that have an even better business model, but I never used such optimistic growth assumptions and these stocks appeared not nearly as overvalued as FactSet. Mastercard would be the most expensive of the three mentioned stocks as it is trading with a premium of 45% right now. Twist it how you will, FactSet is extremely expensive and there are many other stocks trading at much more reasonable valuations with a similar good business model.

Conclusion

FactSet had been a great investment in the past two and a half decades. If you had bought the stock on the day of the IPO, it would have returned 7,520% (without dividends). The S&P 500 (SPY) returned only 375% in the same time frame. And although FactSet has a good business model, I can’t justify an investment in FactSet. Maybe other investors know something I missed, but I don’t know where the optimism about FactSet stems from and right now a rating has to be bearish – although that does not mean that the stock has to fall in the coming weeks or months or that you should short the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.