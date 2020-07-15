Upstream oil explorers and producers are being battered by sharply weaker oil prices. Among one of the hardest hit, is Canadian intermediate oil producer operating in Colombia, Gran Tierra Energy (GTE). The Canadian upstream driller has lost almost 78% over the last year which is significantly greater than its peers operating in Colombia and Brent’s 43% decline.

Source: YCHARTS.

This sees Gran Tierra trading at an extremely deep discount to its previously reported after-tax NAV, with the market essentially pricing the company for bankruptcy. Gran Tierra is being buffeted by a range of headwinds, including growing concern over its financial position, explaining why the market has taken such a negative view of the company.

Source: Gran Tierra Corporate Presentation June 2020.

Let’s take a closer look to determine whether Gran Tierra is a deep value investment opportunity or will cease to be a going concern because of the oil price crash and COVID-19 pandemic.

Quality oil acreage

Gran Tierra owns a diversified portfolio of Colombian and Ecuadorean oil assets with most of its oil reserves and production focused on Colombia’s Putumayo Basin and Middle Magdalena Valley. After the 2016 $525 million acquisition of PetroLatina Gran Tierra became the leading landholder in Colombia’s southern Putumayo Basin, which is essentially an extension of Ecuador’s Oriente Basin.

Source: Gran Tierra June 2020 Presentation.

That extensive oil acreage holds 142 million barrels of proven and probable oil reserves which have an after-tax NPV-10 of almost $2.3 billion. This was calculated using a 10-year average Brent price of $69.31 per barrel, which is 60% higher than the current spot price of around $43 a barrel.

Based on that $69.31 per barrel Brent price, Gran Tierra’s after-tax NPV-10 for its 2P oil reserves the company is $4.03 per share, as the table below illustrates.

Source: Authors own work, GTE McDaniel Reserves Report and First Quarter 2020 Report.

Notes:

Cash: cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 1Q20.

Long-term liabilities: total long-term liabilities (debt, leases and decommissioning costs) at the end of 1Q20.

NPV-10 was calculated using a 5-year average Brent price of $69.31 per barrel.

This suggests that Gran Tierra is trading at a considerable discount to its after-tax NAV which is almost 12-times greater than its market value. While the assumed average Brent price of $69.31 per barrel used to calculate Gran Tierra's after-tax NPV-10 may be in question because oil is trading at a significantly lower price, it remains relevant because oil is expected rally and return to the prices similar to those used in the NPV-10 price deck.

Even if considering only Gran Tierra’s proven (1P) oil reserves, the stock is still trading at a deep discount to after-tax NAV using the same $69.31 Brent price. The table below, was calculated using the same numbers and assumptions used above.

Source: Authors own work, GTE McDaniel Reserves Report and First Quarter 2020 Report.

Notes:

Cash: cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 1Q20.

Long-term liabilities: total long-term liabilities (debt, leases and decommissioning costs) at the end of 1Q20.

NPV-10 was calculated using a 5-year average Brent price of $69.31 per barrel.

That indicates that Gran Tierra’s after-tax NAV, using solely its 1P reserves and an average 5 year Brent price of $69.31, is four-times higher than its current market value.

If we model for a flat Brent oil price of $43 on 2P reserves, we calculate that Gran Tierra's after-tax NAV comes to $1.68 per share.

Source: Authors own work, GTE McDaniel Reserves Report and First Quarter 2020 Report.

Notes:

Cash: cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 1Q20.

Long-term liabilities: total long-term liabilities (debt, leases and decommissioning costs) at the end of 1Q20.

NPV-10 was calculated using a flat price for Brent of $43 per barrel.

This indicates that Gran Tierra is still heavily undervalued by the market, with it trading at roughly a fifth of its after-tax NAV in this scenario. A key reason for this considerable valuation disconnect is because the market is pricing Gran Tierra for bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy is a risk

There is a growing consensus that the upstream oil explorer and producer won’t survive the current harsh operating environment dominated by sharply weaker oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Gran Tierra had to apply for debt covenant relief which it received from its syndicate of lenders at the start of June. That applies until 1 October 2021 and means that the company doesn’t have to meet its total debt to EBITDAX ratio of 4 to 1.

This provides Gran Tierra with considerable relief because its earnings over the remainder of 2020 will decline sharply. That is not only due to the negative effect of the oil price crash, which sees Brent trading at $43 per barrel, but also because of attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19. Those events forced Gran Tierra to defer capital spending for the remainder of 2020, shutter uneconomic wells and delay well workovers.

As a result, the company estimates that it only produced a daily average of 21,000 barrels of crude during the second quarter. This is 29% lower than the previous quarter and a whopping 41% less than for the same period in 2019. This certainly doesn’t bode well for Gran Tierra’s earnings, which took a big hit for the first quarter 2020 with EBITDA plunging 62% year over year to $35.4 million.

The company’s second quarter EBITDA will fall further because of weaker oil and sharply lower production. While for those same reasons, Gran Tierra’s earnings over the remainder of 2020 will remain weak.

By essentially eliminating all remaining capital spending for 2020, Gran Tierra’s future production will be impacted. This is because it won’t be conducting the required well work overs and other development activities to offset well decline rates. Gran Tierra’s oil output is also impacted by a local farmers blockade in Putumayo which forced the company to cease operations at its Suroriente and PUT-7 Blocks. That blockade has been ongoing for some time, since early 2019, and shows no sign of ceasing.

Lower oil production means softer earnings for the foreseeable future. This has sparked considerable and very real concerns as to whether Gran Tierra can survive. The suspension of Gran Tierra’s financial covenants for over a year and deferment of capital expenditures are also red flags which indicate it may not survive the current oil crash.

Gran Tierra finished the first quarter 2020 with $147.8 million in current liabilities, which included $140 million of accounts payable and accrued liabilities. It is difficult to see how the company can meet that obligation with only $39 million in cash and $7 million of accounts receivable. That alone indicates that unless Gran Tierra can generate sufficient cash flow during the immediate future it will struggle to meet those current financial obligations.

Of additional concern, is Gran Tierra’s $786.6 million of long-term debt and a further $86.5 million of asset retirement obligations and tax liabilities. At the end of the first quarter long-term debt alone was a worrying 2.8x TTM adjusted EBITDA. Second quarter EBITDA could plunge to $15 million or less when accounting for a 29% quarter over quarter reduction in oil production and 42% decline in the average Brent price for that period.

It is highly unlikely that there will be any significant earnings recovery during the second half of 2020 because of weaker oil, with Brent forecast to average $41, and substantially lower oil production. That will cause Gran Tierra’s debt to EBITDAX ratio to balloon-out to over four-times breaching the existing covenant, explaining why Gran Tierra needed covenant relief.

It is somewhat difficult to see how Gran Tierra can continue operating with only $39 million in cash and $21 million undrawn on its credit facility in such a difficult operating environment where it won’t be free cash flow positive and experience further losses.

Gran Tierra, however, doesn’t have any material debt maturities until 2022, when its syndicated credit facility falls due, although that will likely be renewed. Gran Tierra’s first significant debt maturity totaling $300 million doesn’t fall due until 2025. That gives the company considerable breathing space and time for oil price to recover.

Brent is expected to rally higher, averaging $49 per barrel in 2021, reach $55 by the end of 2022 and average $60 a barrel for 2023. When it is considered that Gran Tierra has an estimated breakeven price of less than $38 per barrel Brent, its operations will generate operating cashflow at current prices. That along with the ability to access additional finance and its well-laddered debt profile enhances Gran Tierra’s ability to emerge from the current oil crisis as a going concern.

Other key risks

Aside from the risk of remaining a going concern because of the harsh operating environment which now exists, Gran Tierra is exposed to the additional geopolitical risk which exists in Colombia. While the 2016 peace treaty with the largest guerilla group the FARC significantly reduced security risk for oil companies there has been an uptick in civil dissent. November 2019 saw a wave of protests countrywide against the administration of President Duque. These were for a range of grievances, including opposition to fracking as well as the oil industry, and organizes have committed to recommencing those the pandemic and Colombia’s quarantine ends.

Gran Tierra, unlike other oil explorers and producers operating in Colombia, is particularly vulnerable to security risk. As discussed earlier, a local farmers blockade in the southern Putumayo department forced it to shutter operations at its Suroriente and PUT-7 blocks taking around 4,000 barrels off Gran Tierra’s average daily oil production.

Growing dissent over Colombia’s COVID-19 lockdown as well as a lack of equitable access to economic resources and escalating confrontations relating to government efforts to eradicate coca crops are a source of significant regional dissent. There are also ongoing problems with the ELN, FARC dissidents and various other illegal armed groups, which include attacks on vital pipeline infrastructure.

Southern Colombia’s difficult terrain and lack of infrastructure makes the Transandino pipeline, which carries 85,000 barrels of oil daily to the Pacific coast port of Tumaco, an essential element for transporting the crude produced by Gran Tierra in Putumayo. By the end of March 2020 alone, the pipeline had been attacked a total of eight-times, and it is seen as a legitimate target by the ELN and FARC dissidents.

Outages of the Transandino pipeline will cause Gran Tierra’s oil sales and production to fall further impacting earnings. That would have a significant effect on the company because of already declining production and sharply weaker oil prices.

Nevertheless, President Duque commitment to protecting Colombia's energy patch, because of its critical nature to the economy, is reassuring. Oil is Colombia's largest export by value, a key driver of fiscal revenues and contributor to GDP. As a result, Duque is focused on protecting crucial oil infrastructure like pipelines and providing various financial breaks to offset the impact of lower oil prices. Security for oil fields, pipelines and other infrastructure has been boosted to deter attacks by illegal armed groups, thereby reducing the potential for outages.

Other risks

Gran Tierra faces the usual risks associated with the operations of an intermediate upstream oil explorer and producer including:

Exploration risk - where the company's exploration acreage doesn't perform as expected failing to provide economically viable oil reserves and production. That is a very real hazard in the current difficult operating environment dominated by sharply weaker oil.

Production risk - there is always the risk of operational outages which could cause production to fall. These can be triggered by equipment failure, civil unrest and reservoirs not performing as expected due to geological issues and higher than expected decline rates. As mentioned earlier Gran Tierra was forced to shutter operations at two blocks in the Putumayo because of farmer blockades. Those aren’t direct against the company but rather form part of an ongoing protest against the policies of President Duque.

Commodity price risk - oil is a volatile commodity subject to the law of supply and demand. It has been caught in a protracted price slump since late-2014 because of a global supply glut. As witnessed earlier this year with the OPEC production cut deal failing and the looming threat of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, its price is influenced by a range of geopolitical factors.

Geopolitical risk - Aside from the usual risks that impact the operations and profitability of an upstream oil producer, Gran Tierra faces specific risks because its oil reserves and production are located in Colombia. Those hazards are essentially the same for other upstream drillers operating in Colombia like Parex (OTCPK:PARXF) and I covered them in my January 2020 Parex article, available here.

Bottom line

Gran Tierra is trading at an extremely deep discount to its after-tax NAV. Assuming a return of Brent oil price to $69.31, the company's 2P oil reserves suggest a NAV almost 12-times greater than Gran Tierra's current share price. This is because of the very real risk that the driller may not emerge from the current harsh operating environment as a going concern. A combination of sharply weaker oil prices and deteriorating production, which are causing earnings to plunge, makes it uncertain that Gran Tierra can meet its operational and financial commitments. Gran Tierra’s moves to slash spending cut costs and recent acquisition of additional oil hedges increases its chance of survival, as does its well-laddered debt profile.

Nonetheless, the company is a risky investment and there is no guarantee that it will survive the current perfect storm of COVID-19 pandemic, sharply weaker oil prices and declining oil production. For those reasons, Gran Tierra, while extremely attractively valued, should be considered a highly speculative and risky play on higher oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.