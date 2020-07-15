Introduction

The market seems to be starting to recognize the potential of the technological transformation of the payments industry. Digital wallet providers such as Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) have been amongst investors' favourites to capture this trend, as their exploding growth seems unlikely to end soon. The sleeping giant overlooking this revolutionary trend is none other than Facebook (FB). The company has silently dipped its toes in this market, and its user base provides an incredible opportunity to gain market share. Facebook has by far the most reasonable valuation of the three, and it offers a solid alternative to investors wanting to own this trend but not willing to buy into the hype.

Digital Wallet Trends And Market Size

The future of consumer payments is not developing in America or Europe but in China. China has built a digital ecosystem that is far ahead the rest of the world, and it is mainly run by only two players, Alibaba’s (BABA) Alipay and Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat. In the US, the American payment system more typically involves banks and cards when paying both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. However, things are changing fast. The digital wallets market is getting bigger, with research pointing at a $7.5 trillion market by 2024. The main beneficiaries of this trend are digital wallet providers such as Square, with CashApp, and PayPal, with Venmo and PayPal Mobile. The growth of this market has significantly accelerated in the last few months, with the COVID-19 pandemic contributing to pushing cash aside in favour of safer and more convenient digital alternatives.

Square and PayPal’s Business Is Growing

The digital wallet business segment of both companies has experienced astonishing growth in the past year, but even more in the past few months. PayPal experienced a 48% increase in Total Payment Volume (TPV), with its Venmo digital wallet app likely to have passed the 50 million users mark. Similarly, Square’s Cash App has delivered incredible growth. At the end of 2019, Cash App users were already 24 million. During the pandemic, the app set new highs for its number of net new monthly transacting actives, and it is likely to have pushed the number of active users at or above the 30 million milestone. Square and PayPal are both trading near all-time highs and have appreciated more than 50% since the pre-pandemic levels. It makes sense for investors that recognise the opportunity to still be wary of current valuations.

Facebook has been trying to enter this market for some time, and its user base provides an incredible opportunity to gain market share. The company has by far the most reasonable valuation of the three, and it offers a solid alternative to investors wanting to own this trend but not willing to buy into the hype.

The company has already tried an alternative approach to enter the market with the cryptocurrency-based Libra project. However, Libra has received enough regulatory resistance to call for significant amendments to the initial project, and a consequent postponement to an undefined date.

Due to the growth and potential size of this market, it is unlikely that Facebook will let the opportunity slip. Facebook is, therefore, trying a different, more traditional approach using WhatsApp for payments.

WhatsApp's Potential Remains Undervalued

Recently, Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has announced that it is allowing users in Brazil to send and receive money by way of its messaging app, using Facebook Pay as a payments service. WhatsApp will be free for consumers to use, while businesses pay a 3.99% processing fee to receive payments. Users still need a credit/debit card or a PayPal account to set up Facebook pay, so there are extra intermediaries compared to the Chinese mobile payment system. It is not clear whether Facebook will try to work with different payment methods (besides Libra), but this is highly likely, considering that payment cards and even bank accounts are not the norm in every market.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with more than 2 billion users worldwide. India is its biggest market, with more than 200 million users. Brazil, where WhatsApp Pay is introduced, can count on 120 million users. In Europe, it achieves astonishing penetration rates, such as 85% in the Netherlands, and 83% in Spain and Italy. With 23 million users in the US, the US market remains relatively small compared to other countries, but big enough to be able to compete with Square or PayPal’s user base numbers.

In Q1, Square’s Cash App totalled $528 million in revenue or $222 million excluding bitcoin. Venmo’s revenue has also exceeded $450 million, and with 50 million users, that’s roughly $10 per user. Due to its 2 billion user base, WhatsApp therefore has significant potential to bring extra revenue to Facebook’s cash pile.

Conclusion & Takeaway

WhatsApp’s size and reach are its biggest potential. Square and PayPal have momentum and a well-rounded platform on their side, but Facebook’s balance sheet and user base can help the company make a strong entrance into the market. It will be interesting to see the development of the Brazilian trial since an extension of the payment feature to other markets could be a significant catalyst for Facebook’s stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, SQ, PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before investing or trading.