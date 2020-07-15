With recent results showing weakness, I do not see any reason for shares to be trading close to highs.

While the company and its returns have a strong history, I believe purchasing shares at a fair valuation is still important.

Nordson continues its trek higher despite results that are less than spectacular and are likely to continue being so.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is a company that was founded in 1954 and has been rewarding shareholders for almost as long. The company used to operate primarily in three segments, "Advanced Technology Systems", "Adhesive Dispensing Systems", and "Industrial Coating Systems". These three segments are not something investors think of as an investable space, but for the last 10 years, it has helped Nordson offer shareholder returns that have a compound annual growth rate of 21%.

Recently the company decided to reorganize into two segments: "Industrial Precision Solutions" and "Advanced Technology" Solutions. The newly formed IPS segment combines the company’s adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems segments into one. With the market capitalization now above $10 billion, I believe the company may find itself on the radar of new investors. As the company continues to grow and return capital to shareholders, it may begin to attract the attention of larger investors.

However, for now, the opportunity lies in the ability to pick up shares for a reasonable price. With shares continuing to trade near their highs during a time of such uncertainty, I believe in waiting for a more appropriate entry point. The company has been reporting results for the last few quarters that are less than inspiring. Given now that we are in even greater time of economic uncertainty, there is not much of a reason shares should be trading at such a premium valuation. Compared to their own trading history, the shares are trading above their normal range. The shares have a lower yield than I typically look for as well. For these reasons and some of those listed below, I will be waiting before starting a position.

Performance

In the most recent quarter, Nordson reported earnings that showed a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, revenue and profit actually declined from the year earlier period. However, the share price performance tells a different story. Usually, such weak results such as this would drive a stock down quite significantly. However, Nordson shares barely moved on the news. They are in fact higher then they were at the time of the report.

The company attributed results to weaker end markets and currency headwinds. The question is how do you promote growth to continue seeing share price appreciation? Going forward, results may see even further pressure as its customers delay investments into new equipment during a recessionary environment.

The company has been a strong converter of cash flow, which is attractive to many investors. However, more attractive is a growing cash flow stream.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company has consistently produced a conversion of net income to cash flow over 100%.

While the company has some debt on the balance sheet, the ability to generate strong cash flow should leave investors confident that it has no problem covering its obligations.

Source: 10Q

The company has about $306 million in cash on hand as well as access to an $850 million dollar credit facility should it be needed.

The company has been returning cash to shareholders for 56 years in the form of increased dividends and share repurchases. Generally, this would lead to a payout ratio that may not have much room to grow, yet Nordson has a payout ratio below 30%, meaning the dividend is plenty safe. The company in the most recent quarter repurchased 300,000 shares also, which has contributed to the long-term trend of reducing common shares.

While the company generated $2.2 billion in sales, less than the year earlier period, it did so from many parts of the world.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company gets a majority of its sales outside of the United States, but it is split well between Europe and Asia Pacific. This allows the company to be reliant upon each of these markets for sales growth but, of course, not overly reliant upon any single market. The company did see weakness this quarter in most regions except the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, currency translation did not help and expanded on the weakness in the results. As the company moves forward, it is guiding for 3% to 5% organic sales growth once accounting for a 2% currency headwind. However, accomplishing these growth goals could prove challenging in the intermediate term due to the current economic situation related to COVID-19. Should currency fluctuations change to a positive note for the company, it can probably pleasantly surprise investors. However, until the world resumes into a normal pattern once again, I presume the segments will continue to see pressure.

Segments

A brief overview of what the company does can better help investors understand how it operates.

Source: Earnings Slides

While the company's offerings serve many different end markets, it is easy to see that it can be impact by a slow down across all of these segments. With exposure to electronics, constructions, chemicals, and consumer demand, we would expect a broad level decrease in demand for its products during a recession.

Source: Earnings Slides

The "Industrial Precision Solutions" division sells to several end markets but is primarily used for chemicals, coatings, and sealants, items primarily used in finishing of products or packaging. 40% of this division's revenue comes from consumer non-durable goods. This means a significant portion of the revenue is probably secure due to the necessity of the goods it helps produce.

The next division is "Advanced Technology Systems".

Source: Earnings Slides

This division sells to several end markets but is helped by the great demand for medical devices and electronics. The company essentially makes the machinery that allows the producers of circuit boards and medical devices to create them on a production line. The company further benefits by the need for replacement parts creating a recurring revenue stream once the equipment is installed. 37% of this division's revenue is driven from medical oriented products. These revenues may be secure in that medical demand is consistent no matter the economic environment.

What is interesting is that in one of the strongest economic years on record, Nordson saw some of its weakest results.

Source: Earnings Slides

Hopefully going forward the company will have some easy comparable results to beat and can once again grow. I would hope it takes this time to look for acquisitions that could boost organic growth for years to come as it appears the current divisions are experiencing quite a bit of weakness since 2017.

It is easy to see how the divisions within Nordson help keep the manufacturers going and the products are necessary for many businesses of all kinds. There are not many competitors in the space which allows Nordson to continue to grow and have strong operating margins as well. As the company continues to focus on growth going forward, it looks to do so in two ways. Offering new products and innovations and acquisitions. Arguably, synergy can be had by acquiring a company in the same field that produces equipment Nordson does not. This allows the company to cross-sell products to existing customers and acquire technology it does not have. Further more patents protecting products become acquired and utilized for future designs.

With industry leading margins any company would deserve to generally trade at a higher valuation.

Source: Earnings Slides

However, again as we can see the company has seen its margins start to compress in the last few years. I expect this trend to continue for the next year while we are in a recession. However, if they can recover and once again reach levels they saw in 2017, shares may continue to see a move upward.

Lastly, looking at how the company is managing its capital, we can see that while returns to shareholders are decent, there is much room for improvement.

Source: Earnings Slides

With a dividend payout ratio of 14% and share repurchases equaling about 23% of cash flow, the company is only returning about 37% of earnings to investors. Now this is would be considered a safe and healthy level by most investor standards, however, I would expect an elevated level of growth with the remaining proceeds from business income being used towards acquisitions or investment that would lead to continued momentum. Instead, as we have seen, the company seemingly is slowing down and retracting.

Valuation

Taking a look at 5-year historical trading valuations for the company, we can see if the shares offer value at this time.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, shares trade above their average P/S, P/E, and forward P/E. These most common valuation metrics show there is little value to be had in the shares at these levels. Normally, if there was above-average growth, then I would be accepting of paying above-average valuations. But this is currently not the case. With the company forecasting mid-single-digit growth, the current valuation seems less enticing. If the shares were to trade down to their average 5-year forward P/E, we would see a decline of about 10% to $133. That being said, I like to pick up shares at a discount to their average of usually at least 10%. Thus, I would look to enter the stock around $110-115.

Next, looking at the average yield for the last 24 years, we can see if shares are offering a below or above-average yield related to their own history.

Source: YieldChart

Currently, the yield is less than 1%, which is below the average 1.42%. This further indicates shares are overvalued. If shares were to offer investors an above-average dividend, it would need to trade down to $55 a share.

While the company has a long history of raising its dividend, it would take quite a bit of time to restore it to the level in which it would be average.

Conclusion

While Nordson continues to execute on its during a tough environment the shares currently do not offer enough value. If global weakness continues, shares could come under pressure due to its heavy reliance on sales outside of the United States. As we saw, the company had a hard time producing good results during a strong economy. Should the shares finally pull back, it could offer investors with a long-term time horizon an opportunity to buy the stock. Operating in a unique space, it does not have the same competitive threats or margin pressures other industries have. This is a positive as it can maintain margins in a downturn. I would expect even under a revenue decline, the company stays highly profitable. However, at this time, shares do not look attractive, trading above their average valuation and with a below average yield. Should the shares pull back, we may look to initiate a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.