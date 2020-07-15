On Monday, July 13, 2020, Norwegian banking and financial services giant DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) (OTCPK:DNHBY) announced its second-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were okay as the company saw its total income increase slightly year over year and it managed to turn a profit. With that said, most investors have been expecting the financial sector to be delivering a disappointing performance due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. We do see some of that here as the company's overall profits were down significantly compared to past quarters. Hopefully, things will improve soon but as the global economy remains weak and many businesses continue to struggle, it could be a while before this happens. DNB appears to be doing a good job in weathering the current environment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from DNB's second-quarter 2020 earnings report:

DNB reported total income of NOK 14.123 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 0.50% increase over the NOK 14.053 billion that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported a pre-tax operating profit of NOK 6.295 billion. This compares very unfavorably to the NOK 7.705 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

DNB had asset impairments totaling NOK 2.120 billion in the period. This was substantially higher than the NOK 450 million that the company reported last year.

The company had a return on equity of 8.7% on an annualized basis. This is much lower than the 11.3% that it had at the same time last year.

DNB reported a net profit of NOK 5.019 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents an 18.18% decline over the NOK 6.134 billion that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

The financial sector was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. This is due both to central banks around the world cutting interest rates significantly and the economic shutdown that led companies to default on loans. This is apparent and reflected in the sharp increase in impairment losses that we saw here. As might be expected, the oil and gas sector was responsible for most of these losses. This sector alone amounts to NOK 1.863 billion worth of the company's impairment losses or 87.9% of the total. DNB states that it was mostly offshore companies that caused these losses, which actually makes some sense. As I have pointed out in the past, Equinor (EQNR) has cut back significantly on its exploration and development spending and since Equinor is by far the largest energy company in Norway, this has resulted in a sharp reduction in business for Norwegian offshore companies, forcing some of them to default on loan payments. Fortunately, the impairment charges from this industry were NOK 742 million less than in the first quarter, which shows us that the business does seem to be improving.

The fact that interest rates were lower than a year ago also had a negative effect on the company, which many analysts and investors expected. This is because banks frequently lend out spare money into the money market in order to generate interest income. It also affects the interest income that the bank is able to charge on more long-term loans. In March, the Norwegian central bank cut the key policy rate from 1.50% to 0.25%, which is a fairly substantial cut. In May, the central bank cut rates again to 0.00%. As we can see here, that reduced the company's net interest margin:

Source: DNB ASA

There was one positive development that came from the lower interest rates. This comes from the company's home mortgage segment. The company reports that the size of its healthy home mortgage portfolio increased by 2.7% year over year. This may be somewhat expected since lower interest rates reduce a monthly mortgage payment, so buying a house appears to be cheaper than it would otherwise be. Therefore, consumers are more likely to buy a home when rates are low than when they are higher. In addition to mortgages, the company also made more personal loans to individual consumers than it did a year ago. Overall, average net loans to households increased 1.9% year over year. These new loans helped to offset some of the reduction in income that came from lower interest rates. It was not enough to completely offset it, however.

Source: DNB ASA

One way that Americans have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic is by increasing their savings rate. This has apparently been the case with Norwegians as well. DNB saw its deposit base from individual households increase by 8.2% year over year, which increased its ratio of deposits to loans by 3.4% over the period. Thus, the amount of deposits backing each krone loaned out is now higher than it was a year ago. This is actually a very positive thing as deposits are a cheaper way for a bank to get the money to make loans than pretty much any other method. This therefore has a positive impact on the company's interest rate margin, which is the way by which the bank makes money for its investors.

As is the case with most large banks, DNB makes more money off of its corporate customers than it does off of personal customers. This is the segment that experienced significant weakness in the quarter, especially from the energy sector, which was already discussed. It was not all bad news here either. The company notes that deposits in this segment of its business also increased, although it was mostly small- and medium-sized businesses that were making the deposits. This makes sense as many of these companies have been working to reduce costs and increase their cash on hand to better help them weather the economic shutdown and the global recession that has apparently begun to set in. The company also saw its loan volumes from this segment increase year over year.

Source: DNB ASA

As was the case with the personal segment of DNB's business, the additional loans helped to offset the impact of lower interest rates but it was clearly not enough by itself.

DNB is more than just a commercial bank. The company also boasts an asset management and investment banking unit like many of the other money center banks. This unit performed very well during the quarter, which was largely due to the strength that we have seen in the market during the second quarter of the year. The company earns money from its asset management unit by charging a fee equal to a percentage of assets under management. Thus, if its clients' assets increase, then so do the company's revenues. This, combined with customers putting more money into their investment accounts, caused the company's revenues from asset management to climb from NOK 359 million a year ago to NOK 398 million in the most recent quarter. The strong market also resulted in a sharp increase in investment banking activity as companies are seeking to take advantage of investor euphoria and raise capital. As we can see here, the company's revenues from these fees were up from the first quarter, although they were flat year over year:

Source: DNB ASA

These are surprisingly strong results given that the second quarter was the most heavily impacted by the coronavirus shutdowns and that gives us confidence that the company will be able to weather the current environment reasonably well. It is also quite possible that other money center banks will see some similar strong performance, although those banks that lack the asset management or investment banking divisions of DNB will not perform nearly as well since they will not be able to offset the lower interest rates as easily.

One ratio that we typically use to measure the strength of a bank's balance sheet and its ability to absorb losses on loans is the common equity tier 1 ratio. This ratio measures a bank's capital against its assets and weights the assets by the credit and market risk that each represents. This was something that came out of the Basel III international banking accord, which required that all banks maintain a CET1 ratio of 4.50% by 2019. DNB ASA is actually considerably about that and in fact the company even managed to increase it straight through the crisis. This can be seen here:

Source: DNB ASA

As we can see, DNB has a CET1 ratio of 18.2%, which is well above the 4.50% required by international regulators and the 15.7% required by the European Central Bank's Pillar 2 regime (although Norway is not actually part of the European Union). It is also well above the 17.3% that the company had last year. Thus, we can conclude that not only is the bank reasonably well-positioned to absorb more losses if it needs to but it also improved its ability to do that as a result of the economic crisis. This is exactly the kind of thing that we like to see out of a bank since it indicates that it is not engaging in unreasonably risky activities. Thus, DNB could be a reasonably safe haven in the banking sector.

In conclusion, DNB's results were surprisingly good, considering what the market and many analysts were expecting out of the banking sector. While the company was impacted by higher loan losses than last year and lower interest rates, its increasing loan activity and strong performance from the capital markets unit helped to offset these things. The fact that the company managed to strengthen its balance sheet straight through the recession is also an indicator of the bank's strength and safety. Overall, this bank might be worth considering for someone that is looking for a reasonably safe play in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR, DNBHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My position in DNB is the Oslo-traded stock and not the pink sheets version.