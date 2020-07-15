My Second-Quarter Performance - Much Better Than The First

The first half of 2020 had something for every kind of investor. Calm, then panic selling, closing with a historic rally.

The first half of 2020 had something for every kind of investor. Calm, then panic selling, closing with a historic rally. The first quarter ended with the world’s economy in the tight grip of the COVID-19 virus. The market started its bottoming at the end of March, leading the pundits to predict a testing of the March low was “just around the corner”. While there were several dips, including one near 8% in early June, the bottom was not revisited and the return for the quarter was over 30%. The first half ended with COVID-19 cases spiking and fear of another round of shutdowns (some already had occurred).

After the 1Q produced the worst quarter since 1987 4Q, which included the market’s worst ever one-day decline (near 25%), with the S&P 500 returning -19.4%, 2Q generated the best since 1998 4Q, one bouncing back from the Long-Term Capital Management implosion, returning 20.2%. The YTD return was -3.2%. Investors who left in March and waited until May to reinvest missed 60+% of the rally.

Since I do not invest based on a simple 60/40 allocation, comparing my results to SPY's performance or even a SPY/CORP combination would be misleading, good or bad. I built a custom benchmark using PortfolioVisualizer to better match my allocation at the start of the year. This is my benchmark for 2020:

Viewing this seems to show I am a conservative investor, and to some degree that is right, with an equity ratio of either 40% or 45%, depending on how you count BDCs. Offsetting that is my higher allocation to smaller-sized equities and higher-risk debt, both which raise my risk level but provide TR or diversification offsets, though both hurt performance in the first half.

This benchmark resulted in a -14% 1Q return, a 10.8% 2Q return and a -6.07% 1H return.

Our current allocation is:

A major reason we didn't match the benchmark was our cash allocation was too high, and thus, every equity sector was underweight by a combined total of about 8%. Fixing that underallocation with dividend growth stocks and HY assets will also help meet our cash flow goal discussed later in this article.

Our various accounts did the following:

Our 2Q performance was 5.7% and 1H -4.7%, thus we did not match the 2Q benchmark but beat it for the 1H. With account performance ranging from -5.91% to 19.13%, it means any value from a benchmark only applies at the total asset level, not each account. I also only use the benchmark as a guide and don't lose sleep over not beating it.

Hedging Hurt

Early in the first quarter, I added the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) to four accounts. With the March drop, it was up 100%! The second quarter saw it give all that back plus, dropping to a loss when the quarter ended. That is the main reason our taxable accounts lost money last quarter. I did reduce my holdings by 25%, netting a 35% profit. The VIX movement played a part in both the up and down movements of the fund.

New assets added

One of my goals was increasing our cash flow to help cover our higher medical premiums and OOP costs. HYD helped with that need. The other two were added as conservative investments in my Health Savings Account. More on that later.

PNNTG - PennantPark Investment Corporation - 5.50% Notes Due 2024

PRIF.PF - Priority Income Fund, Inc. 6.625% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2027

HYD - VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF

Reallocation in our Morgan Stanley account added five new assets, and that is discussed later.

Due to Put option assignments, we also added positions in three stocks:

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Walgreens Boots (WBA)

WESCO International (WCC)

Part of the WCC was later called, as I have been earning income by writing Call options again all three positions. My Option Trading article for 2Q is in the works, but writing options in this high-volatility market generated over $6000 to performance for the quarter.

All other trades added to existing positions as I started offsetting some of the March reductions I made. Overall, trades amounted 8% of our invested universe. I am working on an article detailing how that market timing worked out.

Reviewing Cash Flow Improvement Goal

As already mentioned, an important goal for 2020 is increasing cash flow to cover our expenses without having to sell assets or my starting SS before my 2021 FRA. I only consider the four taxable accounts in obtaining this goal, as we do not want to touch our retirement accounts, and the one RMD we are required to take (skipping this year) is more influenced by performance than yield. About yield, that is not how I measured whether I met this goal, as one's yield can increase while their cash flow does the opposite, as would be the case if prices fall faster than payouts do.

Both Fidelity and Morgan Stanley estimate, based on current holdings and past payouts, what our income will be from each account. Besides being useful for this goal analysis, it allows us to estimate our tax liability for the year and adjust our withholdings accordingly. Based on those reports, our investment income will increase $2200 in 2H with our new asset mix.

Another increasing source of cash is my option writing. The amount earned in 2Q equaled my annual goal. Unless volatility increases again, repeating that amount during the second half is less likely, though I do have non-deployed cash available to write Puts against.

Trading Summary

Asset Type Total Bought Sold US Equity Funds $86,120 $79,815 $6,305 Intl. Equity Funds $23,201 $7,442 $15,759 Common Stocks $63,887 $56,865 $7,022 REITs $34,363 $34,363 $0 BDCs $6,060 $6,060 $0 Bonds $32,273 $32,273 $0 Preferreds $18,960 $18,960 $0 Alternative Assets $30,371 $0 $30,371 Total $295,234 $235,778 $59,456

We did start to reinvest in April in US funds while continuing to sell off International equity funds, except for the WisdomTree International Hedged Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG), which hedges against currency risk. Most of the REIT increase was reversing a trade I made in March. Except for HYD, most of the fixed-income trades were in the IRA accounts. The option income delayed the need to work on the cash flow goal more than we did. Most of the common stock activity was the result of option assignments. All of the alternative assets trades and 35% of all the trade value was the result of Morgan Stanley activity (see below).

Besides the CORP trade mentioned below, the only other trade of size was buying 200 shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) early in April. Tickers with multiple purchases were: ITOT, SRET, XMLV, EMF, and RNP.

My most profitable buy for 2Q was 200 shares of Hercules Capital BDC (HTGC), which is up over 30% since its purchase.

While this trade occurred at the end of March, it has a valuable lesson that wasn't revealed until 2Q. This trade was both good and bad: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). The good was I picked up shares below $6. The bad was I only bought 200, as it is up 200% since. I mention this as, when trading, you need to go with your convictions. I should have bought a minimum of 1000 shares to have any impact on that account. There were opportunities to buy more under $7, but I never did.

Major Adjustments to our Accounts

Health Savings Account

Since I didn't have access to an HSA until near retirement, this account is under 1% of our assets, so I have currently decided to not invest in equities here. Before this quarter, this account was 100% cash. It is now 95% invested in fixed-income equivalent assets:

Despite current Fed statements, in the long run interest rates will go up. To minimize that risk, most of my HSA is invested in assets that should be immune, as they have set maturity dates. When the CD matures in October, I will be looking for a 2025 maturing asset to add to this account.

Morgan Stanley Account

My longtime followers know I set this account up to cover us in case my wife outlives me or our investments outlive my ability to manage them, so while its performance has been lacking, that has had only a minor effect on our net worth. This quarter, we did some house cleaning, selling off funds that were underperforming, and replacing them with four stocks suggested by Morgan Stanley and a bond ETF I picked. These changes resulted in a 20% reallocation. We sold out of Oakmark International, Blackstone Alt Multi-Strategy, and Tortoise MLP. We bought CORP, an investment-grade bond ETF, General Motors (GM), TJX Companies (TJX), Blackstone Group (BX), and JPMorgan (JPM). The ETF is up slightly, but the combined value of the stocks is down 4% since their early June purchases.

401(k) Roth conversion

I continued my After-Tax to Roth conversion within my 401(k) plan. This quarter I did $20,000, bringing the YTD total to $50,000. About 40% of the converted amount is taxable, so I have to limit what I can do so I don't trigger higher Medicare premiums. Not having to take my wife's RMD will allow us to convert an additional $25,000 this year! The only trade I did within the account was reversing the REITs fund sale I did in March. That sell decision cost about $5000 in lost value.

Path Forward

The quarter ended with two major uncertainties on the rise. New cases of COVID-19 were springing upwards across the country, though it seemed under better control outside the United States. About 30% of the states delayed or reverse steps towards reopening the economy within their states. Europe said “no thanks” to American tourists, closing their borders to any country they deem to be in crisis over the virus. Enhanced unemployment ends at the end of July unless extended, while Round Two of stimulus checks is stuck in Congress.

The second uncertainty is the fall elections. Recent polls show Joe Biden leading President Trump by widening margins nationally. The same polls show the president behind in most of the critical swing states, including the big three he barely won in 2016 (MI, PA, WI). More scary to some is that Biden's victory will cause the Senate to flip too. Republican can only lose two seats if Trump loses and still be in control, and they need to defend 11 more seats than the Democrats do. Fear is a totally Democratic government will pass the progressive agenda debated in their primaries. That would include higher individual and corporate taxes, a $15 minimum wage, Medicare For All, and climate change regulations. As the election gets closer, I will be considering whether to add more downside hedging to our portfolio.

Despite all the funds flowing out of Washington, D.C., economic concerns have the Fed leaning to keeping interest rates low. Savers are looking at CD rates staying miserly, with 5-year CDs yielding just .8%! Investors in need of income must look to HY or EM bonds, or yield-generating investments like BDCs, PFDs, or REITs. People with a longer horizon are adding dividend growth stocks.

For investors like me whose cash flow is close to meeting their current and expected expenses, we don’t have to go out too far on the risk curve or allocate a high percent of our portfolio to assets outside safe bonds and highly respected dividend-paying equities. As I said, we are looking to add either a dividend-focused fund or stocks with a history of raising their payouts. Luckily, several SA contributors cover both topics.

I have decided to only list all our assets in my year-end summaries. They can be found here: Equities and Fixed Income.

