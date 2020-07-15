MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCPK:MDXG) has finally come through for shareholders as it is now caught up on financial reporting. Audited results help to deflate much of the short thesis as a new executive team and Board initiate the process for relisting the company on the Nasdaq. Organizing and growing the company's sales force for its best-in-class products will take some ingenuity during COVID-19, but progress there and in its clinical candidates could produce fruit in 2020 and 2021. A recent capital raise is the cherry on top as the company now has the resources to accomplish all of its goals even during a pandemic. Relisting on a major index seems imminent as investors could benefit over the next month or two from a potential buy the rumor, sell the news event.

MiMedx's recent 10-K puts to rest one of the main concerns of the company's February 2018 internal investigation in revenue recognition. BDO, a top 5 accounting firm, has completed all of MiMedx's legacy restatements, and the company is now fully current in its financial reporting. MiMedx's Q1, 2020 earnings report included net sales of $61.7M recognized primarily on an "as-shipped" basis instead of a "cash receipts" recognition that was used in some past reporting. This more conservative accounting method should help deflate any and all past and future fraud concerns. MiMedx's restatements resulted merely in shifting small amounts of revenues between quarters, helping the company become more transparent in reporting its actual current inventory and sales.

MiMedx AmnioFix Graphic

No smoking guns or fraudulent findings means that MiMedx is clear for relisting on a major market again after it was delisted from the Nasdaq in November of 2018. Up-to-date financials should be the last major hurdle for SEC reporting obligations as it appears that MiMedx is currently in the process of applying for relisting of its common stock. Relisting is totally dependent on the SEC, so an actual timeline is only speculative, although a 1-2 month time period would not be uncommon. Investors should start looking for this potential news release in August of 2020, with MiMedx's snail pace of progression making September or later just as likely. Delisting caused a substantial decline in MiMedx shares over the course of November in 2018. This means that relisting could theoretically cause a potential significant run-up in shares in the coming month, or if and when the press release comes out.

Data by YCharts

Graph of MiMedx Shares in November of 2018

Mid-2018 is also when the company started overhauling its executive leadership team. Since then, this has included a new CEO in Timothy Wright, a new General Counsel, a new CFO, a new Chief Accounting Officer, along with a new Chair of the company's Board in Dr. M. Kathleen Behrens. This new leadership team has continued to keep MiMedx afloat as it settled with the SEC on its accounting practices in November of 2019 for $1.5 million. In April of 2020, MiMedx settled with the DOJ over commercial pricing disclosures with the VA for $6.5 million. These settlements cleared the way for MiMedx to get its financials properly restated and should have it in good standing with the government for relisting later on in 2020.

MiMedx has three ongoing IND programs: plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and knee osteoarthritis. MiMedx is in the process of completing a Phase 3 plantar fasciitis study with a projected November 2020 study completion date. MiMedx's Phase 2B knee osteoarthritis study is in advanced enrollment after increasing the sample size for greater power in determining statistical and clinical significance. Finally, MiMedx has completed subject enrollment in its Phase 3 IND study for Achilles tendonitis, although the sample size of this study likely will need to be expanded in the future as well depending on results. All of these studies have experienced significant delays from MiMedx's 2018 internal investigation and now from complications of COVID-19.

Getting these programs fully back on track could be a game changer for the company as MiMedx's osteoarthritis of the knee program received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy ("RMAT") designation in March of 2018. The osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from ~$6.8 billion in 2019 to ~$10.1 billion by 2024 with its knee segment being the fastest grower.

Positive study results or a positive FDA press release concerning any of MiMedx's candidates could spur immediate investor gains as MiMedx's current market cap sits around ~$550M.

MiMedx undertook a $75M capital raise with Blue Torch Finance LLC in June of 2019 to give it the resources to get its financials back into current standing after it finished up its internal investigation. The terms and rates associated with this capital raise were less than optimal, making it no surprise that MiMedx has now ended that agreement after a new $150M private debt and equity raise. This new raise features a much lower interest rate, although some dilution will occur most likely in July of 2023 when the convertible preferred shares hopefully get converted into common shares.

MiMedx had ~$53.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and ~$72.2 million of long-term debt on March 31, 2020, after its Blue Torch deal. By June 26, 2020, MiMedx was down to ~$48 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately ~$73 million of long-term debt as it finished crossing the t's and dotting the i's of getting its financials current. After the company's recent debt and equity raise, MiMedx now has ~$110 million of cash and approximately $50 million of long-term debt, making its financial position much more secure.

This hopefully will be plenty of cash to get MiMedx through the uncertainty of COVID-19 and a rebuilding of its sales force as it works on getting officially relisted on a major market. With current net sales due to drop between 23% and 27% from coronavirus implications over the past couple of months, a cushy cash position is an enviable position. With gross profit margins around 84% on some clinically-proven best-in-class products, MiMedx has the firepower to turn sales around quickly once the country gets past COVID-19.

MiMedx is now current with its financials opening the path to relisting later on in 2020. A rebound in sales in the back half of 2020, along with growth in the sales force, is expected if COVID-19 concerns get mitigated at all. MiMedx's recent debt and equity raise puts it on solid financial footing as it gets its pipeline of candidates rolling again after a multi-year hiatus. I have recently added more shares of MiMedx, moving it up once again into my largest individual stock holding at ~12.8% of my retirement portfolio. No risk, no reward, and MiMedx has tons of risk to go along with tons of potential reward. Do your own due diligence before taking a long or short position in MiMedx as extreme volatility is very possible. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.