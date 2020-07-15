I recently explored one of the main U.K.-based paper and packaging companies in DS Smith: Good Entry Point For A Long-Term Hold and now want to examine a key competitor, Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF)(OTCPK:SMFKY). I feel that the paper and packaging sector will continue to grow in coming years, so while it may not offer high-growth returns, it does offer some sense of security. Smurfit Kappa is a leading player in that sector. It has had a reasonable share price performance in recent years but I think has plateaued for now even after falling this year.

Smurfit Kappa: A Strong Presence in Packaging

Although London-listed - it is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index - Smurfit Kappa is an Irish-based packaging business. It operates from 350 production sites in 35 countries in Europe and the Americas, so it offers geographic diversity while focusing on fairly developed markets.

Image: company 2019 annual report

The company's specialism is corrugated packaging. Corrugated packaging has been growing for decades for a number of reasons. It is the material of choice for a lot of growing businesses, of which e-commerce is the most obvious example but discount retailers also use it heavily as it is a good material for shelf-ready packaging which saves retailers on shelf stacking labor costs. It has better environmental credentials than some of its competitors, as it is biodegradable. Smurfit Kappa has lately been touting its sustainability credentials a lot, with an advertising campaign explaining how customers are switching to sustainable packaging materials.

With a current CAGR of 4.4%, the corrugated packaging market globally is forecast to be worth c. $340 billion annually by 2025. In other words, we will soon be at the point where almost a billion dollars of corrugated packaging is sold every day.

Performance Has Been Unremarkable in Recent Years

I credit the company with being well-positioned in a growing industry and is fairly stable. For a good summary of the bull case, see Vladimir Dimitrov's article Smurfit Kappa - Rewarding Shareholders, Clients And The Environment.

However, the company doesn't have a compelling, consistent growth story. For example, looking at the past five years of reported figures, post-tax profit has moved around in a fairly small band, with the exception of 2018 when there was a large loss. The 2018 numbers include exceptional costs of €1.27 billion related to exit from Venezuela, which is largely outwith the company's control. But even allowing for this, the numbers can best be described as fairly steady rather than stellar.

This matches its revenue trajectory - it has been growing but in low to mid single digits.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue (€ millions) 8,109 8,159 8,562 8,946 9,048 Index vs. year before 101% 105% 104% 101%

Source: calculated by author using data from company annual reports

The current economic downturn and its after effects will have some effect on this although may not drag it down too much if, for example, e-commerce demand is higher. In its first quarter, which was impacted by COVID-19 but not as much as I expect its second quarter to be, the company reported that volumes in Europe increased by 3% or approximately 2% on an organic basis, and in the Americas by 3.5% year-on-year. So it seems, for now at least, we can expect the company to continue to grow its business but not by massive amounts.

As for margin, it's unclear what if any effect the current circumstances will have on the company. Its Q1 margin (albeit on an EBITDA basis, which I don't like) was 17.3%, a fall back to 2018 levels from 18.2% the last fiscal year.

The Balance Sheet Allows for a Tougher Market

In a time of uncertainty, it's good to have liquidity. Smurfit Kappa is alright on this score. At the end of its first quarter, the company reported liquidity of over €1.5 billion and leverage of 2.2x. They have also been cutting capex: from €730 million in 2019, the estimate for this year was €615 million and this has been further cut to €500-550 million. So they are demonstrating a smart approach to liquidity for the current economic and market environment.

Nonetheless, despite flexibility, they do have quite a bit of debt. The company had a sizable €3.6 billion of borrowings on its balance sheet at the time of its most recent annual report. The majority of this is notes payable in 2024 and beyond, so is not an immediate concern. But with free cash flow of €547 million in 2019, it would take over six years of free cash flow to pay down the debt.

Source: company 2019 annual report

Dividend

In recent years the dividend has seen double digit increases and usually had cover of two times and above, which is respectable. At the current share price, the historical yield is about 4%.

The board suspended the most recent dividend due to market uncertainty. So, between a combination of a 4% yield and a current suspension, the dividend story isn't particularly compelling at the moment.

Director Selling Suggests Limited Upside This Year

In April, two directors bought shares in the company. But that follows a lot of director selling earlier in the year at a higher price than today.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown (graphic adapted)

That is a lot of director selling, albeit in each case they retained substantial stakes even after the sales.

The current EPS is around 13.5. That is at today's share price of 2458p, already down over 20% on its year high. I wouldn't say that's very high but I don't think it's low either. The shares are not a bargain.

Conclusion: Look Again in the Future

Smurfit Kappa has a good position in a mature but growing industry. However, its operational performance in recent years has been just fine rather than remarkable, while the current share price doesn't offer an especially compelling entry point. Before investing at the current price, I would want to see the dividend restored or a clear plan for its restoration, and more consistent, stronger results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.