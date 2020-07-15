We think that PLTM will gain strength in the short term, thanks to positive macro dynamics. But weakness will resume later this year due to the bearish posture of platinum’s fundamentals.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM). PLTM has traded above its key support of $8/share since June.

Given the intensity of the COVID-19 shock, most precious metals, including platinum, have been mostly driven by macro-factors rather than fundamental dynamics.

The macro backdrop for the precious metals has become extremely friendly since April, which has underpinned the uptrend in platinum prices. Yet, speculators have remained on the cautious side, in contrast with ETF investors who have expressed renewed buying interest in recent months.

We think that PLTM will gain strength in the short term, thanks to positive macro-dynamics. But weakness will resume later this year due to the bearish posture of platinum's fundamentals.

Our Q3-20 max target for PLTM is at $10/share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is, however, more expensive, considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Macro

Platinum prices have been largely macro-driven since late March. This makes sense because the COVID-19 crisis was so powerful that the fundamentals did not matter. The "sell everything" has shifted to "buy everything back" since late March, and as such, platinum has been driven by the same macro factors as its peers like gold and silver. Two main macro drivers have influenced greatly PLTM in recent months, namely short-term US real rates and the DXY.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications: Given the positive macro backdrop (lower US real rates, weaker dollar), PLTM is likely to strengthen further in the short term. But once fundamentals reassert themselves, we expect price weakness to resume. We think that PLTM could come under pressure in Q4.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised by the equivalent of roughly 73 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to July 7, according to the CFTC. This was the first weekly increase in the net spec length in the past 6 weeks.

Despite the positive macro backdrop for the precious metals since late March (as discussed above), speculators have been cautious toward platinum. This is mainly the result of elevated uncertainty about the recovery in the global automotive sector.

The latest sales/production data in China for June surprised to the upside, which could boost bullish conviction.

Source: Argus

In its latest review, the WPIC posted an interesting chart, showing that major auto markets (not only China) have bottomed out around April. This fits with our view that the worst is behind us and that a recovery in auto production/sales should take hold in the second half of the year.

Source: WPIC

We expect speculators to exert more meaningful upside exposure to platinum in light of the friendly macro environment this quarter.

Implications for PLTM: An increase in net long speculative positions in NYMEX platinum, driven by either positive macro-dynamics or signs of recovery in the auto sector, would push the NYMEX platinum price higher, thereby lifting the value of PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum to the tune of 4 koz in the week to July 10, according to our estimates.

This was the 8th straight week of inflows. ETF holdings have rebounded markedly since April, which could suggest a positive swing in investor sentiment.

Given the positive turn in the macro-environment and the multitude of signs that the automobile market is in recovery mode, we think that these ETF inflows could continue in the near term.

However, we question the sustainability of these flows, considering that the fundamentals of the platinum market will remain poor and that a large surplus is likely to form this year.

Implications for PLTM: ETF inflows into platinum in the short term are positive for the NYMEX platinum price and thus PLTM. But inflows are unlikely to be substantial, considering the bearish posture of platinum's fundamentals.

Closing thoughts

We expect PLTM to gain more strength in the near term, holding the view that the positive macro backdrop for the precious metals complex and the signs of recovery in the automobile sector should lead to a positive swing in investor sentiment.

While ETF investors have already expressed renewed buying interest, the speculative community has remained cautious. We think that speculative buying in favor of NYMEX platinum is likely in Q3.

Having said that, we contend that platinum's fundamentals remain in a bearish posture, and as such, we would not be surprised to see renewed price weakness in Q4.

For Q3, we reiterate our max target of $10 per share for PLTM.

