Capital held back now can fuel powerful distribution to shareholders when it is deployed.

I have been cautious about Citigroup (C) in recent years due to its lack of revenue growth. But now, Citi trades at 6.3x consensus 2022 EPS.

This prices in a lot of short-term economic distress, of which there was plenty reflected in the 2Q results.

But this valuation also suggests that Citi is cheap on a medium-term horizon for anyone willing to take on some COVID-19 risk and the messy aftermath.

Second quarter key takeaway

The key message from the second-quarter results was loss absorption. Amid a rapid fall in economic activity, what we worry about with banks is material capital loss that would eat into capital cushions and take time to repair. Citi remained profitable in what could be the toughest quarter of the crisis.

Where do we go from here?

A normalised economic scenario could give 50% upside to the pre-COVID price peak, with further upside from buybacks and the 3.9% dividend yield possibly coming back into the picture when the regulator is comfortable.

We are not close to a normalised scenario yet, so an investment in Citi is a medium- to long-term prospect and subject to volatility due to the lack of visibility in the macro economy short term.

Why Citi?

In my recent article on Bank of America (BAC), I argued the stock was not cheap enough to warrant buying aggressively, trading on 8.4x 2022 EPS. Citi is 25% cheaper on earnings out in 2022. As a reference point, it offers similar value to Wells Fargo (WFC), which I have also written about recently and think is long-term attractive.

Of course, investors need to think about the risks to Citi here.

As we saw in the results, Citi is taking heavy credit provisions, $20bn in total, looking forward to expected losses over the next few quarters. Management emphasises the uncertainties surrounding potential economic recovery on the analyst call. However, the provision stack seems to reflect conservative assumptions based on loan performance during the crisis so far and management discussion is granular, mentioning analysis of couple of thousand client names and focus industries like aviation and hospitality. Currently, I expect provision charges to fall in Q3, while remaining elevated vs. normal levels.

Net interest margin (NIM) declined 31 bps Q/Q in 2Q 2020, reflecting decent deposit growth on higher savings rates, which has not been placed in the usual mix of loans. This pressure is temporary and should unwind going forward. Citi is more dependent on its interest margins than its large bank peers, and this might not be great news in a "lower for longer" rates scenario globally. Now, the market has priced this into Citi's outlook - it is a long-standing structural difference with peers that the market understands - but investors should still note the greater dependency on this income stream when they think about the stock in relation to the rates and inflation outlook.

Source: Company earnings reports

Citi has no underlying overall revenue growth in the high quality line, net interest income and net fees. Adjusted for one-off items in trading income, the story is of a bank whose revenue is going sideways. Citi is not going to grow its way out of recession. It will merely come back to approximately where it was when its provision costs ease and the economy recovers.

Source: Company earnings reports

And in recent quarters (over the last two years), Citi hasn't been able to offset this flat revenue picture with significant cost savings. The chart below shows that it has eked out some small operating margin gains through cost containment. But these are modest and amount to around 1% gain in operating profit a year. I have ringed the last two quarters in the chart, because they are exceptional - the volatility in financial markets has boosted Citi's trading income, so the efficiency ratio has dramatically improved. All the gain has gone into loan loss provisions and it is not sustainable.

Source: Company presentation

As a result of these lacklustre cost and revenue tends, Citi has not enjoyed the kind of operating leverage gains that, for example, BAC was able to realise until late last year.

This means Citi still faces the question of whether it can drive material pre-tax earnings growth organically once COVID-19 is in the past. Without this, the stock is more vulnerable to shocks than one that has a degree of organic growth.

However, with the stock at depressed levels that recognise the short-term uncertainty, the lack of growth matters a lot less.

The bull case for Citi relies on two factors:

An assumption of economic recovery in the next two years.

Citi's strong capital base.

It seems clear to me that Western policy makers are learning to live with COVID-19 and pushing to reopen their economies. This is likely to be popular with electorates, despite concerns about resurgence of the virus, which will cause localised slowdowns. Nobody should claim to have a crystal ball, but investors need to take improvement scenarios seriously.

Citi's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio is in the same class as BAC and WFC, at over 11%. The share price currently ($53) equates to 0.7 of Tangible book value (TBV), and the bank's normalised return on TBV is in double digits. This tells the same story as that very low PE ratio. A snapback can occur in the valuation as the macro picture improves.

Source: Company presentation

Lack of growth is not necessarily a bad thing, especially at this valuation

Citi's lack of growth means the banking business places very low capex claims on the net profit it generates for you as a shareholders. It's all yours.

I think about 'maintenance' capex for a bank as its systems investment (which is generally expensed, and tends to be low within overall costs) plus whatever profit it needs to set aside to maintain target capital ratios given its assumed growth in risk weighted assets. If there is little of this RWA growth taking place, there is a lot of free cash flow for investors. And in turn, that means strong dividends and share buybacks.

Recent buybacks in Citi have run at an annualised 10% of average diluted shares over the period. When this can resume, it is enough to drive share price gains through the growth it delivers in earnings per share.

While Citi will focus on capital preservation for now, as long as it does not go into material capital loss due to COVID-19 loan losses, foregone dividends and buybacks now simply reinforce capacity for these to resume in the future. Currently, Citi hopes to resume buybacks in 4Q 2020.

Along with Big Banks' heavy investments in digital banking, CFO Mark Mason's comments about homeworking at Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) June conference were interesting. Mr. Mason's main point was that something like 80% of Citi's staff had been working from home with no interruption to client service. The question, along with digital investment, is whether this will allow higher operating margins in the future, with Citi saving on office expenses.

I am pretty cautious about making this assumption.

The reason is that all banks - not just the majors - are leaning heavily into digital banking development now and all should benefit from the already far reaching capacity to accommodate homeworking. This means that any cost savings will get passed into pricing fairly efficiently down the line. The bottom line is to treat bullish prognoses in this area with care. Investors do not need them to bear out over time for a stock like Citi to be attractive here.

BAC Comparison

Consensus looks for Citi to post a similar EPS number in 2022 as it achieved in 2019 ($8.04). This is a similar outlook to the one consensus holds for close Citi peer, BAC. But Citi is significantly discounted to BAC, by about 25% in PE terms.

Source: Nasdaq Consensus Earnings

Conclusion

The hammering taken by Citi's shares has given the market a recovery play. Quibbles about the lack of revenue growth can wait until the stock has re-rated. The bank's capital capacity can be a powerful engine for shareholder value once a normal payout regime has resumed on a clear macro outlook. Size positions according to appetite for short term volatility. This analyst is bullish and will initiate a position shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.