Property and Casualty insurance is a competitive industry with very little room for individual companies to distance from others. In the current economic environment, however, this might be changing. Allstate Corp. (ALL) is one of the top 5 P&C insurers in the country and has long been geared toward shareholders, as evidenced by its lengthy history of continuous and growing dividend payments. The industry is in a curious position at the moment, as the future of the auto insurance industry is all but certain. Aside from such uncertainty, Allstate is undervalued at its current price and has a real chance of gaining market share in a rapidly changing environment.

Industry Trends

With COVID-19 affecting virtually every aspect of the P&C industry, it is difficult to assess the future impacts it will have. The current environment looks like this: consumers are driving less and getting into fewer accidents, thus making fewer claims. This has resulted in many large insurers like Allstate giving back a portion of their premiums to customers. An act like this increases brand loyalty and falls in line with the mission statement of many insurers, helping customers out at a time when they needed it most.

While COVID-19 has temporarily changed the way people live, it is yet to be seen if these trends will be long-lasting. In the long-term future, it is reasonable to assume self-driving vehicles and increased ride-sharing will put a dent in the auto insurance market. In the near term, however, consumers will have two options.

Based on certain demographics like age and location, customers may stop using their cars and look to alternative methods of transportation. A more likely scenario is that consumers will demand more flexible insurance. This type of demand is timely as insurers continue to build on their telematics technology. If insurers are able to provide price flexibility at a time like this, it represents a terrific opportunity to steal a bit of market share.

Although the long-term future of auto insurance is up in the air, the near-term environment will be one where companies like Allstate can create a competitive moat in an otherwise impartial market. Below is a table representing the market share of the top five P&C companies, highlighting the competitive nature of the market:

Recent Performance

Looking at Allstate's 2019 performance largely unaffected by the pandemic, the company had a strong year. The results include:

Property-liability written premiums reached $35.4 billion, an increase of approximately $2 billion.

Shareholders received $653 million in dividends, and the percentage ownership of a share of stock in the company increased by 4.1% due to $1.8 billion of share repurchases.

Total return on the $88 billion portfolio was 9.2%.

Total policies in force grew 32 million to 146 million, with 100 million of those from Allstate Protection Plans.

As evidenced by the strong 2019 results, Allstate has been holding its own in the P&C market. The company has a strong balance sheet and a long history of dividend payments. Even in 2008, after the financial crisis, the firm still paid out a dividend. Dividends have only grown since then, and the company plans to continue its share buyback program ending in 2021. The aforementioned strong balance sheet has recently been put to good use as Allstate acquired National General for roughly $4 billion in cash. Here is what CEO Tom Wilson had to say about the acquisition:

Acquiring National General accelerates Allstate’s strategy to increase market share in personal property-liability and significantly expands our independent agent distribution... The acquisition increases personal lines premiums by $4.0 billion and market share by over 1 percentage point to 10%. National General’s business and technology platforms will be utilized to further strengthen Allstate’s existing independent agent businesses. The transaction will be accretive to adjusted net income earnings per share and return on equity beginning in the first year.

This move by Allstate represents a vote of confidence in the independent-agent market. It also speaks to the stability of its balance sheet that acquisitions are being made in a time like this. The deal represents less than half of the original $8.8 billion Allstate possessed in highly liquid assets at the end of 2019. Allstate now has just over $4 billion in liquidity with another $3.4 billion in assets. The move should be embraced by shareholders, who will see increased earnings per share and return on equity in the near future.

Telematics Products

The rise of telematics in recent years has been an interesting experience for carriers and consumers alike. In case readers are unfamiliar, telematics refers to GPS tracking which allows carriers to gather important consumer behavior data. Allstate has two such products. Drivewise and Milewise. Both are available as phone applications. Drivewise incentivizes consumers to drive safer by notifying them of their specific driving patterns like braking, accelerating, and speed. It also tracks the time of day, as certain hours are riskier than others. Milewise tracks miles driven and allows consumers to pay a flexible rate based on how far they drive.

Both of these products have the potential to increase Allstate’s market share. While Drivewise is available in all 50 states, Milewise is only available in 14. For reference, here is how Drivewise matches up with Progressive’s (PGR) Snapshot.

Allstate’s Drivewise Progressive’s Snapshot Drivers can save up to 21% of their current policy ($395 based on policy averages) $145 average discount (usually after six months of use) Drivers face no risk of increased premiums 2 out of 10 drivers see an increase in their premiums Available to non-Allstate customers. Only available to Progressive customers Up to 10% sign-up discount Up to 25% cash-back every six months Average $26 sign-up bonus

The two products are the same in many ways, but two items stand out for Allstate. The first, and most obvious, is that drivers face no risk of increasing their premium. This seems to be a big factor, as drivers may already be sensitive to the privacy implications of a GPS tracking system. Adding on that users could lose money is not an attractive value proposition. Another helpful feature is that non-Allstate customers can use the app and earn rewards points. This represents a potential avenue for Allstate to draw in customers from other carriers.

Although the differences in these two products may seem negligible, the implications are important. With increased access to information about consumer driving behavior, carriers will be better-equipped to assess underwriting risks and increase profits. This is a distinct advantage in the current environment, where consumer behavior is rapidly evolving.

Competition

As discussed earlier, the P&C market is highly competitive, and it is difficult for companies to distinguish themselves. For this reason, it is critical for companies to keep general and underwriting expenses to a minimum. These two variables are accounted for in the combined ratio, which measures the combination of these two expenses compared to the dollar value of premiums earned. Below is a graph showing the combined ratio of Progressive, GEICO, and Allstate over the last five years:

As is clear in the graph, Allstate has run lower total expenses when compared to premiums earned. This simply means that it has been more efficient in its underwriting, while GEICO and Progressive have earned more total premiums. Underwriting profits may be hard to maintain in the current environment with uncertain consumer behavior, but telematics will play a large role. Properly assessing risk will be even more crucial in the coming years, and Allstate is well-positioned to take advantage.

Risks

With technology rapidly changing the way consumers live and work, assessing the future of the auto industry is difficult. The rise of autonomous vehicles would be devastating for the P&C industry, as it promises fewer accidents and less need for insurance. Although this push is inevitable, it is certainly not an impending risk at the moment. The real risk is probably 10+ years down the road.

Another risk to consider is quite obvious for the insurance industry as a whole. With interest rates near zero and not expected to rise anytime soon, any newly purchased bonds or treasury bills will be worth far less than in the past. This would be a substantial loss to Allstate’s portfolio, which is made up of 63% fixed income. There would be cause for concern in the event of a second wave, because the company would be vulnerable to widespread corporate defaults. This scenario is not incredibly likely, however. As investors have seen, the Fed will do everything in its power to keep the capital markets afloat. Allstate still holds over $7 billion in assets and should be able to survive even a prolonged recession.

Valuation

With such an uncertain macro-environment, it is relatively difficult to evaluate an insurance company like Allstate. For that reason, it is helpful to compare Allstate to Progressive from a value standpoint. Shown below is the historical ROE for Progressive and Allstate over the last five years:

Although Allstate has trailed Progressive by a good margin in each of the last two years, there is plenty of room for the former to grow. The acquisition of National General will allow Allstate to boost these ROE numbers in just a few months. Unfortunately, investors may have to sacrifice the share repurchase plan for these returns. For a conservative valuation, share buybacks won’t be included. One can expect earnings to increase within single digits by 2021 as the results of the acquisition begin to show up. Investors can expect a 5% increase in earnings from the acquisition, along with a 1.83% dividend yield (historical average). This would represent roughly a 7% return over the next year, which should attract investors at a time like this.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allstate is undervalued at its current price for a few reasons. The use of telematics will be crucial for Allstate to limit underwriting risk, and the acquisition of National General will allow greater market share. The company is currently priced at 1.23 P/B, which represents a great opportunity to buy low. This is a safe blue-chip stock that is undervalued at its current price. Although the long-term future of auto insurance is uncertain, Allstate should provide investors with safe and favorable returns over the next few years.

