Rapid7 (RPD) is uniquely positioned compared to its peers in the VM (vulnerability management) space as it evolves the capabilities of its VM and SecOps (security operations) platform. Its financials reflect the cash outlay and margin sacrifice needed to innovate in the short term. Investors should focus on its evolving capabilities in cloud and network security to understand the full picture. These capabilities will give Rapid7 a unique edge as a security player combining vulnerability management with solid capabilities in security operations, endpoint security, and cloud security. Given its subdued valuation, the potential to outperform is strong.

Demand (Bullish)

Demand for Rapid7's solutions has evolved beyond vulnerability management. Today, Rapid7 offers solutions that extend into the DevOps (evolves into SecOps) space. These solutions help with discovery, collection, analysis, and insight generation from network and endpoint data. Its SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) product automates the SecOps process via custom integrations and workflows to drive business efficiency. Rapid7 also has capabilities in modern application security. In recent quarters, Rapid7 has evolved its SecOps strategy to include capabilities in network traffic analysis (via the acquisition of NetFort), and cloud security via the acquisition of DivvyCloud. SIEM solutions are built to ingest and analyze network traffic, which makes the acquisition of NetFort a solid fit. The acquisition of DivvyCloud will drive the breadth of its endpoint coverage and threat intelligence with top cloud service providers. The combination of these capabilities will drive product retention, expansion, and sustainable growth.

Rapid7 highlighted its strong ARR (+31% y/y @ 90% of total) growth during its last earnings call. It also highlighted its strong renewal rate, which drove revenue. Going forward, Rapid7's SecOps strategy, which enables deep visibility and expansion into endpoints and networks, will drive the demand for its platform. This will power the revenue growth guide of 20% in 2020. This will help Rapid7 maintain its leadership position in the VM space.

Business/Financials (Neutral)

The need to drive growth has led to innovation through strategic acquisitions. These acquisitions were designed to expand Rapid7's endpoint and cloud visibility. The acquisition of DivvyCloud gives Rapid7 strong capabilities in cloud posture management, IAM, governance, visibility and monitoring, and platform extensibility. DivvyCloud provides continuous security and compliance for all the major cloud service providers. It also provides integrations with third-party platforms like Slack, Jira, ServiceNow, and PagerDuty.

NetFort brings capabilities in network security monitoring. This extends to cloud platforms like Azure, and AWS where VPC traffic can be logged and studied. The end goal is to have more insight into new data lanes and endpoints.

Endpoints and cloud platforms play into near term growth trends (digital transformation and WFH). By improving its visibility, Rapid7 will provide better insights to its customers via its SIEM solution. It will also be able to integrate with more cloud and SIEM vendors to power its SOAR solution. This will help Rapid7 plug churn by increasing value add to its customers. It will also drive customer retention as its offerings will be tough to replace. Rapid7's SecOps solutions are complemented by its consulting services. This will help Rapid7 play in the evolving EDR and XDR space which requires solution providers to drive security insights and business efficiency.

Rapid7 prices per asset. Due to the proliferation of endpoints and cloud assets, ARR and ARR/customer will trend upwards. Positioning to gain from near term growth trends has impacted Rapid7's profitability factor. Gross margin will take a hit due to cloud hosting cost. GAAP operating margin and income margin will also be impacted by stock-based compensation to drive sales. The bet is that revenue growth will outpace OPEX growth due to seat expansion. This is inevitable given the near term demand tailwinds.

The growth bets will also put a strain on free cash flow. Rapid7's balance sheet isn't spared either. It recently had to take on more leverage after issuing new debt ($200m). This has made its balance sheet the least attractive compared to Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB).

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Spending and intent increased in the area of vulnerability management, and the biggest gains came to CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). - Needham

Rapid7's strategy in the VM space is unique. While Tenable is doubling down on being the best VM, Rapid7 is evolving its capabilities as the platform that can collect, analyze, and drive actionable insights from multiple endpoints. It is also aiming to do this efficiently via its SOAR solution. This has informed its integration with SIEM vendors like Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE). The acquisition of DivvyCloud strengthens this strategy.

Qualys is picking up its pace of innovation. It recently passed the asset discovery stage, where it increased the volume of endpoints it can monitor by offering its asset discovery tool for free. The next step is to add EDR capabilities to detect and respond to cyber threats. To do this efficiently, it has to come up with a robust SIEM offering akin to Rapid7. The advantage is that Rapid7 has a deeper experience and knowledge of the IDR space. Tenable is focusing on prioritizing security alerts and intelligence. It is also expanding its offerings into industrial systems via its recent acquisition of Indegy. Rapid7's biggest competition will come from EDR and SIEM players. This will mostly affect new deals. Existing customers will be delighted with the improved cloud and SIEM capabilities from DivvyCloud.

Investors/Valuation (Bullish)

Rapid7 trades in line with its peers. Its valuation has been suppressed in recent quarters due to its low gross margin compared to competitors. This impacts the near-term acceleration of its margin improvement. Rapid7's debt load is also a concern when compared to its competitors. Rapid7's cash flow growth is going to be affected by customers' unwillingness to pay upfront due to the macro impacts of COVID-19. This drove its recent debt issuance. Rapid7's optionality will come from its ability to maintain its retention rate due to its added capabilities. This will be supported by its new cloud and network analysis solutions. These solutions will drive user growth. They will also power Rapid7's threat intelligence database. Rapid7's ability to partner with DevOps players will also improve due to its focus on network traffic visibility and cloud security posture management. These capabilities will come together to power Rpaid7's growth factor to drive multiple expansion.

Risks

Demand-side risk factors are minimal due to favorable near term growth trends. Rapid7 is also ahead of the execution pace of most of its competitors.

Rapid7's financials will rely heavily on its growth factor in the near term. This is risky, heading into the next earnings season. Revenue collection and cash flows will be under pressure if SMBs churn or demand new payment terms.

Pressure from competitors will be in line only if Rapid7 can throw the weight of its brand behind its offerings. The SIEM space has strong players like IBM and Splunk. The EDR space is led by CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. Network security vendors are also reinventing their EDR offerings.

Valuation risk is in line as Rapid7 trades fairly close to the average of its peers. This is despite its double-digit growth.

Conclusion (Outperform)

Rapid7 has acquired most of the necessary capabilities to add value to its customers. These bets have put a strain on Rapid7's financials and valuation multiples. Short-term investors will be scared by accounting metrics that can trigger post-earnings volatility. There isn't evidence of a clear go-to-market weakness. Rapid7's strategy is to drive maximum customer value while partnering to accelerate its growth. This strategy will continue to power its growth factor in the long term.

