However, given its position, extremely high margins, Aena will survive the difficult times and reward shareholders in good times. Those always come as airports are a cyclical business.

The company is mainly operating in Spain and is exposed to the political and economic risks in Spain.

Aena is one of the cheapest European airport stocks as the cash flow yield is close to 10%.

AENA SME (OTCPK:ANNSF) (OTCPK:ANYYY) is a relatively recent IPO as the company went public in 2015 when the Spanish government decided to take it public.

AENA stock really took off after the IPO thanks to its growing dividend and the improving situation in Europe. However, the stock is down approximately 33% from its 2017 to 2020 plateau and it is time to see whether COVID-19 represents an opportunity to add Aena stock to your portfolio.

AENA stock price performance since IPO

The 2019 dividend yield on the current price would be 6.35%, a level unlikely to be sustained if the situation in Spain and Europe doesn't return to pre-COVID-19 levels. As with all other analyzed airports, it is important to see what will be the impact of the current crisis and see for how long can the current shareholders structure last within the environment and what are the hopes for recovery.

The Spanish administration still owns 51% of the Aena. This might represent a risk if Spain gets into trouble down the road, but also a benefit as the focus will be on dividends.

Aena stock ownership - Source: Aena Investor Relations

This Aena stock analysis will comprehend:

AENA SME business overview & strategic plan (growth and real estate)

COVID-19 impact analysis (can go on for two years easily)

AENA stock fundamental analysis

AENA dividend perspectives

AENA stock investment conclusion

Further, the analysis will be based on the comparison with other analyzed airports, Aena's Annual report, latest investor presentation and Aena's strategic plan for the current years.

Aena stock business overview

Aena stock gives you the exposure to 46 Airports in Spain, 51% of London's Luton airport (WARNING: concession expires in 2031), 12 airports in Mexico, two in Jamaica and two in Colombia. In March 2019, AENA acquired six airports in north-east Brazil.

Aena's airport network - Source: Aena's annual report

As most airports, the business model consists not only of air traffic related activities but also on commercial and other activities on the ground.

Aena's business - Source: Aena's annual report

What is interesting for Aena is its real estate opportunity even if I am a bit skeptic about it given the negative consequences in the Spanish real estate field after the 2009 Great recession. More about that in the strategic plan discussion below.

The key customers for Aena are Ryanair and Vueling given the low cost, touristic orientation of many of Spain's destinations.

Aena's customers - Source: Aena's annual report

All in all, Aena is a typical airport operator. The keys to watch are the COVID-19 impact and the correlation of the investments and the growth. Investments that cater for an expected market growth rate of 5% while the growth stagnates, will not make for good investments and vice versa.

Aena's stock COVID-19 Impact

Aena, like Zurich Airport, has high margins. This means that the COVID-19 impact might not be as terrible as many might expect. This also explains why the stock fell 'only'33% during this crisis.

Aena's COVID-19 plan - Source: Q1 2020 Investor presentation

In April 2020, Aena had almost 3 billion EUR in liquidity through cash and credit facilities. Given that operating costs in 2019 were 2.5 billion and the above savings show the company will save almost 100 million per month, without revenue, Aena would lose maximally 1.2 billion per year. Thus, the company would remain as is even if COVID-19 lasts for another two years which is unlikely given the positive developments we are seeing in many countries.

So, we can continue with the analysis and look at its strategic plan.

Aena's strategic plan

The basis for their strategy, like for other airports, is that global traffic will at least double in the next two decades.

Double traffic growth - Source: Aena's strategic plan

While the company wasn't yet public, they have invested 19 billion EUR. This, alongside new investments, should lead to positive long-term returns.

Aena's investments - Source: Aena's strategic plan

They are continuing to invest in Madrid and Barcelona but one has to keep in mind the airport business is a regulated business, which means that there is also regulated capital expenditures with questionable returns on investments. The 19 billion EUR invested above didn't reach satisfying returns due to the fact that two recessions hit Europe (2009 and 2012).

Aena's investments - Source: Aena's strategic plan

A hidden asset could be Aena's landbank. They currently have 1 million square meters but they could develop that by an additional 4.2 million square meters over the coming decades.

Aena's real estate plan - Source: Aena's strategic plan

Given that real estate plays are extremely profitable for airports thanks to the attractiveness of the land, the development of the area could be very profitable. However, the result of such projects depends on economic growth and demand for

Aena's real estate plan over the next 40 years for Madrid - Source: Aena's strategic plan

Apart from real estate, their plan is to continue to expand globally as also many airports are doing given the expectation of high growth in traffic.

Aena's global expansion - Source: Aena's strategic plan

If global traffic grows by 4% per year, all the investment will pay off significantly and investors could expect to see double digit returns over the long-term in the form of dividends and capital gains.

Aena stock fundamental analysis

Over the past decade, revenues have grown thanks to acquisitions and also organic growth. The staggering thing with AENA are the high margins where the net profit margin over the past years was constantly around 30%.

Aena stock fundamentals - Aena quote Morningstar

More important that earnings, are cash flows. Aena has operating cash flows that are almost 50% of revenues. After investments it leaves it with free cash flows that are in the range between 1 billion EUR and 1.5 billion EUR.

Compared to the current market cap of 17 billion, the cash flows in a good year give it a cash flow yield of around 9% which is a very interesting number. Plus, if we assume 5% growth going forward, returns for investors could be in the mid-teens.

The debt should be manageable as 6.5 billion EUR should not be a problem on the 1.5 billion of free cash flows in a good year. Plus, interest rates in Europe are ridiculously low.

Aena's debt level - Source: Investor relations Q1 2020 report

From a fundamental perspective, the cash flows are what give the value. So, if the cash flows will grow past pre COVID-19 levels, then so will the value.

Interest rates are ridiculous at 1.3% - Source: Investor relations Q1 2020 report

Aena's dividend forecast

Of the reasons for the good stock performance over the last years was the fact that Aena's dividend increased significantly with high FCF pay-out ratios.

Aena dividend - Source: Source: Aena's strategic plan

If then continue to grow over the long-term, given the extreme margins, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company paying 2 billion in dividends over the long-term. That, alongside a positive environment, would likely push the yield down to 5% which would imply a 40 billion EUR market capitalization and a return of more than 100% for current investors.

However, as mentioned often in this analysis, it all depends on the COVID-19 recovery. But, even if it takes a few years for things to return to 2019 levels, the investment returns are still attractive.

Aena stock price forecast - investment conclusion

When it comes to Aena stock price forecast, if and when the COVID situation returns to normal, AENA makes 2 billion EUR in operating cash flows and pays a dividend of 7%, I would expect the stock to quickly return to 2019 levels as, given the current interest rate environment, 7% yields are staggering.

Aena stock price forecast

However, we don't know when the situation willreturn to normal as parts of Spain are still locked down. Plus, tourism will take time to grow again while some airlines will most likely go bust. On a personal note, I was supposed to fly to Barcelona in April of 2020, I hope to do that in 2021, but we will see.

Let's assume that by 2025 the situation returns to normal; the market gives the stock a 20 free cash flow valuation, and the market capitalization is already at 30 billion. Then, if the business grows by 5% per year to 2030 and the dividend grows alongside that by let's say 10% per year, that would be the returns one can expect. So, if the situation ever returns to normal, we are looking at double digit returns from Aena stock over the next 10 years.

There are always risks, from a deep recession hitting Europe and especially Spain, one of the most indebted countries in the world, from environmental issues etc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.