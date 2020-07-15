For Q3, expect PALL to touch a high of $260/share for Q3.

As the market will eventually shift its focus from balanced fundamentals in 2020 to a plausible renewed tightness in 2021, the uptrend in PALL could be well underpinned.

However, there is a multitude of signs of recovery in the global automotive market, which could result in an increase in PGM demand for autocatalysts in H2 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis has made palladium’s fundamentals much more balanced than the pre-COVID-19 era. This is reflected in the curve of NYMEX palladium.

PALL has traded in a tight range since May after tremendous volatility during March and April.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

The COVID-19 crisis has made palladium's fundamentals much more balanced than the pre-COVID-19 era. The lack of fundamental tightness is reflected in the curve of NYMEX palladium, which has flattened greatly in recent months. In fact, the front-end of the curve exhibits a small contango (vs a backwardation a few months ago).

Source: Denver

In this context, it makes sense that prices trade sideways.

Having said that, there is a multitude of signs that the global automotive market is in recovery mode since April, which could ultimately boost PGM catalyst demand in the second half of the year.

In addition, the market focus will eventually shift from "the balanced fundamentals in 2020" to the "renewed tightness in 2021", assuming that the global economic recovery continues and that policymakers continue to provide enough stimulus to foster the recovery.

Against this, we maintain a positive view on PALL in the coming months and are willing to buy the dips.

We expect PALL to hit a high of $260/share for Q3.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised its net long position in NYMEX palladium by 40 koz in the week to July 7, according to the CFTC. This was the second consecutive weekly increase in the net spec length.

Speculators have increased by the equivalent of 85 koz their net long positions in NYMEX palladium over the past month, which could suggest that a positive swing in sentiment is about to occur.

In any case, we view the current spec positioning in the palladium futures as extremely light - the net spec length is at 21% of open interest, which is markedly below its all-time high of 74% of open interest.

From this viewpoint, there is plenty of dry powder among the spec community to deploy on the long side of the market.

Implications for PALL: Should speculative buying interest for palladium continue, the NYMEX palladium price could rise more noticeably in the near term, which should, therefore, push PALL higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors were on the sidelines in the week to July 10, according to our estimates. This comes after a weekly inflow of 16 tonnes in the previous week.

Palladium ETF holdings have increased since April, which could suggest that some ETF investors have been inclined to buy the dips after the COVID-19 shock.

Given the friendly macro backdrop for commodities (in part driven by the weaker dollar,) we think that palladium could benefit from further investor buying interest. In addition, signs of recovery in the automobile market have emerged, which could mean stronger autocatalyst demand for palladium. As the WPIC showed in its latest review, major auto markets have bottomed around April.

Source: WPIC

Although auto sales/production will contract meaningfully this year, a rebound in the second half of the year could shore up investor sentiment in the months ahead.

Implications for PALL: ETF inflows into palladium are modest though positive for the NYMEX palladium price. If these inflows are sustained in the months ahead, PALL could experience a decent rebound.

Closing thoughts

Some analysts may view the recent market action of PALL as boring. We are not surprised by the current absence of meaningful upside because the fundamentals are much more balanced than a year ago, and investor sentiment remains cautious.

However, given the positive macro environment for commodities and the signs of recovery in the automobile sector, we think that positioning in the palladium market could improve in the months ahead.

ETF investors have been cautiously more optimistic on palladium judging by recent ETF inflows. But speculators have been reluctant to add meaningful upside exposure yet. We think that a positive change in sentiment could emerge this quarter, which could drive palladium prices higher.

Against this, we expect PALL to reach a high of $260 per share this quarter.

