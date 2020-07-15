All day long the equity indexes roll across the screen. Buy this stock. Sell that stock. You would think most days that equities are the only market in existence. Back in March the headlines were awash with 10%, 25% and 50% corrections coming. Now, in the financial press, you might think that equities were going to the moon in a honey jar.

Appreciation plays are a big part of the markets, no doubt. In my mind there are appreciation plays, mostly dominated by High Tech, or cash flow plays, mostly dominated by closed-end funds that pay dividends monthly. They both have their place, depending upon the needs of the buyer. The data below may surprise you. What has been ignored is shining brightly.

EQUITY INDEX YEAR-TO-DATE

DJIA -6.64%

S&P 500 -1.03%

NASDAQ +16.90%

EURO STOXX 50 -10.70%

FTSE 100 -17.54%

DAX -3.40%

NIKKEI -3.01%

HANG SENG -9.61%

BOND INDEX YEAR-TO-DATE

TREASURIES +9.26%

U.S. IG CORP'S +6.75%

U.S. HIGH YIELD -2.50%

MUNICIPALS +2.81%

*Data provided by Bloomberg

What you are seeing here is the NASDAQ Index as the best performer. What is never talked about, or discussed, is that U.S. Treasuries came in second. This is almost astonishing, really, as the Fed pours money into the bond markets which spills over into equities as the outlook for the American economy brightens against the backdrop of our pandemic.

Now, bonds are thought to be stodgy old contrivances that are bought and put away in the desk drawer. This is not how I think of them, however. I view them as an off-set to yield plays, or appreciation plays, as they are higher up in the capital structure and may be the lifeline if the equity markets do head south.

Institutional purchases are one thing. I do business, personally, with some of the largest money managers in America and the motivations here are quite different than dealing with individuals. For people, I do have some individual clients, the only bonds that I buy them are at discounts so, when they mature at par, the person gets the coupon yield and also some appreciation. Generally, things proceed ahead and there is infrequent trading, if any, in an individual's bond portfolio.

In our current environment, however, we are in a different space. Since bonds generally mature at par, and since they have run up in price across the spectrum, some of you may now find yourself in a position where your bonds are trading at premiums. This means that the premium will evaporate as the maturity approaches. Consequently, it may be a wise decision to take some profits in your bond portfolios now, especially if you can match-off to get approximately the same yield on a given bond that you currently own.

What the markets give they can also take away and so I encourage you to take a hard look at your bond portfolios now. Open the drawer, pull the portfolio out, as this is a very good time for the examination of those "stodgy old contrivances."

You may be quite surprised by what you find!

