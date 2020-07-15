The fifth of seven strategies I will revisit in this series is "equal-weighting", an alternative weighting schema to the traditional capitalization weighting.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals, and understand in what environments they might outperform.

In my ongoing series on "7 Ways to Beat the Market", I have suggested that equal weighting - along with size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, quality, and momentum - are simple and easy-to-implement factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that can boost performance. By tilting allocations away from the traditional capitalization weights that own more of the stocks that have increased in capitalization, average investors can boost portfolio returns.

Historical Performance

In the first four updates to this series, we have used two long-run data series. The longest data series have been provided by Dartmouth Professor Kenneth French, and leverage CRSP security prices dating back to the late 1920s. The second data source has been Standard and Poor's indices, which typically have data dating back around 30 years.

Using the French data, we see that equal-weighting the available data for each outstanding U.S. stock produces a better total return than capitalization-weighting over the modern history of the U.S. stock market. Over this very long time series, capitalization-weighting has produced a long-term annualized return of 10.05%; equal-weighting has produced an annualized return of 11.36%.

Using just the available data for the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (RSP) versus the S&P 500 (SPY), one can see that equal-weighting has also outperformed over this period with relative gains of 0.89% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

Performance in 2020

This long-run outperformance for equal-weighting includes the first half of 2020 where the megacaps pushed the capitalization-weighted index to relative gains. As you can see from the attribution analysis below, equal-weighting caused an underweight to Information Technology (XLK), which contributed 337bp of the overall 783bp underperformance. Security selection, which tilted away from the Amazon (AMZN)-led e-commerce giants and towards brick-and-mortar retail, led to a 299bp underperformance in Consumer Discretionary.. Overweights to Real Estate (XLRE) and Energy (XLE) in the equal-weighted index contributed additional 63bp and 60bp underperformance.

Source: Bloomberg

The Path Forward

How did the capitalization-weighted S&P 500's performance compare versus the equal-weighted S&P 500's performance in the year after stocks bottomed in previous downturns? You can see the historical outperformance of this strategy in the last cycle. From the point at which stocks peaked on October 9th, 2007 through their lows on March 9th, 2009, the S&P 500 had a total return of -55%. You can see from the chart below that equal-weighting dramatically outperformed over the next year. The S&P 500 soared 72% from the bottom in stocks over the next year, but the equal-weight version of those same constituents rallied 107%.

Source: Bloomberg

Prior to the Global Financial Crisis, the previous stress period for stocks was the deflation of the Tech Bubble in the early 2000s. From the peak for stocks on March 24th, 2000 through the trough on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 500 had a total return of -47%. Given that the collapse was dominated in tech-heavy large caps, you might have expected the capitalization-weighted index to outperform in the recovery. Like the Financial Crisis episode, the equal-weighted index sharply outperformed in the recovery. Over the next year from the 2002 bottom, the S&P 500 rallied 36%, but the equal-weight index rallied 58%.

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

We have seen that equal-weighting has delivered long-run outperformance over the modern history of the U.S. stock market and over a shorter 30-year period examining the S&P 500 capitalization-weighted and equal-weighted index. Part of the outperformance of equal-weighting is driven by a load on smaller capitalization stocks and the value-like contrarian rebalancing that buys stocks that have underperformed to bring them back to equal weights. As we know from early in this series, both size and value also underperformed in the first half while the tech-led mega caps have outperformed. History has also shown us that equal-weighting stocks one year after they have bottomed has led to relative gains in the last two cycles. As the recovery ultimately broadens, expect equal-weighting to outperform.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSP,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.