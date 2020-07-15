Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SVNLF) CEO Carina Akerstrom on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (OTCPK:SVNLF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 15, 2020 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Hoglund - Head, IR

Carina Akerstrom - President and Group Chief Executive

Carl Cederschiold - Group CFO & Executive Director

Annika Engler - Head of Group Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Chris Hartley - Redburn

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Nick Davey - Exane BNP Paribas

Antonio Reale - Morgan Stanley

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Carina Akerstrom

Good morning and welcome to this Conference Call for the Second Quarter 2020. Together with me today are Carl Cederschiöld, CFO; Lars Höglund, Head of IR and Annika Engler, Head of Group Accounting.

I will start the presentation on slide number two. The second quarter has clearly been characterized by the ongoing pandemic. We have had a high activity in the bank to support our customers in different ways. We have also kept a high speed in our development of new tools to support both our customers and employees and we have clearly seen results of these efforts.

Swedish private customer ranks Handelsbanken highest of all banks in terms of how the pandemic has been handled and customer satisfaction has further strengthened during this spring. We have also seen a strong growth during the quarter. Both lending, deposits and mutual fund volumes have grown nicely.

This in my mind is evidence of satisfied customers with a strong trust in the bank. During the quarter two of our home markets entered into a real low rate environments and that's happened quickly. I'll get back to that, but it has had a short-term impact on net interest income.

We wanted to be well prepared to support our customers in the best way when the pandemic started. We secured early on an even stronger liquidity reserve. Given the turbulent start of the quarter, this came with an extra cost which is temporary in nature.

The bank has also built further capital during the quarter and at the same time, our credit quality is stronger than in a long time. Loan-losses are at a very low level. I'll get back to that.

Looking at the second quarter result on slide number five, we can see that it was stable. In Q1, we had some items directly related to the pandemic. We got an impact of over SEK800 million month lease from the extra credit loss provisions we took at the outset of the pandemic. In Q2, revenues were down somewhat, which was expected given the turbulence in the markets and economies.

Costs were stable and loan losses were close to zero. Common equity Tier 1 ratio strengthened by more than one percentage point. So all in all, a stable quarter even though some lines in the P&L moved quite a bit, but yet in a way we could expect.

On slide number six, we took -- we take a look at net interest income. The strong volume growth added SEK188 in the quarter. We wanted to prepare for and size of growth, so we built further liquidity also for difference in areas of the crises. That addition of liquidity came at a cost of SEK236 million largely because of the volatile markets initially.

For example the bank opened up the European market for bond funding in early April. This extra cost will be much reduced in the third quarter and will be gone in the fourth quarter all else equal. Norway and UK entered into a low rate environment very quickly. This had an immediate impact on deposits, deposit margins that fell by SEK170 million. This change will not come back next quarter.

Just like we have talked about during the quarter, one has to expect lending margins to come under pressure in the beginning of the crisis before new price levels have been established. The cost of that was around SEK150 million. So out of the SEK600 million drop in net interest income in the quarter, at least SEK400 million is of a temporary nature and again, given the big turbulence in the world during the spring, it is quite expected.

Now to slide number seven please. In most of our home markets, we have had a low and even negative rate for years. Now Norway and UK are also in a similar situation. Initially, as I mentioned, that comes with a cost but overtime and as you can see from the slide, there was a clear contribution from volume growth in the bank, not least in lending. Loan demand of course benefits from low rates for the customers.

The latest quarter does look challenging of course on this slide with a reduction. However, going forward, we have good reason to believe that volume growth will remain the big driver of net interest income rather than margins. Margins over time always move up and down.

On slide number eight we can see the total lending and deposit development in the bank. During March to May, the bank was the largest net lender to nonfinancial companies in Sweden with a share of over 25%. During the latest part of the quarter, we saw a declining need for new credits for the companies, but compared to one year ago, we have built a considerably larger corporate lending portfolio in all our home markets taken together.

At the same time, corporate deposits have continued to grow. This underlines that the companies are strong but they have also put a lot of trust in the stability of Handelsbanken. On mortgages, the stable growth has continued. We had expected a slow down during the spring, but in most markets, it has been almost business as usual.

We were largest on new mortgages lending in Sweden up until May, but with a share below of our total market share. We have continued to launch new digital mortgage solutions for the customers and brunches. These will both add value to the customers and make the work in brunches more efficient to free up time for them. Household deposits have grown strongly during the quarter and they earlier growth trend has strengthened further.

Now to slide number nine please. Fee income is down during the quarter which was also expected. We had a strong start of the first quarter before the stock market crashed and outflows in March. We see the impact here. During the second quarter, inflows have been strong, stock markets were up meaning that we are back on levels, which if they remain bode well for this part of fee income going forward.

Payments roughly 15% of fee income during the quarter have also been affected as expected by lower use of cards. The largest part of our card business is related to private cards, which have done better than corporate cards. We have also seen private cards developing in the right direction again during the later part of the quarter.

We continue to develop our offering within the saving area among others and we can see that we had a nice potential still in our fee business after the net full drop we saw in the second quarter.

On slide number 10, we take a closer look at the mutual fund business. Our strong position was further emphasized in the second quarter. In Sweden we had 38% on net inflows in June. In spite of general outflows in March, all in all we had higher net flows in all our home markets in the first half of 2020 than in 2019. Our unusually high advisory activity during the spring is in an important explanation behind the good development as well as our continuous efforts within sustainable asset management.

Now changing subject and moving to slide number 11. We continue on the path of change we started last year making the bank more focused and with less complex and more efficient structure. This means that we focus on our core customers and their needs. We develop our offering of the products they need and stop providing services that don't support the core customer business.

It has essentially moved on according to plan during the pandemic, even though some measures have taken a bit longer time due to closedowns. At the same time, our development now leased of a new digital tools has been done with a high tempo during the second quarter. We remain with our guidance of the total cost impact down SEK1.5 billion all else equal by the end of 2020.

Measures agreed and taken so far implied SEK550 million in annual cost reductions. About half of that SEK70 million on a quarterly basis can now be seen in our numbers. Our cost focus is strong and will remain so. We will get back to deposit position where Handelsbanken should be a truly cost efficient bank and this is definitely a step in that direction.

And from here I will hand over to you Carl. Please continue.

Carl Cederschiold

Thank you, Carina. Please go to slide 12 where you can see our cost development, you’ve seen this quite a few times before. It shows that the underlying cost growth continues to abate, now around 2.5 year-on-year. Looking quarter-by-quarter you can see that cost are down somewhat both compared to the second quarter last year and the first quarter this year.

The impact of the cost reduction that I just talked or Carina talked about can been seen in the past other expenses. We have decided to step up the speed even further within the entire financial crime prevention area. This is strictly focused for Handelsbanken and we will continuously adapt to the changing world around us.

It is of utmost important to us that we do all we can to protect the bank from being used from criminal purposes. We will therefore spend more this year than we have previously said, SEK1.5 billion rather than SEK1.2 billion. In the first half of 2020, we spend around SEK660 million so it means some increase during the second half.

Slide number 13 please, or as Carina said in the beginning, we have secured a really strong balance sheet throughout the ongoing crisis. Our common equity Tier 1 ratio improved by more than one percentage point to 18.71. 18.71 happens to be the year when Handelsbanken was found and that's why we used the two decimals this quarter.

This means that we are 170 basis points above our target range. This will not render any particular action for us now. We think it's prudent and very much Handelsbanken to be extra well-capitalized in a crisis. On top of that we know that the capital requirements will move up going forward as we have talked about before.

Next slide is number 14 and then moving into loan losses. Our loan losses in the quarter ended up just below SEK100 million. This may come as a surprise to some having such a low level in the middle of a crisis. So again I want to start remind you of the EBA stress test. It's now updated with a new EBA transparency exercise published in June. Just like before, Handelsbanken has the lowest share of problem loans of all European banks. We are clearly below even the other Nordic banks.

This is a very strong starting point. Most of the times when there are no loan losses in the systems, you will not see this difference. It will not be transparent, but it becomes more transparent in more challenging times.

Moving on to another familiar slide, please go to slide 15. This picture shows our long-term loan loss history. We are always humble about loan losses especially in a crisis, but it's clear that over many decades, Handelsbanken has distinguished ourselves in crisis by having a stronger credit quality than other banks.

We are running a bank locally focusing on clients with a strong repayment capacity, regardless of sector. On top of that we have a very high share secured or collateralized lending, typically in properties with low loan to values. All of this should help in a crisis like the current one.

Slide number 16 please, you need to 13 years back in time to find a lower loan loss numbers than the one we had posted in the second quarter. We had 11 million of losses in stage three in the quarter by far the lowest level since IFRS9 was introduced in 2019.

This quarter we have changed to macro scenarios quite a bit. In short the 2020 scenario is now forecasting a GDP downturn or close to 5% in Sweden with unemployment close to 10%. In Europe, this scenario is even worse. As you know the macro figures are used to calculate the expected credit losses in our entire portfolio. This adds SEK200 million to the loan loss provisions.

In the first quarter, we made an overlay to specifically capture the impact of the pandemic, resulting in an extra provision of SEK440 million. In the second quarter, that provision has decreased somewhat, which adds positivity to the loan-loss line. This in spite of the fact that we have extended the universe of vulnerable sectors that will stress on the back of COVID-19.

Finally we have some mix improvements in other things that reduce the need for provisions and all in all, we end up with SEK97 million in the quarter.

On slide number 17 you can see the scope of exposures that we have looked to include in the COVID-19 stress overlay. All in all, SEK109 billion of our total exposures are close to SEK3,000 billion. We have looked at individual exposures in this group and exclude the SEK23 billion on an individual basis from a credit risk assessment, but still the list of vulnerable sectors is SEK27 billion larger than in Q1.

We've also manually migrated all exposures in the vulnerable sectors with the risk loss normal or worse into stage two from stage from. Further, we are including all our non-property SME exposures into the stress as well as non-mortgage household exposures.

On slide number 18, the scope of our total overlay is summarized. In terms of sectors added it's primarily retail space properties that are now included in the stress. In total just over 7% of our exposures are now included in the manual COVID-19 related overlay, but again the change from macro scenarios used for the entire portfolio means that the IFRS9 model is capturing most of the pandemic impact, which reduced the need for manual overlay compared to the first quarter.

On the next slide number 19, we like to offer you some insight into our property management exposure. During the first quarter, we got a lot of investment questions around this. So we think it's prudent to be even further transparent here. About half is lending to residential property companies and half is commercial.

As you know, we do our property lending locally in every branch. We look for good customers with strong repayment capacity. That's the first line of defense. We never learned only on the basis of the collector, the cash flow must be strong, but then of course we want the collateral as well and then loan-to-values matter.

As you can see, LTVs in our portfolio are generally very low. residential properties in Finland have a high degree of government guarantees behind the collateral. Hence the higher LTV. In our report today, we also published tables where you can see more granular what types of collateral is behind our property lending in the different home markets. You can see that at page 43.

With average LTVs of around 50 and in extremely high share below 75, as you can imagine the collateral we had from our strong customers are also resilient even to sharp short property price declines. The same is true for our mortgage lending. Further back in the presentation you will find very strong stress test results on our mortgages used to issue COVID bonds.

Slide number 32 really provides a lot of detailed information about the manual overlay. We talked a lot about this one in Q1 and it's now updated with the new stress test. I just want to emphasize that even with a highly stressed value, positions remain limited. One important reason for that is the low loss given defaults in our portfolio as can clearly be seen here. Again a high share of collateralized lending is one important explanation.

So finally on slide 20 to summarize. We continue on the path of change in the bank that was started last year to make the bank more focused and less complex. Our profit is stable and cost development continues in the right direction. During the second quarter, we had a very high activity with our customers and also in our digital development.

We have proven that we are ready to support our customers throughout this evolving crisis. This has been well appreciated and our customer satisfaction has strengthened even further. Business volume had a strong growth. To be well prepared in this crisis, we took a cost to further build up the liquidity reserve. A couple of our home markets have joined a group of countries with a really low rate environment. Initially, that came with a cost, but over time we believe it's supportive for the business.

Our capital position is strong and loan looses are close to zero in the quarter and we look forward to exciting forward with a positive view. Our biggest hope is of course that the pandemic release its grip on the world but we are prepared for all sorts of scenarios.

And with that, thank you for everyone for listening and we open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Chris Hartley at Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chris Hartley

And the first one is on your reserving on that slide 32 you talked back. I just wanted to ask specifically about the SME corporate line. So I think that you stressed the PD only by 10 basis points and was stressing to larger to some of the other end for this measure.

Some of the other -- can you tell us a bit more about what's in that book and why the stress is lower? And then second of all just on the AML cost please, can you give us a bit more on why those expenses increased in that. Is it something specific you found and maybe how would you think about the level of those going forward? Thanks.

Carl Cederschiold

Okay. Well first of all obviously you see that we have stressed all the property lending you see above defined us to move into the vulnerable sectors and we defined them and we've been transparent around them. So the other part of the SME business, which are not included in vulnerable sectors are the ones we stress and make the line transparent than what the sums are.

So in this sense, the limit or the ratio of the PD stress is obviously deemed to be lower on this part and that's the reason why we stress it but just 10 basis on that line.

Moving into the AML perspective then and financial crime prevention, we see three types of cost on that line. First of all we were developing processes and systems for the KYC process and that's something we invest in right now and that's something which will prolong with us that investment line for a few years more.

Second of all we invest in systems and processes for transaction monitoring i.e. notice if the clients behave in a different fashion. That's also something we invest in and which will live with us for a few years as well. The third cost item on the AML or SAP line is rather to go through all declines and create the correct legacy of the customer information and that's something which we have increased the pace on and that's the reason we're increasing the pace know. We want to move fast forward there and have everything in check.

We're not going to guide on 2021 cost yet, but it's obvious to us that IT investment cost will keep being elevated for a few more years, but gradually the cost of updating the client information will abate with time.

Chris Hartley

Okay. Thanks. And just maybe far on that, I thought just regarding (inaudible) and so to what degree is loan were not experienced kind of incorporate in your thinking around Oktogonen and so say you have much better than you expected and loan, but there is a bit of a slip on costs, is that still sort of good enough or that's the cost line really what it focuses when it comes to thinking about how to or might drop again on CapEx.

Carl Cederschiold

First of all Oktogonen and cost is obviously cost we like. So we want to move back as quick as possible and payout Oktogonen, but obviously it is a board decision and the conclusion earlier on has obviously been that were not value generating enough. We believe that we will close this year would obviously ROE in a sense with a motivation of paying out the full Oktogonen.

We will need to leave that question to the board and they will have to decide in the next spring time if Oktogonen will be paid out or not. The reason why we haven’t accrued an Oktogonen in this quarter is the same as last one. We think it is not visible enough the market circumstances and we'll wait, but if there's reason we like to get back to pay Oktogonen and it's a coastline we like in the bank. One of the few ones I should say.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of (inaudible). Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

So how should we think about the credit losses from this point? So if we assume that the development of the economy is hypothetically exactly as you line out in your base case. Should we then expect that credit losses for the quarter should go back to the level of couple of years to 300 per quarter. That's my first question.

Carl Cederschiold

I don’t think you can make that kind of judgment of our portfolio. Many of the questions around the credit losses in the last quarter and most likely this quarter as well is between understanding the way we do our credit decisions vis-à-vis the majority of the banks and many of the banks do top-down rations and yes I think the logic you're posting could hold true for a bank like that.

If we go back to normal times top-down approach to credit lending should might go back to the normal ratios. We do bottom up. We live, we have local brunches in a local community offering lending to the clients which we think are good and that needs it. So we don't like credit losses as all. We like to approach zero on that line.

What the outcome will be is going to be fairly idiosyncratic I think in the future. So I don't think you can actually guide on the credit. We think we or at least history tells us we have a quite competitive credit loss line but the future will have to tell.

Lars Hoglund

Lars Hoglund here. I would like to add one point to Carl's point there. If you look back even back to '08, '09 loan losses we had at that time, you could clearly see that these were focused on a very small number exposures. So idiosyncratic case is again we had another case last year in Sweden. So full US such has not really moved from the changing macro environment. So guiding on loan looses is something we don't do for that reason.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry to dwell along on loan losses, but would this sort of bottom up, decentralize the approach makes you more, do you think will make you more reluctant to take a strong provisioning than (inaudible).

Lars Hoglund

Could be. I don't know or if you work top-down you might have less transparency in only the individual exposures. What we've done is first of all we do IFRS9 modeling with the new macro updates. Then we do the COVID-19 overlay and them we go through exposure by exposure, look at individual levels and make a decision and see if that's a reasonable amount.

If you do lending top down into sectors with a diverse set and with no specific knowledge to the individual exposures. You might have -- you might have more challenges with having a view on the individual credit. So I guess it's up to you to decide on.

Unidentified Analyst

But I mean just to clarify also I think the fact that all our credits are being monitored from our branches locally, of course means that they are really close to the customer and can really take quick action if something starts to deteriorate. So I think it's rather the opposite. I mean from a bottom up point of view, I would say we're quicker in taking action including making provisions if needed.

Carl Cederschiold

Okay. Thank you. Then on lending margin, looking ahead, so seems various baking rates going down, again to the end of this quarter. So how do you see, do you see you feeding on lending margins from this point extremely in the more temporary effect from funding etcetera, but more looking to the competitive picture on both household and corporate lending?

Lars Hoglund

Well, if we go back to slide eight, obviously there are multiple things happening beneath the surface. So I think we'll have to dig into. Obviously lending margins on the corporate side has been poor this quarter and that's due to a lot of the volume is obviously RCFs and guarantees and obviously we and they are issued at pre-negotiated levels. So this quarter has a poor credit margin on that part. That will most likely adjust going forward obviously.

Then you go into mortgage lending and we see obviously quite a fierce competitive pressure there. On the quarter we see fairly little adjustment, slight deterioration, but obviously we see the new lending at lower levels than book average. In most of the crisis, you normally see credit margins picking up. I think we're much more humbled this time because most of the banks will be in a good situation with strong balance sheet and they want to be in the competition to win or the lend. And so I think the competitive climate will be more fierce this time.

Then perhaps it's worth to mention as well that looking into the interest rate net margins on this quarter obviously, if you look about the deposit side, obviously about Norway and UK entering into more necessary rate climate. That has we have notice periods on roughly SEK80 million on these parts. So SEK80 million should adjust and they should more or less have adjusted and now are very soon into the third quarter.

So there are multiple issues playing in this margin picture, but generally we believe that there will be pressure still on margins but we have a lot of short-term effects in this quarter, which will abate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much and then just a quick follow-up on Oktogonen, you said that the final decision is normally taken during the spring, given the uncertainly that we see now should we expect that you don’t make during the allocations in the coming quarters, but if you take, if you're doing an allocation, you'll do that like in Q4.

Lars Hoglund

I don't think you should expect them I think on that line. If we think the picture is transparent and we think it's easy to judge what the consequences will be. We will take the cost out as soon as possible.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Magnus Andersson of ABG. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Magnus Andersson

Just a very quick follow-up on the Oktogonen as it's a quite important. Just to make it crystal clear, there is some way you did not make a provision this quarter was as I read you the continued uncertainty and not related to the fact that your costs will all else equal will be SEK300 million higher we though earlier because of this AML your guidance.Is that correct.

Lars Hoglund

Agree.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Good. Then on NII you clearly state that the SEK236 million will come back in Q4 and then I guess up to the SEK400 million you have SEK80 million you mentioned on lower deposit rates and I guess that's up to SEK400 million the rest was due to lower to improve lending margins in home markets where you have demand minus SEK151 million.

I was just for modeling reason wondering you're also right about one off cost of the issuance guarantee of SEK57 million. Is that just a Q2 thing or has the level increased there for so -- that the throughput I think to Q3 and Q4 as well.

Lars Hoglund

No it's a good question you're positing Magnus and I will have to be a bit more clear on this one. First of all the temporary effects today on NII we see are FX of SEK90 million. They are the government guarantee as you're alluding to which is SEK60 million and that's a one-off, just hitting the Q2 results this year.

Then we have the notice period of SEK80 million as mentioned and then we have the liquidity reserves of roughly SEK240 million. This accumulates to SEK465 million above SEK400 million which we rounded it off to, about SEK465 million. So three quarters of this NII drop we believe are temporary.

Magnus Andersson

And also related to that, when I look at your note 70, we can see that the cash and balances with central banks US dollars went up to, its usually been between SEK50 billion and SEK100 billion. It went up to SEK350 billion or more than that in Q1 and it remains at SEK300 billion. Is that the number that will come down during the second half or I guess that's a problem.

Carl Cederschiold

I don’t know if you're correct. It will most likely come down because distress levels in the market has come down and then especially financial companies put less cash in our deposits, but they obviously and we don't make money on them. We placed that cash on fed. So that balance will come down but the NII and that will obviously perhaps the average margins, but the temporary effects is rather to the answer I gave earlier on and please Lars.

Lars Hoglund

Just I mean part of that increased balance with Fed was also financed not only through overnight deposits but clearly through the issuance that we need in early April. So three month typically. So -- and that obviously came with an elevated cost earlier in the quarter and at the same time we're seeing basically no return from the Fed. So you have a double whammy you can say. Low return from the Fed but also temporarily higher funding cost for that position.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Good. Thanks. And then just can you confirm that you haven’t take any form of government support during the quarter i.e. from the TRO or the SEK500 billion from the facility?

Lars Hoglund

Yes.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Do you think that will be a relevant argument or an important factor in the potential dividend discussions during the quarter.

Lars Hoglund

I don’t make any guidance on that or do any judgment on it. We were asked to wait and then we leave that to the board and the AGM to decide.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line Sofie Peterzens of JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sofie Peterzens

Yes hi. This is Sofie from JPMorgan. I was let you at your stage two exposure in every board and they went up quite materially but then the provision they only went up around SEK200 million versus increase in the stage two exposures of SEK25 billion. Can you just explain why stage two exposures went up why provision didn’t really are up?

Lars Hoglund

So basically the primary reason why you saw the increase in volume in stage two was the fact that we decided to migrate the COVID exposures into stage two, the ones with a risk class normal or worse. We migrated to stage two. So that obviously lifted the volume in that stage.

If you look on well either in the note in the report or on slide 33, you can then clearly see also the impact of provisioning of that move which was SEK37 million, but the main reason for the increase in volume in stage two was the move we decided to do.

Sofie Peterzens

Sorry I am just confused how you can have a retreat the increase in stage two exposures and you just take and you have macros declining by 5% versus your expectation in the first quarter but during the SEK37 million increase in in provision it just sounds very, very low.

Lars Hoglund

The SEK37 million increase is related to this move only. But again I think if you look on slide 32, you get part of the answer to that question because we've also added the loss given the full time versus for COVID exposed sectors and as Carl and Carina talked about earlier, we have a lot of secured lending, but certainly also in the other sectors that are exposed you can see we have fairly low loss given defaults. So even if you make harsh assumptions from PDs, the provisioning in the Malden [ph] isn't that much impact.

Sofie Peterzens

But then going back to probably your default, how do you revive some of these, I mean hotels for example $0.0163 probably of default under stress, but we know that not just in Europe but (inaudible) pressure and loss given default of $0.0213 for hotels, are they based on historic numbers or do you revive somebody gets default.

Lars Hoglund

Yes I think we have to leave time for other participants, but we can discuss this further in the afternoon Sofie, but just to take that question straight away I mean hotels in our case means a lot of hotel properties as we talked about in Q1 and the low loss given default that we have collateral in the hotel properties, but then yes, I mean looking at the PD values, they are based on our historical experience old PD values in stress in the different sectors. But we can dwell more into this if you want in the afternoon bilaterally.

Sofie Peterzens

Okay. And just a further on slide 34 you say that core equity tier 1 improved by 60 basis points due to other, can you just give the dose on what this other helped your core equity tier 1?

Lars Hoglund

No it's when you look at the capital development, you do have a lot of different small impacts related to calibrations and models and other things and over time they typically sum up to zero, but this quarter they happen to be a relatively large positive, but it's a sum of a lot of different things.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Johan Ekblom of UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you. First dwell on the asset quality question. I am just trying to understand with the macro assumptions you’ve done, the loan loss ratio year-to-date is not only below peers but it's actually below your own historical average. So should we read that the book today is materially safer than it's ever been in the past in that I think you annualized five basis points of loan losses year-to-date and I think going back to 2000, and the average is six basis points or so.

And I guess your macro assumptions don’t seem to be materially less severe than the peer group and yet of the banks that have reported. So far we're looking at somewhere between three and six times the average loan loss level over the same period. So how can the outcome be so different? Is this just the effect of IFRS9 but models between banks differ so much or is there anything else we're missing here.

Lars Hoglund

It's a really good question. Thanks for that one. Yes I think that this actually reflect a better asset quality over time and I do think that most of all we have improved the asset quality if you look back a long term now. And as well we have improved the dividend further. We move in the bank into the more focused banks.

So yes we do believe actually that we have better asset quality and we obviously have lower absolute numbers now with a higher portfolio, but then again I do think that where we obviously not used to making manual overlays when we do credit provisioning and now with Brexit we've done it and now we've done it with COVID-19 as well and that obviously puts a cushion on our IFRS9 modeling, which should if history is a good guidance to the future, which should guide on expected credit losses quite nicely.

And obviously as we said before we have low correlation between macro statistics and defaults. So we believe we have better asset quality now yes. We believe that the more top-down approach have obviously you're more likely perhaps to know less about your exposures and then moving to even further provisioning, but that's for you to guide on.

We're fairly -- we're good with the parishioners we've done now. We know the exposures on the individual level and we're fine with these results.

Johan Ekblom

And then just a final thing. On dividend decisions or thoughts, how do you think about countercyclical? You mentioned that they might very well come back at some point, but when you think about your capital funding, what kind of, I guess the target today includes no increase but presume it's part of your thought process when you think about capital planning in the longer term perspective?

Lars Hoglund

Yeah we obviously want to be well capitalized for the further and obviously if we add back the countercyclical buffers, that would take the S rep from 14 to 16 or 15.9ish. If you then obviously we've got the SME support factor a bit ahead and that's adding 0.5 as well. So this one’s back, we are at roughly 16.5 and then we're mid in our target range. So I think that might give you some guidance to the way we think.

Johan Ekblom

And you talked about increases in capital requirements going forward apart from CRE in Sweden and Norway and Boston [ph], is there anything else you had in mind? No I just think that there is a lot of uncertainty going forward. So we will have to wait for the autumn a bit and see what's going to happen with the crisis and with dividends and etcetera and then we can plan even further.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andreas Hakansson of Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andreas Hakansson

We've gone from most, so few follow-up, quick one I guess on Oktogonen, could you just confirm if it's so that if you decide that is not going to be a dividend for 2019 that you can pay any money to Oktogonen?

Lars Hoglund

It is so, yes.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay. Then next point just sorry coming back to asset quality situation, just so to get the numbers right, how big portion of increase to SEK25.5 billion of statutory increase, how much of that was just moving the COVID exposures?

Lars Hoglund

We can come back with a number but it was a very big part of it.

Andreas Hakansson

But still your coverage ratio, it's now below 1% which is significant below I think all peers. You don’t feel that you want to be on a conservative side and you rather see potential right backs in the future. I agree with some of the other analysts that it looks quite aggressive don't you think?

Carl Cederschiold

Well let me start and then Lars you can add. Being a bank which makes lending bottom-up doing it locally with a good knowledge of the client and then we provision in the way we do. It's natural for us to try to guess the line as good as we can and it might be an eye, I am not going to judge the way other banks does this, but we obviously want to have the correct credit provisioning every quarter and that's what the ambition in this quarter as well.

Andreas Hakansson

So basically if there would be another bank that says to take more overlay in general provisions now, which expect them to meet specific provisions in the future, you would rather not see the same way and then really don't expect that if there is an increase in natural losses that you're going to see higher loan loss provisions in the future since you haven’t taken it upfront?

Carl Cederschiold

We obviously had added the COVID-19 overlay. So that is…

Andreas Hakansson

Sure but it's not a huge overlay I would say. We might not come to a conclusion, it's just very striking numbers.

Carl Cederschiold

We agree with that and obviously it is a low numbers on absolute levels compared to other banks. We're fine with this when we think it reflects our credit quality.

Lars Hoglund

And also just to add to that just again I mean I think a big difference without judging any other banks at all but the big difference between our portfolio and some other banks is simply the type of sectors we're exposed to and the share of portfolio exposed to certain obvious problem sectors and also that's very well reflected in our stage three provisioning versus some of our peers.

Andreas Hakansson

Sure. About stage 2, but since you have these decent price quarter and I know that each drawing spaces get it's own P&L and they're being measured in that and compared every quarter, between everyone. Do you think that there is a interest in broken launch spaces to keep provisions down as long as they can hope and things can be fine and if you were to take overlay provisions is that allocated down to branches or is that kept on a central level?

Lars Hoglund

It is allocated down to the branch levels and it is supervised by the group credit department. So they're obviously in change of the credit process and the way we do the provisioning and then it's definitely correct that it's down on a local level and all the credit losses are divided out there, but I mean on the contrary to what you might be suggesting Andreas the local branch has no incentive to try to hide things or delay things.

On the contrary, they will start working with the customer, I would claim earlier than the more centralized bank would to avoid problems and I would argue that's one of the key reasons why our loan losses have been lower for a long, long time but we take early action with the customer to simply avoid the loan loss from happening.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Nick Davey at Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Nick Davey

Yeah good morning, everyone. So three questions please, the first one on SME lending rates just wondered if you’ve seen any repricing going on SME segment in recent weeks? The second question would be about this funding position in the U.S. and the low risk nature of your banks come up a few times. I think you used Handelsbanken as an adjective earlier to mean low risk.

So my question would be given that the funding position in the US is introducing more volatility in over the loan loss side, is there something that you're structurally comfortable with or do you think at the time perhaps diversifying the funding sources makes a better sense?

And then the third question is thanks for providing in the report some details around repayment holidays given I think the number is now about 50,000 clients across the different geographies and some. So I just don’t have in mind the number of how many clients you have in each geography. So could you just touch on these 50,000 repayment holidays in any countries is that a more meaningful portion of the book and I just wondered if it sort of squares away with two bps of loan losses at the group level. So just any more detail would be helpful. Thank you.

Carl Cederschiold

Let me address the two last questions and then I'll leave the first month to Lars. But then again, going back to the financing strategy, we have obviously what we do is we are risk prudent bank, we believe in having a really good liquidity reserves, we believe in matching the lending with the financing structure. So obviously, it's not that it is a U.S. question during April and May, to some extent, the funding cost were elevated at perhaps roughly one percentage points higher than pre-Corona levels, wherever you were in the world.

We fund ourselves in dollar to some extent all the time. We haven't changed that one and we don't believe we need to change that either. But the similar numbers would have happened whatever currency we would have fund ourselves here. And obviously, since then levels have dropped down and all comparable to pre-corona levels. So the extra funding costs are SEK236 million will abate over the next and slightly into Q4 and that will drop off. The third question was yes, the repayment and the amortization holidays. We’re 33,000 in Sweden, out of these figures, which are then obviously and in Sweden, we can't see any reason at all that that's because clients are strange rather it is just when you leave the offer on the table to skip the amortization and to do other things, 33,000 of our clients have chosen to do so.

In the other home markets, the range goes between 400 up to 1,500 I think, so a very, very minor part of the client segments all in all.

Lars Hoglund

Yes, even lower than that in the Netherlands around 30 customers, but still a very low share of the portfolio. Yes, then on SME lending repricing, I think in general, Nick you can say that that I mean initially in the quarter the corporate lending pricing was a bit all over the place. And I think it's gradually sort of stabilizing and of course finding new levels reflecting the new market conditions so to speak, but I wouldn't describe it as any significant repricing but more adjusting to new normal.

Nick Davey

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Antonio Reale of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Antonio Reale

Hi, good morning. It's Antonio here from Morgan Stanley. Thanks for taking my questions. I want to ask you about asset quality, I think we discussed enough. Two quick, one which is a follow-up on NII, it was a bit surprising to be honest to see such a big drop in the quarter. I understand the drivers and you mentioned that some of these may reverse later in the year. So my follow-up is really leaving aside the government fees and the increasing liquidity reserves, which you've already discussed. Out of the other two drivers, how much do you expect to recover? I'm thinking about the lending margins, which I think you've quantified in SEK151 million, and in the rate category in the U.K. which I think was SEK170 million. So how much of those two would you expect to be able to reverse later in the year? And my second question is actually linked to some extent is more focused on the U.K.? Could you just speak to what your expectations are in terms of net interest margins and loan loss provisions in the division going forward please? Thanks.

Lars Hoglund

It’s Lars here. Starting with the first one out of 170 for -- sorry for deposit margins in Norway and U.K. as Carl said around SEK80 million of that is related to the notice period. So that should be clearly temporary. Then in terms of lending margins, we don't guide for that, we don't slice out how much of 151 was temporary. All we say is that it was an unusually big impact on the lending margins in the quarter which is quite natural given the big turbulence we had in the beginning of the quarter. So you will have to make your own assessment where that will go from here. It's not representing a structural change in margins in that sense.

It is quite a bit temporary. But again we don't guide on, we don't know really how that will play out going forward. Then on the U.K. NIM again I mean we don't given a guidance as such but clearly we have seen for a long time in the U.K. a big pressure on mortgage margins clearly. Now in this quarter the mortgage growth was basically zero. So let's see what happens going forward. But we definitely come from a capital years with quite some pressure on mortgages in the U.K.

Carl Cederschiold

And perhaps if I can add Lars to the deposit margins, obviously when rates drop down to zero margins might be lower, adjust to a lower level. But as Carina was pointing out at Slide number 7, if we look back in the history of our other home markets which enter the zero rate policy, we've actually our experience is that we had increasing volumes of the lending business and volumes are the only decisive factor actually in the NIM figure going or in the net interest income figures going forward. So margins tend to come and go, but volumes tend to be decisive of the net interest income. So future will have to show what the outcome will be but our history says so.

Antonio Reale

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Riccardo Rovere of Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Riccardo Rovere

Thanks. Thanks for taking my questions. Sorry to get back to asset quality, one second. One capital if I may first of all, I did want to understand, when I look at Slide 17. If I understand it correctly, your total exposure is SEK3 trillion. Take out the SEK700 billion sovereign institutions, you're left with SEK2.3 trillion. And if I understand correctly, the PD stress has been conducted based on Slide 32 on 220 kind of SEK220 billion, so if I understand it correctly is like saying that the news only kind of 10% of the credit exclusion is vulnerable to COVID-19 and the rest is not. And I don't understand, first of all, if I understand it correctly and first if -- and second if I understand it correctly why should it be the case and 90% of your book should be immune to everything that is happening. This is the first question. The second question I have is when I look at in Slide 52, has LGD being stressed in your COVID overlay or it’s just the PD that has been stressed.

And the final question I have started to get back by, when I look at Slide 53, the SEK21 million. So everyone has downgraded GDP expectations, starting with the IMF, the European Commission, the ECB everyone. Now just to add in more challenging numbers into your models, it should give you a negative number, because the quality of the book cannot change in remarks. The book, your large book cannot be changed in only three months. So I don't understand why from a statistical standpoint to login, I would imagine in or even in banking numbers and then time will tell whether those internal models will be right or wrong.

But I don't understand how can it be possible when the GDP is downgraded globally, you get a positive number. Just logically, I don't understand it. Sorry for this, but just to understand, because the feeling I have is that the way you calculate your credit losses is closer to incur the losses, even if you see no defaults out there which is probably the reality. You charge less because there is because in the real world, nothing is happening or not much is happening. Just sorry for this. But just to understand the way you're thinking…

Carl Cederschiold

Riccardo, we're running out of time. So let me try to answer your questions. So first of all, 90% of the portfolio has to say not stressed. Well, I disagree because we have changed the macro scenarios quite a lot as we disclose, and that is obviously impacting expected credit losses in the entire portfolio. And the reason we do this is obviously COVID-19. And then your question on whether the LGD is stressed. No, it’s the PD, which is stressed. And this is a one-year stress we do. So LGDs remain the same.

And then I'm not really sure I got everything right in your last question. But you were sort of questioning the fact that we had 154 positive from the impact from changed in the portfolio. And yes, I mean, the portfolio has changed since Q1, our portfolio keeps changing and I would say improving every quarter. And you can see that on migrations. We take out volumes that have a higher risk and we take in new volumes with lower risk. And on top of that this quarter, you also had shorter maturity on some of the exposures. So that gives you that number.

Riccardo Rovere

The question was mostly on how can I get to SEK21 million when everyone has downgraded GDP globally?

Carl Cederschiold

Okay, yes, sorry. Let me take that quickly. We have a slightly lower overlay this quarter SEK21 million I should say, simply because we have updated the macro scenarios. So the entire portfolio is now capturing better the impact of the COVID pandemic than it did in Q1. So that's why on the margin the overlay has decreased somewhat. And Riccardo, more than happy to discuss this more bilaterally, but I think we have one more question on the list. Let's try to take that quickly as well.

Riccardo Rovere

Yes, yes it makes sense, makes sense. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question and the final question comes from the line of Martin Leitgeb of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Martin Leitgeb

Yes. Good morning. Just a couple of follow-up questions, the first one. You had mentioned competition and expectation of competition to remain intense. Could you just differentiate between mortgages and corporates, how you see competition evolving in those two key product areas? And then secondly in terms of capital and capital headwinds, just looking at your strong capital print this quarter up 110 basis points, you continue to provision for a 40% payout ratio in terms of the 2020 dividend. Could you just remind us what kind of the capital you’re expecting into this year or in medium term for the group and finally in terms of dividends and potential dividend assumption, I was just wondering if it essentially mainly a question of having more, more certainty on the outlook and then to recommence with a similar dividend mechanics as we had done before meaning under dividend but you also see scope that the dividend approach might change in the future. If uncertainty vertical maybe go into quarterly, et cetera? Thank you.

Carl Cederschiold

Let me start on the capital side and then I leave over to you, Lars. Well, firstly, as you say, yes, we have 470 basis points above our target. And we like to, as we said the last quarter as well, we like to plan our capital situation based on a normal situation right now we have an abnormal situation with the counter cyclical buffers being removed. What we plan for them to get back sooner or later, we know that the CRE floors will add in Norway will add point three. We have a lot of uncertainty with dividends. We obviously have an uncertain market level.

So we don't see this as anything which will change our strategy right now, what we pointed out with the 40% accrual in Q1 was that, that should just be see -- that shouldn't be seen as a long-term guidance on the dividend level we make, it should just be seen as the history and the way you do accrual should have implied 75% accrual ratio going forward. And that we thought was not a fair assumption being a bank with a growth ambition. So that's the reason for accruing 40%. And it's so far too early to tell but we will do in the future.

Lars Hoglund

And then final comment perhaps on competition. I mean as Carl said, we can clearly see that banks are in good shape, and we also know that we have proven again I think that we have very good customers. And I think all banks want the bank with good customers. So I think I mean we can expect competition to remain tough both within the mortgage side and on the corporate side for the good customers.

Martin Leitgeb

Perfect, thank you. Thank you very much.

Lars Hoglund

Okay. Thank you all for this taking your time to listen to us. All the IR people are happy to get back to the questions you want and otherwise we will meet some of you during the coming days on the road show. Thanks all for listening.