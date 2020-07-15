It is hard to come up with a scenario where Tesla's stock is fairly valued, thus we rate this an "avoid".

Article Thesis

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been on a run in recent weeks and months, and those that bought a while ago enjoyed massive gains. It is possible that Tesla's share price continues to rise, driven by momentum. I wouldn't bet on that, however, and I think that the current valuation cannot be justified by Tesla's fundamentals, near-term outlook, and past operational performance.

Should You Buy The Car?

I personally believe that buying newly-built cars is not a great decision financially, as the total cost of ownership usually is lower for used cars. This is mainly due to the high loss of value during the first two years of ownership of any car, and not a Tesla-specific issue. I thus would not recommend buying a new Tesla, but on the other hand, I also would not recommend buying a new Audi, Porsche, etc.

Potential car-buyers should also consider that reliability is not really great for Tesla's car. In fact, the J.D. Power US Initial Quality Study found that Tesla's cars were the ones with the highest amount of issues among all major brands that were studied:

One's choice regarding what vehicle to drive is quite personal, though. Thus, this is not the main point of the article, and those that want to buy a Tesla, of course, are free to do so. Let's get to Tesla's stock, where we can scrutinize the company's financials in order to decide whether buying is the right choice.

Tesla Vs. Ferrari

In a recent article, Raffi Balyozyan took a look at Tesla's financials relative to those of Ferrari N. V. (RACE) and came to the conclusion that Tesla may be trading at a lower valuation than Ferrari, which could justify buying Tesla's shares. I believe that this comparison may not be optimal, however, as Ferrari and Tesla are not really comparable, due to several reasons.

First, the average price per vehicle differs quite a lot. Ferrari generated revenues of $410,000 per car that the company sold, based on revenues of $4.2 billion during the last four quarters, on a little over 10,000 cars sold. Tesla, however, generated revenues of $26 billion during the last year, on vehicle sales of 370,000, for $70,000 in revenues per vehicle. When we consider that some of Tesla's revenues are generated by non-auto businesses such as solar, revenues per car are even lower (data per YCharts).

We thus see that Ferrari grosses about six times the revenue per car compared to Tesla, meaning that the two are playing in totally different leagues: Tesla is a middle-class/premium car producer, whereas Ferrari is an ultra-luxury car manufactory.

The fact that Tesla and Ferrari are not the best comparisons to each other is also underlined by the fact that Ferrari's brand value relative to its EV is much higher than that of Tesla. Ferrari's brand value of $4 billion makes up 9% of its EV of $46 billion, whereas Tesla's brand value of $11 billion makes up less than 4% of its EV of $291 billion (EV data per YCharts).

The most important differentiator between the two companies, however, is their pricing power, which impacts their margins:

Ferrari's gross margin is about three times as high as that of Tesla, while Ferrari's operating margin is higher by an incredible factor of 8, compared to the operating margin that Tesla is able to generate. Recent price reductions by Tesla could lead to even lower margins for the EV producer going forward. It looks like valuing these two companies on an EV to sales ratio is not optimal - after all, Ferrari has higher relative brand value while sporting margins that are in a completely different dimension.

We see that, on an EV to operating profit ratio, which seems more telling than a pure sales multiple that does not factor in profitability, Ferrari actually is much cheaper than Tesla. This is despite the fact that Ferrari arguably is the better business, thanks to higher margins, higher returns on capital, higher relative brand value, etc. Ferrari is also significantly cheaper on an EV to gross profit ratio, for those investors that prefer this metric. From a valuation standpoint, I thus would prefer buying Ferrari's shares over those of Tesla.

Looking At Tesla's Actual Peers

Since this article is centered around Tesla, we should also take a look at Tesla's actual peers, as I think that Ferrari is not the closest competitor. Other manufacturers in the same category include BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes-Benz/Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY). Additional peers include Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, that are part of larger, more diversified companies - Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Toyota (TM), and Tata Motors (TTM), respectively.

When we focus on BMW and Daimler, the two pure-play premium manufacturers, we see that they are quite comparable to Tesla:

They all generated relatively comparable gross margins in the high teens, and Tesla's ROCE is perfectly in the middle between the two peers. Comparing Tesla to these two companies is thus more telling than comparing Tesla to luxury manufacturer Ferrari, I believe.

What does Tesla's valuation look like relative to that of its two closest peers?

Let's just say that Tesla isn't winning this comparison. It trades at ~10 times Daimler's EV to sales multiple, and its EV to EBITDA multiple is also miles ahead of that of its two peers. I thus cannot find a good argument why Tesla would be undervalued at the current time.

We can also look at the market capitalization of these companies and what could be necessary to justify them.

Let's assume that an investor wants to see a 10% annual return on his/her investment, which would mean that market capitalizations of these three companies would rise by 25% through the end of 2022. Daimler and BMW would then be valued at $55 billion each, while Tesla would be valued at $410 billion, not including the usual dilution.

Let's also assume that car manufacturers are back to their "usual" profitability in 2.5 years, and that they would be valued at a 10 times earnings multiple. Daimler and BMW would have to earn $5.5 billion in that scenario - this seems very much possible, they generated profits that were much higher than that in recent years. Tesla, meanwhile, would have to generate net profits of $41 billion in 2022 - to be honest, I find that an absolutely unimaginable scenario. They have not even had a year where they did come close to $41 billion in revenues, and we don't even have to talk about their lacking profitability. Even if Tesla would be valued at an incredibly high multiple (for an auto company) of 30 times net profits in 2022, they still would have to generate net profits of ~$14 billion to justify the current valuation. Once again, that seems quite unlikely.

Tesla Is Not A Tech Company

Many investors state that Tesla is a tech company, and thus, according to them, Tesla should not be valued like a car company. I don't see this as a great argument, due to two reasons. First, the biggest factor why tech companies are trading at high valuations is that they scale immensely well: Once a software system has been developed, adding one more customer comes at almost no cost, thus most of the added revenue flows through the income statement and ends up as additional profit. That surely is not true for Tesla, as the company has to build a whole new car for every customer.

The second big reason why Tesla does not really fit in with other tech companies is that Tesla's business is a much weaker one, with lower margins, lower returns on capital, lower cash flow, etc. Let's compare Tesla to Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB), for example:

The two tech giants clearly dominate Tesla in all relevant metrics, be it gross and operating margins, return on capital, or their ability to generate FCF. Lumping in Tesla with these companies and stating it is a "tech" company does not make a lot of sense, I think. Stating that Tesla needs to be valued like ultra-high quality businesses such as Microsoft or Facebook does not seem justified, I think. The facts say that Tesla's financials look very much like those of its auto peers, and not at all like those of a tech company - so maybe Tesla should be valued as a car company after all.

Possible Risks

I believe that shares are overvalued here, but of course, this belief is dependent on my assumptions regarding Tesla's future growth. If Tesla manages to grow at a rate that is substantially higher than what I view as the most likely scenario, the current valuation could be justified.

I also think that Tesla should not be treated as a tech company, but this is, again, dependent on my belief that Tesla will continue to operate with margins and capital efficiency that are on par with other automobile manufacturers. If Tesla manages to increase its margins and capital returns to levels that are on par with those of major tech companies, that would change the way Tesla should be valued. The successful implementation of a high-profit subscription model could be one way for Tesla to come closer to that goal.

Takeaway

Comparing Tesla to Ferrari is not the best choice, I think, as there are major differences between these two companies. Even when we back that out, Tesla is much more expensive than Ferrari when we factor in differences in profitability.

Comparing Tesla to tech giants such as Microsoft and Facebook also does not seem like a great comparison, as there are huge differences in all relevant metrics. The best comparison I found is that to other premium car manufacturers such as BMW, and Tesla does not look at all undervalued in that context. In fact, it looks quite expensive.

Finding a scenario where investors get solid returns from Tesla over the next couple of years, and where Tesla trades at any reasonable earnings multiple at the same time, is quite hard. I thus see shares as overvalued right here.

Does this mean that one should short the stock? I wouldn't recommend it, as momentum could drive up the stock price even more in the near term. But I surely would not buy shares of Tesla at the current price, either. I'd thus say that Tesla is an "avoid" right here, or, in other words: Don't buy Tesla's stock.

One Last Word

