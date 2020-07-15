Investment Thesis

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is a very high margin car website. Even though the stock has been hit hard, there's strong underlying potential here. The company bagged a top brand, GM (NYSE:GM), to come onto its platform imminently.

Cars.com should see its Q4 2020 results report some revenue growth, and if it does, the stock should not trade this cheap. This is a very cheaply-valued stock opportunity which is worth considering.

GM Signs Up to Cars.com

Cars.com is an investment I recommended at the end of November 2019 at approximately $13 share. I saw that investment totally collapse and trade for under $4 per share. This was very frustrating, particularly given that its biggest peer, CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is not performing as well, as Cars.com is making huge progress, yet CarGurus trades significantly more expensively on practically any metric than Cars.com. Also, Cars.com is very cash flow generative.

Source: author's calculations

Objectively, as you can see above, Cars.com has been an underperformer for some time. What's more, even when the economy was strong back in 2019, Cars.com was still posting negative revenue growth rates.

Furthermore, Cars.com needs customers to come to its platform for its business model to gain scale. And, as is the case with most businesses, the last two weeks of March have been a calamity, and businesses haven't fully returned to optimal performance, yet.

Nonetheless, even during this incredibly difficult period, Cars.com still came out of Q1 2020 with more dealer customers.

Source: Q1 2020 investor presentation

As a reminder, Cars.com said, when it reported its Q4 results in February, that the first half of 2020 was going to be difficult, but that, starting Q4 2020, Cars.com was going to reignite its revenue growth.

Moving on, since the start of the year, GM has seen its valuation fall by more than 40%, which, for a large-cap established company, is huge. However, GM confirms its commitment to partner with Cars.com and will bring on an additional 800 customers by the end of Q4 2020.

Source: investor presentation

Free Cash Flow Is Strong

Cars.com's free cash flow in Q1 2020 was $23 million, compared to $35 million in the same period last year. Again, Cars.com had consistently stated that H1 2020 was going to be unimpressive and that H2 2020 was going to be strong.

However, that was before COVID-19.

Now, it depends on how long it takes for the economy to solidify. In the past, I believed that Cars.com's free cash flow would be around $90 million for 2020. The key driver being Q4 2020, when Cars.com's agreement with GM would bring in strong cash flow.

However, while the GM partnership is still on, as scheduled, Cars.com's free cash flow is likely to fall below $90 million.

On the other hand, even though the first half of 2020 was expected to be weaker than the second half, I would not annualize Cars.com's Q1 2020 $23 million, because that would be less than what Cars.com is capable of producing starting the second half of 2020. However, Cars.com certainly did generate free cash flow in Q1 2020. But Q2 2020 will drag down its total free cash flow for 2020.

Debt Remains Too High

As most companies have, during this difficult time, Cars.com drew down some debt on its revolver - $155 million. It hopes not to use this excess debt, but it still holds onto it, making its net debt leverage around 4.1x. This is not great for a cyclical business.

Ideally, I would be more comfortable if this business was less than 3x net debt to EBITDA and ideally closer 2.5x.

Valuation - Hugely Undervalued, At Least 50%

The past month has seen Cars.com shares pair down losses. However, at less than $400 million market cap, I believe that this is a very compelling investment opportunity, with no permanent risks facing its business model.

In fact, if anything, the last few weeks of April and early days of March have seen Cars.com's total traffic (visits on its website) increasing again. Given that its business model requires volume increases to be an attractive investment, this plays very well.

In the past, I believed that Cars.com should be worth much closer to $1 billion market cap, given that its business model has such high EBITDA margins:

Source: Q1 2020 investor presentation

Source: author's calculations

Represented above, we can see that Cars.com's P/Sales valuation has meaningfully compressed these past few years, to what I contend is an unjustifiable low multiple.

The Bottom Line

Cars.com is navigating a very difficult environment as the car industry has totally collapsed. But I don't believe that its business model has suffered particularly badly. In fact, while some avenues have been impaired, its ability to get large brands to work with it has clearly not been hit hard.

I believe this opportunity is well worth considering.

