Mitchells & Butlers (OTC:MBPFY)(OTCPK:MBPFF) is a U.K. based group operating a number of bar fascias. Its brands include All Bar One, Browns, Ember Inns, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, Sizzling Pubs, Toby Carvery and Vintage Inns. It has some lovely pubs with great ale in its estate.

COVID-19 and lockdown have swung the spotlight onto its challenging trading conditions, but the underlying financial structure of the company means it has limited obvious upside for shareholders even without the additional risks brought on by COVID-19 and lockdown. Despite a historically low share price, I would sell to avoid any further bad news in future.

COVID-19 Has Had a Big Hit

The U.K. went into lockdown in mid-March and pubs in England started to reopen earlier this month. Scotland and elsewhere are following more slowly. This has obviously had a big impact on all pub and restaurant operators and Mitchells & Butlers is no exception.

Mitchells & Butlers announced its first half results, including four weeks of closures under lockdown, and swung from a £140m operating profit last year to a £51m operating profit this time around. The financial impact on the company has been trying, to say the least. As it shared in a financing update last month,

We have agreed with our main relationship banks to the provision of committed unsecured liquidity facilities totalling £250m through to 31 December 2021. This comprises extension to the term of our existing £150m facilities plus the provision of additional facilities totalling £100m. These facilities will be on a new covenant structure, reflecting the revised trading profile of the group through the recovery of its business following re-opening, and continue to be supported by a negative pledge in respect of the group's unsecured assets. The £100m additional facilities are structured under the Government backed Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme. The group currently has cash balances of £130m, having fully drawn down the existing facilities of £150m. During closure, the EBITDA loss in a four-week period has stabilised at about £15m, including rent. Cash burn before debt service is higher than this, primarily as we pay down supplier balances (which we would expect to reverse on re-opening), at between £30m and £35m per four-week period.

Source: company financing update

The group has significant assets given its large estate: over £4.5 billion in property, plant and equipment per its last annual report. However, it is bleeding cash and its cash balances are low.

Getting out of lockdown is imposing additional costs, for example in preparing venues for social distancing. There is also uncertainty about how business will be post-lockdown. The company's experience with its Bar Alex operations in Germany was a 30% reduction in business vs. the norm in the first five weeks of reopening. Whatever the impact, any reduction in trading even on a temporary basis will place further strains on the group. As the company said in its trading update analysts' presentation, "Uncertain outlook, unable to give meaningful forward guidance".

The Group's Free Cash Flow Has Been Weak for Years

COVID-19 and lockdown are a big hit to any pub operator, even a well run-one like JD Wetherspoon (OTC:JDWPF)(OTCPK:JDWPY), as I outlined in my piece Further Upside In Post-Lockdown Britain: JD Wetherspoon. But Mitchells & Butlers was already in worse shape coming into the crisis. This has been the case for a considerable period of time. By way of illustration: looking at the annual report from 2011, one might think that the bars group was a cash flow machine coming out of the last financial crisis.

Source: 2011 annual report

But in fact, one of the things that concerns me about the company is its weak cash flow. Look at the figures since that 2011 report, focused not on cash flow but on free cash flow.

Graph compiled by author using data from company reports

The company hasn't managed two consecutive years of free cash flow in close to a decade. This has been reflected in its sporadic dividend payouts - it has paid no dividends in more years than it has paid out, of late.

Meanwhile, the company's stated capital allocation strategy "facilitates the pay down of debt and transfer of value to equity, to the long-term benefit of our shareholders." In fact the debt pile is a big one.

Source: company annual report 2019

Non-current liabilities of £2.425 billion are a real millstone around the company's neck. That is nothing new: borrowings have been stubbornly high for years. Where, then, will the shareholder return come from? The company has a pile of debt to pay down, free cash flow is inconsistent and small at the best of times, and the operating environment this year has exacerbated problems. In other words, the business will be pushed to throw off cash in coming years and need it to pay off chunks of debt. There won't be much left for dividends any time soon.

Meanwhile, it's hard to see where share price growth will come from. The share price has been surprisingly high in recent years, albeit a long way down from its pre-financial crisis high. But while it came into 2020 at 456p, the shares are down almost two thirds, to 163p.

Source: Google Finance

Arguably the current price offers a historically cheap entry price. But given the company's operating environment, financials and high debt, I don't see it that way.

Conclusion: A Tricky Road Ahead

The shares have fallen a lot this year and for the brave there may be a high reward. I don't think it's worth the risk, however: the company has high debt and a poor history of free cash flow. I don't see it resuming dividends any time soon and the business health doesn't support a strong share price. There are better risk:reward options elsewhere in the sector e.g. JD Wetherspoon. Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.