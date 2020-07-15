Dividend Cuts - Stock Returns Are Improving

Instinct is to sell when there is a cut due to the perceived notion that the company will underperform.

Since the selloff in March, the TSX Index has rattled off three consecutive months of gains. Along with this steady uptrend, the pace of dividend cuts is also beginning to slow. This is good news, and perhaps a sign that the uncertainty is beginning to fade.

That being said, the pace of dividend increases is also stagnant. Over the past couple of months, there have been very few companies which have announced a dividend raise. This includes Canadian Dividend All-Stars.

In May, I analyzed the recent dividend cutters and their performance relative to their respective Indexes. At the time, those that cut the dividend were outperforming in a big way. Today, we are once again looking at the dividend cut list and overall, performance is improving.

Dividend Cutters

Before we jump in to recent results, let's set the stage for what has transpired since the last update.

Of note, I recognize that there is a difference between a 'cut' and a 'suspension' but for the purpose of this article, when I refer to those that cut the dividend it also includes those that suspended.

In my last update a little over two months ago, there were 65 TSX-listed stocks which cut the dividend. Of those, 10 were Canadian Dividend All-Stars.

Today, we are now at 76 TSX-listed stocks on the dividend cut list and there has been one additional All-Star added - Laurentian Bank of Canada. Here is the updated list of the current All-Stars which have cut the dividend thus far:

Ticker Name Growth Streak % cut Comments (OTCPK:LRCDF) TSX:LB Laurentian Bank 12 40.30% (UFS) TSX:UFS Domtar 10 100.00% Dividend Suspended. (SU) TSX:SU Suncor 17 54.84% (OTC:SCCAF) TSX:ZZZ Sleep Country Canada 5 100.00% Dividend Suspended. (GIL) TSX:GIL Gildan Activewear 9 100.00% Dividend Suspended. (MEOH) TSX:MX Methanex 9 89.58% (OTC:RHUHF) TSX:RCH Richelieu Hardware 10 100.00% No dividend declared (CAE) TSX:CAE CAE Inc 12 100.00% Dividend Suspended (OTC:AWRRF) TSX: AW-UN A&W Royalties 5 100.00% Dividend Suspended (OTCPK:IPPLF) TSX:IPL Inter Pipeline 11 71.93% (OTCPK:NFYEF) TSX: NFI NFI Group 5 50.00%

Worth noting, A&W Royalties has since resumed paying a monthly dividend. Although the $0.10 per share dividend is lower than the pre-pandemic rate ($0.191), it is certainly a positive sign.

It is also possible that a special dividend is in the cards as it currently has undistributed royalty payments of $7.5 million.

Performance relative to benchmarks

Let's dive into stock performance - how do stocks perform after the announcement of a dividend cut or suspension? Can we conclude either if it is a positive or negative catalyst? To answer this question, let's take a look at the performance of all those which cut the dividend over the past few months.

As mentioned in some of my weekly updates, I am keeping a live tally of all TSX-listed companies which have cut the dividend. Naturally, my analysis is focused on Canadians companies.

To analyze performance, I took the share price performance of each company using the day before the announcement, until today. The day before was used as the timing of the announcement (pre, during, post market) was unknown.

It is also important to note that I did not include multiple cuts. I only included their performance since the first cut, and subsequent cuts were not considered.

I then grouped them by sector and compared their performance against each respective S&P/TSX Sector Index. Here are the results:

Sector Companies Avg Return Since Cut Benchmark Return Since Cut Average Absolute Performance Materials 8 6.78% 12.33% -5.55% Energy 25 26.16% 23.86% 2.30% Consumer Discr 17 26.60% 29.81% -3.21% Consumer Staple 4 -8.09% 7.69% -15.79% Industrials 8 19.02% 16.79% 2.23% Real Estate 8 -3.58% 4.41% -7.99% Financials 5 20.16% 7.77% 12.39% Information Tech 1 9.79% 8.49% 1.30% Totals 76 17.92% 19.07% -1.15%

As you will see, the gap between the performance of the dividend cutters and the Benchmark Indices has narrowed. On average, they have returned 17.92% and are only trailing the average return by 1.15%. This is far better than their performance versus the benchmarks at last look. At that time, the cutters underperformed by almost 9% on average.

Likewise, we experienced the first cut in the Info Technology sector. That leaves the Utility and Telecommunications Services sectors as the only ones which have yet to experience a dividend cut.

Not surprisingly Energy rebounded in a big way as the price of oil has also since rebounded. Once trailing the Index by double digits, they are now outperforming by an average of 2.30%. Notably, no other Energy company has announced a cut since the last update. The count stands at 25.

Much like last time, Financials remains a big outlier. It remains the only sector outperforming by double-digits (12.39%). On the flip side, the Consumer Staples sector is a laggard and is the only one underperforming by double-digits (-15.79).

A small note re: A&W Royalties. Despite re-instating the monthly dividend, A&W's 24.94% increase in share price still trails the Consumer Staples Index by double-digits. The sector index has returned 36.43% over the same period.

It is important to keep in mind, that these are small sample sizes. Several of the sectors only have only experienced up to a handful of dividend cuts.

Although averages are improving and the gap is narrowing, the cutters are still underperforming in absolute terms. In total, 45 of the 76 (59%) have negative returns relative to their benchmarks since they announced a dividend cut. This is only a slight improvement over the 61.5% previously.

A sign of prudent management?

In my last update, I talked about how cutting the dividend can be a sign of prudent management. I believe this is true, and my thesis is that those that cut the dividend may yet outperform.

Although it is still early to tell, the performance gap is closing. This means, that dividend cutters are closer to performing inline with the average. Will they ultimately outperform? I intent on updating readers over the course of the year with a final report once the dividend cutters have reached one-year post-cut.

Do these results surprise you? Have you been patient with your cutters? Are you treating them differently if the company announces a cut or a suspension?

What is your plan? Let's discuss in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, IPPLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.