Lockheed Martin (LMT) has surprised me lately. Like every other stock, shares plummeted during the Coronavirus selloff. While there has been a partial recovery, it has been trending downwards over the past month. In the meantime, the rest of the market has been hitting all-time highs by the day. The reason LMT has surprised me is that the company's cash flows are extremely secured and stable, in a growth sector, with a very attractive valuation. At its current price, it seems like the market has mispriced shares. In a valuation-agnostic world where much of the tech sector has skyrocketed to absurd valuations, Lockheed Martin offers a magnificent opportunity, priced exceptionally attractively.

Profitability and future returns

Lockheed Martin has been delivering astonishing profitability over the past decade. Excluding a one-off charge in 2017, the company has never reported lower EPS than the year prior, achieving a CAGR of 12.1% over this period. DPS has also seen a CAGR of 14.6% since 2010, highlighting management's commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Investors all over the globe have been worried over the past few months, as the Coronavirus crisis has resulted in multiple dividend cuts across the board. There are few companies whose cash flows and profitability are well-secured during this pandemic, and Lockheed Martin is proudly on the list.

In its Q1 report, the company reassured investors of any distress, as revenues and EPS increased by 9% and 1.5%, respectively. Moreover, being confident, management guided for FY2020 EPS of $23.65-$23.95, indicating no real adverse effects from the virus, as the profitability is still growing on a YoY basis.

The reason Lockheed Martin's management is so confident with guidance is the same reason investors should be sleeping well at night. That is, Uncle Sam backs the majority of the company's revenues. Many intricacies exist in the current market environment, but one thing is for sure. Uncle Sam's pockets are pretty deep, and they never run out of sweet dollars. The U.S. government is unlikely to "run out" of money since it can always raise taxes or literally print more of it. Therefore, the company's largest customer is well-secured.

In fact, the U.S. government accounted for 70% of FY2019's sales. Another 28% of turnover is coming from other international customers, whose credibility and reliability are also robust, as they are usually themselves, or tied to, governmental entities.

With a robust defense and aerospace backlog in its arsenal, we expect the stock to keep on delivering on its consistent EPS growth, in-line with management's guidance. However, to be prudent, we are going to estimate a more cautious outlook, in which medium-term EPS CAGR is 10% (way lower than the 5-year average of 15%), and DPS CAGR is 7.5% (against its 5-year average of 9.3%). Plugging in these growth rates, we get the following projections. Source: Author

Going back as to why Lockheed Martin is an attractive investment, let's consider the future returns an investor is expected to enjoy based on our estimates. If shares retain their current P/E ratio of around 15 in the medium term (2025), investors are expected to enjoy a CAGR total return of 12.84%. If, on the other hand, the stock undergoes a valuation expansion towards its historical average of around 18X earnings, that figure jumps to a considerably attractive 16.6%. The reason for such charming, double-digit returns, is the result of the company's low valuation, extremely secured cash flows, and a juicy dividend yield of 2.75%.

Sounds like a lot? Well, it's not out of the ordinary for the stock to deliver such returns. Despite the recent decline in its share price, the stock has still managed to return a CAGR of 20.6% with dividends reinvested. In other words, a $10,000 investment in 2010 would have turned to nearly $66,000 today.

Moreover, keep in mind that we used management's guidance as FY2020's EPS, which the company has been historically beating. Analysts, in fact, expect slightly higher EPS of $24.12. Still, with our prudent estimates, EPS is more than likely to hit $28.98 by 2022, not only based on the company's historical performance and secured government contracts but also from its consistent stock repurchases, which have reduced the share count by a whopping 36% over the past 15 years. An excellent illustration is how the company kept on repurchasing stock during the last financial crisis, as a result of its quality cash flows, as we have mentioned.

With such EPS and a fair valuation multiple of around 18, this implies a 2022 share price of about $521. We believe that this valuation is very reasonable since many of the company's sector peers trade at similar if not higher multiples. Examples include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) with a P/E of 22

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) with a forward P/E of 24

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) with a P/E of 22

As well as the company's very own historical 5-year P/E of around 22

To include an additional margin for error, we expect a share price of $500, in 2022, if the company delivers on these expectations.

Risks

Despite Lockheed's many qualities and reliable customers, there are some risks to consider. For once, governmental entities are incredibly secure, but at the same time, the company's revenues are not diversified enough. Defense budgets have been favorable for defense companies on a worldwide basis over the past decade. However, if a potential recession occurs as a result of the pandemic or other facts, these budgets may be reduced in the future, limiting shareholder returns. The company is financially solid and has historically withstood such cases (e.g., repurchasing during the last financial crisis), but the risk remains.

In regards to revenue diversification, 70% of sales are attributed to the U.S. government, 60% of which arise from the Department of Defense. The department's budget is not guaranteed to keep on increasing over time, as was the case from 2010 to 2017, despite Lockheed proliferating during this period.

Moreover, as management expressed in their latest 10-K, the F-35 program, which consists of multiple developments, production, and sustainment contracts, is the company's most extensive project. It represented 27% of total net sales in FY2019 and is anticipated to serve a higher percentage of its sales in the future. Again, the company's diversification, in terms of its pipeline this time, could be contracted. Should anything regarding the F-35 program go wrong, the company's revenues and, in turn, profitability is most likely to be very adversely affected.

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin has been a high quality, double-digit return compounder, with an impressive track record of shareholder returns. Considering the company's consistent backlog, management's confident guidance, and the stock's attractive valuation, we believe that shares are extremely attractive. Investors are set to benefit not only from the robust underlying EPS and DPS growth but also from the potential for a well-deserved, and in-line with its sector, valuation multiple expansion.

According to our prudent estimates, which indicate a share price of $500 and beyond by 2022, we forecast double-digit returns in the medium term. Unfortunately, the U.S. dividend withholding tax is not the most favorable for European investors, reducing our appetite to buy shares. Were we located in the U.S, however, in the current valuation-agnostic world, we would hit the buy button in a heartbeat, at the current price levels.

