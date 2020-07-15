All five names on the list are likely to at least double or triple from current levels with TSE and OLN likely having much more upside. These stocks can provide a life-changing economic improvement for investors who buy now and show some patience.

All of these stocks are at once-in-a-lifetime pricing opportunity levels, so load up here and now. The Coronavirus is not taking them out, and downside is de minimis while upside is huge.

Back in March, we published our favorite Top 10 buy ideas in light of the massive sell-off in Q1. Most of those have done well. We now refocus on our favorite 5.

Brief Macro Summary for Stock Context: There is much more risk in the market and especially large-cap tech and the Nasdaq 100 this time than in 2000 because not only is the bubble bigger, but bonds are at all-time highs as well. With 0% interest rates, there is no place for investors to rotate once the bubble bursts…with the exception of value stocks that are all-time lows. We urge readers to resist the temptation to be conventional and sticking with the most popular ideas at this stage in the cycle. We are in no way saying that AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOG, MSFT, etc. are not quality companies with bright futures. We are simply saying they are already "discovered" and investors are not getting any kind of "deal" or value at current prices. Value stocks are at their lowest levels ever. Sometimes, it is easier said than done to "buy low and sell high" but we believe now is the time. It is likely to make a huge difference in investor returns between now and next year. Even former Bond King, Bill Gross' newsletter from today, July 14 highlights that he favors value and that the best days are behind growth stocks. Bill Gross Investment Outlook from July 2020. Below is our guide to our five favorite value names to outperform everything in all asset classes.

It is well-known that Trinseo (TSE) is our favorite (most compelling) idea and we believe it is poised for a huge run this quarter before continuing for the next 18-36 months. The broader market indexes have mostly recovered and the NASDAQ has been hitting new highs almost daily, while value names have bounced from the lows but continue to languish. TSE, OLN, WRK, PVH and CPRI are all trading near their all-time historic low valuations (at the 20-year trough) as these value stock prices remain completely disconnected from improving fundamentals.

Back in March, we recommended Dow (DOW), Huntsman (HUN), Guess (GES) and Lanxess AG (LXS.GR). DOW is up nearly double off the bottom, Huntsman bounced around 50%, GES has rallied huge off of its bottom, as has Lanxess as well. These are all still good names and we have no issue with investors continuing to hold them. We are simply focusing on our favorite names to put fresh money to work. This article is about what we encourage investors to buy here and now. We still think Lanxess is a high-quality company with an outstanding management team and is a great buy for long-term investors who can buy European names. But our focus here and now lies with two chemical names, TSE and OLN, one paper/packaging in WRK, and two quality retailers in PVH and CPRI.

See our chart above. Our chemical and retail names are still down around 75%-85% from their peaks, and WRK still down more than 60%. Yes, they have all had token bounces (Percentage bounces from the low may optically look more than token moves, but when you look at the bounces on a longer-term chart you can barely see them), but mostly in that 25%-50% bounce range that is barely worth mentioning in the context of the big market bounces we have seen since March. Moreover, there is a strong case to be made that the stocks never should have been that low. However, these market disconnects and price dislocations present enormous opportunity for gains. We are going to walk through our broader market concerns and why we believe it is finally time for value stocks, and that while large-cap tech may continue working, the risk/reward for us is very unattractive. We continue to view our worst-case scenario as collecting a high single-digit dividend yield while value stocks remain rangebound for a bit longer, and the much more likely scenario being a lengthy "up and to the right" move by our Top 5 names from here beginning this month.

The market has all the feel of 1973 and 2001, but perhaps worse with the concentration and loftiness concentrated in a small number of companies and particularly AAPL, AMZN, FB, NFLX, TSLA, MSFT, GOOG, and other large-cap growth names that are over-owned and over-bought. With a zero-interest-rate policy (ZIRP) and $3T in stimulus so far and massive expansion of the Fed balance sheet, investors have few places to go. In the past, the FED has had the ability to lower rates when unemployment became too high. We no longer have that luxury. However, with rates low, and investors chasing growth and returns, tech has been the place to hide. We saw the same scenario in 1973 and similar in 2000. This time, large-cap tech/growth are at sky-high valuations but the economy is picking up, and with the massive global stimulus, we are seeing economic indicators bounce back quickly as people grow more comfortable and have a better understanding of COVID-19, as a horrendous pandemic, but a manageable mortality rate when precautions and common sense are exercised. As countries become more comfortable with schools, companies, and industry, in general, remaining open (or re-opening), there is clearly pent-up demand, a healthy snap-back off of the bottom for most goods and services available.

To paraphrase Jim Grant (Interest Rate Observer), America’s fastest peacetime money growth coexisting with the all-time 4,000-year record lows in interest rates, is a most curious and troubling juxtaposition. This is a Monetary moment that is unprecedented and therefore calls for extreme caution and great humility on the part of investors.

Biggest 5 Week Decline on Record that Chart Back to Early 2000s

The Value Meltdown - According to Elena Popina at Bloomberg (7/10/2020), "The sector that was beaten down for most of the past decade had a big moment from April to early last month, triggering optimism among adherents that a long-awaited value rally was on its way. Then came a painful decline. A pair trade that goes long on value companies and short on growth stocks is on track for a 17% decline in the five weeks that end today. That’s the biggest five-week decline on record, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Investors’ rush to seek opportunities in cheaper value firms was predicated on tentative signs of a turnaround in the economy and the virus cases, but the optimism has been fading amid a spike in infections in several states. As a result, a safety bet on favoring high-growth companies with solid balance sheets returned to being the preferred trade." We believe this ends quickly. We believe nobody ever knows precisely when, but our view is that it is imminent, and will be triggered by inflation, interest rates and a heated-up economy.

As long as interest rates remain low, investors have little chance for returns elsewhere, and equities, particularly large growth heavily-focused at the top of the Nasdaq 100, continue to be the "safety trade" and are so crowded with investors that it can be a challenge to find an institutional investor or large individual investors who don't own the extended FANG basket of stocks. As these stocks become more crowded and more extended, eventually, the "buy the dip" mentality will stop working.

The FED can control short-term borrowing rates. However, longer-term rates are dictated by the free markets. When the indicators continue to show we are coming out of the COVID-19 downturn, then interest rates will head higher and it will be a devastating blow to the large-cap growth trade and FANG stocks will see a healthy correction. Conversely, the deep value names we advocate investors load up on now, will be poised for big upside moves. Without going through the investment cases of each name again, instead, we will highlight some charts that show our macro perspective and why we believe the rotation to value is imminent, and also highlight new developments and new characteristics and likely catalysts for our names since reporting last quarter as we head into earnings season for Q2.

The charts below are all from Bloomberg.

David Wilson from Bloomberg puts out a daily "Chart of the Day" from which I share below some of his most interesting recent charts that highlight the very high valuations of the Nasdaq-100, which shows large-cap growth/tech has gone to extreme levels as investors "herd" into popular names, eschewing value names at any price regardless of how compelling they might be.

Nasdaq-100 shows tech-stock valuation has gone to extremes

Extreme valuations have become the rule among U.S. technology stocks, according to Michael Purves, chief executive officer of Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC. Purves cited the Nasdaq-100 Index’s forward price-earnings ratio, based on analysts’ projected profit for the next 12 months, in a report last Wednesday. The forward P/E closed Wednesday at 28.1, just 0.1 point below a peak reached in December 2004, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Historically low U.S. bond yields are about all that makes the ratio “fundamentally defensible,” he wrote.

Nasdaq-100 ratio comparison shows performance inequality

U.S. stocks are increasingly being dominated by the largest of the large. The Nasdaq-100 Index, where the five most valuable companies have twice the clout they do in the S&P 500 Index, shows as much. For the last three trading days, the Nasdaq-100’s ratio to the S&P 500 closed at records. The first topped a March 2000 peak. What’s more, the indicator widened its lead over a ratio of the indexes’ equal-weight versions. Last Monday’s gap totaled 76 percentage points since June 2005, when the equal-weight Nasdaq-100 debuted. The original ratio climbed 164% for the period, while the equal-weight version rose 88%.

Nasdaq - from the Dot.com Bubble Present Day

Nasdaq’s largest companies are on the verge of completing a comeback that has taken more than 17 years to unfold. The turnaround is based on the ratio between the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 indexes, which plunged as much as 69% from a March 2000 record through September 2002. The ratio rose above the record as U.S. exchanges opened Thursday, only to come up short by the close. “This incessant demand for all things internet and tech” is behind the Nasdaq-100’s rebound, Troy Bombardia, a former hedge-fund manager, wrote last week in a post on the SentimenTrader blog.

TRINSEO - What's new since last quarter and why buy now?

Trinseo is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. They help their customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how people live their lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, electrical, building and construction, textile, paper and board, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales in 2019, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,700 employees. Investors at times forget that this is a successful multinational company with solid management and heavy exposure to Europe and China. Moreover, most investors and analysts simply have not done the work or proper analysis to understand why Trinseo is so compelling. I have documented my work extensively but would encourage those new to the story and even those who think they know TSE well to read my two most recent blogs on the math behind the numbers, and why TSE is about to make a huge move to the upside TSE - Prati "Math is Perfect (Part 1) and the follow-up, Seeking Alpha - Prati on TSE "Math is Perfect Part II".

Two weeks ago, Frank Mitsch of Fermium Research, bumped up his 2Q estimates for TSE. "Net-net, we're raising 2Q EPS/EBITDA from -$1.48/-$36MM to -$1.31/-$27MM (consensus -$1.69/-$38MM). 2020 EPS/EBITDA goes from -$0.92/$134MM to -$0.76/$143MM." This is the FIRST POSITIVE earnings revision since the stock (TSE) was above $80 per share. After a two-year earnings downgrade cycle, when the earnings revisions turn positive, it is quite a positive signal for most investors. This analyst’s numbers are still too low, but any positive change for TSE is good at this point. The second half of the year numbers will have to go up a lot. I anticipate consensus will move up at least 50% after TSE reports numbers in two weeks.

From UBS last month: We estimate worldwide tire replacement markets declined by c20% in PC and by c10% in Trucks YTD. Consensus expects a H1 volume impact for Michelin of -25%, which might be too negative as (1) June should show an improving trend and (2) Specialty is holding better. The pass-through from sales to EBIT from volume could be as high as 60% so any potential upside risk to volume could support profitability for tire makers. This is obviously a positive for TSE's synthetic rubber business.

TRINSEO CATALYSTS That Should Have Moved the Stock, but At a Minimum Provide Confidence for a Solid Report and Outlook

(1.) BP Sells Petchems arm for $5 billion in Energy Transition Revamp.

Two weeks ago, BP agreed to sell its global petrochemicals business to billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos for $5 billion, pulling out of a sector widely seen as a key driver of oil demand growth in the coming decades. The surprise move means BP has hit its $15 billion asset sales target a year ahead of schedule. According to Alembic Global Advisors analyst Hassan Ahmed, the valuation takeout of the BP division values the business at 1.4x replacement value. The business generated 2019 EBIT of USD396m which pegs the sales price at 12.6x 2019 EBIT versus Celanese currently trading at 9.0x 2019 adjusted EBIT despite having higher growth and margin businesses (the EM business). Clearly the sales multiple provides a positive valuation read. Applying this math to OLN, and investors would make 10x the current value on OLN. For TSE, the valuation disparity is more extreme as TSE is at 24% of replacement value. The value is for the enterprise, but the debt holders don’t participate in the upside, as their value is fixed, so you have leveraged upside in the equity. EV is 1650 at 24% of replacement value. 1.42x would be 1.42/0.24 = 5.9167x. So 1650*5.9167 = 9763 of EV. Subtract the net debt of 812 and we arrive at 8950. Divide by 38mm shares and we arrive $235 per share. If you add the dividend for this year and the NOLs you get an additional $10 per share, arriving at $245 per share for TSE if the company were sold for the same multiple as the BP division.

(2.) Trinseo 2Q Earnings Release. Trinseo will release their Q2 earnings on Wednesday after the close, July 29th, with the investor conference call/webcast at 10am EDT Thursday the 30th. We believe this is the first major catalyst that will propel TSE higher, as the street will see the obvious need to increase their numbers, and consequently, their estimates, price targets, and likely re-examine their ratings (since 100% of the sell-side analysts covering TSE are "Neutral" or "SELL").

(3.) THREE European Competitors Have All Beaten Earnings Easily. CVVTF: Covestro Q2 earnings to beat consensus. Covestro Preannounces Positively. Last week, as Trinseo's main competitor in Europe, (polycarbonate and engineering plastics), Covestro preannounced positively on July 9, 2020. EBITDA is more than 50% higher than consensus. This is a great indicator for TSE and the high likelihood that the street numbers will have to move higher. Polycarbonate is doing well despite the supply because demand is so strong. AkzoNobel and BASF also beat Q2 numbers easily suggesting that TSE's numbers should at least meet or exceed consensus numbers. For BASF, EBIT is $226mm compared to a consensus of $160mm.

(4.) If I were short TSE or waiting to see the quarter to buy the stock, here is one thing that would concern me relative to waiting for the TSE numbers. The company guided to down 50% volume for tire and engineering plastics, and 20% for latex, so a blended 35% or so. Covestro was down 30% for April and May and now reported down 20% for the quarter which means June was down 8%. This means TSE volumes will be a lot better than expected in addition to margin being better. It also means that the exit rate for Q2 is much higher which means a lot of upside for Q3 and Q4.

For Trinseo, this shows spreads in their engineering plastics business, which is the biggest division. We spoke with several funds that were shorting it based on tire data from May, but this is dangerous. TSE guided the quarter down 50% for tires. May was -38% but June is looking flat to up.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

(5.) BN: Audi Sees ‘Swift’ Profit Recovery From Next Year After Virus Hit. In a Bloomberg article by Christoph Rauwald right before July 4th weekend, he mentions that Audi expects earnings to rebound quickly after a virus-induced slump this year as Volkswagen AG’s premium-car division boosts restructuring efforts under new CEO Markus Duesmann. Operating profit should reach 4.2 billion euros ($4.7 billion) next year and almost 5.8 billion euros in 2022, with the latter topping pre-crisis levels, the German carmaker said on its website. The numbers are based on an analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers. “From the comparably swift return to the initial growth path, one can derive that the Audi group currently doesn’t anticipate any long-term effects from the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to the document. The outlook signals an unusually optimistic view on business prospects in coming years.

(6.) BN French Car Sales in June Show First Monthly Gain Since COVID-19. See the chart below. France car sales finally showed a year-over-year gain up from the 231,000 unit sales in June of 2019 to 234,000 for June 2020 as demand returns to more normalized levels. It is clear to see the coronavirus impact as sales were cut in half from February to March of this year and bottomed at 21k in sales in April. With a nearly 5-fold increase sequentially from April to May and more than a doubling of units from May to June, it appears to be a powerful recovery.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

Moving to OLN. What's new?

There has been a lot of selling of OLN because of the perception that they have too much leverage. There have been constant rumors that Olin would either cut or cease paying its dividend. Olin has paid its 80c annual dividend for nearly 100 years without ever missing a single quarter even during the Great Depression. Olin has also been FCF positive since at least 2008. We remind investors that OLN addressed a concerning covenant issue that was raised in the last quarter, and no longer has an issue. Moreover in May, they raised a $500MM bond offering to provide extra margin just in case COVID-19 had a bigger impact and lasts longer than anyone has been anticipating. OLN used to sell-off and see constant pressure whenever "gun stocks" were pressured. As OLN owns Winchester, any bad news for guns and ammo stocks had Ruger (RGR), Smith & Wesson (SWBI), Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and Olin (OLN) all getting whacked. Now that the NICS data has seen record background check applications for those wanting to buy guns, RGR, SWBI and VSTO have moved up substantially while OLN has languished. Winchester sells small caliber ammo to the US Military, other government agencies, and has large retail distribution. Next quarter, Winchester will take control to begin operations of the Independence, Missouri plant for the US Army that will add about $500MM to revenue for Olin in 2020.

Take a look at a Clorox (CLX) chart. They make bleach among other disinfectants. The raw materials used for making bleach are chlorine, caustic soda, and water. Chlorine and caustic soda are produced by putting electricity through a sodium chloride salt solution. This process is called electrolysis. Sodium chloride, commonly known as table salt, comes from either mines or underground wells. Olin is the largest manufacturer of caustic soda in the world. It is also the lowest-cost producer. One of the biggest suppliers for CLX is Olin, which has a sizeable disinfectant business that is rarely spoken about but has obviously been strong this year. And the ammo business of OLN, which is a cash cow, has seen massive acceleration along with other ammo manufacturers so far this year. The bears have claimed caustic soda is in a state of massive oversupply. The chart below from SunSirs would suggest otherwise.

So, before Olin reports earnings for Q2, what is new at OLN that investors should take note of while the stock price is near an all-time low and trading at trough and the lowest multiples on normalized valuation in history?

1.) Caustic Soda pricing has stopped declining, has stabilized and is actually heading up. (see chart above).

2.) Winchester ammo business is on allocation and selling everything they can make. (Look at the NICS data and note that guns sales are at an all-time high runrate since the FBI began tracking the data.) Ammo sales have a very high tie rate to gun sales (e.g. for each gun sold, the purchaser typically buys at least two boxes of ammo). And as a very high percent of the new purchaser are first time buyers, they tend to purchase more after they have had a class, gone to the range, etc. There are more gun owners today in the USA than ever, and ownership is increasingly popular with younger buyers and with women. Gun ownership and shooting clubs used to be male territory. That is no longer the case.

SOURCE: The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS)

3.) Olin raising epoxy prices on stronger demand. According to ICIS, an industry consultation group, demand has picked up, and epoxy prices are currently on the rise.

Westrock (WRK) - The stock for WRK has been disappointing. It is largely attributable to bad "luck" relative to their report date. When they reported a soft Q1, and provided ultra-conservative guidance and made a cut to their dividend. Had they reported a couple of weeks later and had more data in their possession, they likely would have not cut the dividend. Our inputs suggest that the dividend will be reinstated soon, and Westrock's conservative approach should provide investors with confidence in the future that the management under-promises and over-delivers.

Notes and Commentary from FEDEX (FDX) - Interesting Commentary on eCommerce - A Positive for WRK

As an excellent global barometer for business trends, e-commerce, package delivery (both commercial and retail), FEDEX commentary is very worthwhile to consider for a great high-level perspective on how COVID-19 is impacting the globe, as well as providing an insightful economic perspective and in particular, for companies such as Westrock as a significant provider for shipping materials, corrugated paper, etc.

The surge in e-commerce as a % of US retail sales is striking as expected - in April ran at 27% vs 16% in 2019 - company expects structural changes to remain for reasons outlined below (seniors moving online, higher-value goods being ordered, etc.)

Air cargo capacity limited given the decline in passenger traffic, they expect at least 18 months for recovery to pre-COVID levels.

Implementing surcharges in various parts of the business to manage this new paradigm.

Commercial volumes bottomed in mid-April in the US and improving daily and weekly.

Overview

Revenue +6.5% above consensus, down -2.2% yoy

Adj EPS of $2.53 vs $1.53 est.

Commentary

Delivered peak e-commerce volumes in the US in the quarter

Near-term trends: Experienced day over day and week over week improvements since hitting bottom in mid-April

Virtually all revenue and expense line items were impacted by COVID

Commercial volumes were down significantly yoy as businesses closed

Residential deliveries and FedEx Ground volumes surged

Volumes surged in transpacific and charter flights at FedEx Express

FEDEX incurred $125m of increased operating costs from PPE and medical/safety supplies

UNITED STATES - Domestic

Accelerated e-commerce adoption

B2B segments hurt as several years of retail share gains were compressed into a few months

e-commerce as a % of US retail sales increased from 16% for 2019 to 27% in April (some depressed denominator at play)

Anticipate e-commerce as % of overall retail to stay elevated

Has hurt some retails with chains going bankrupt

But has helped those with strong omnichannel

Drove a significant mix shift from commercial B2B to B2C in Q4

US residential volumes were 72% of the mix vs 56% a year ago

But since the end of April have seen B2B regain a share of the mix

Early June announced 3 surcharges - SmartPost, oversized, and residential delivery

Working with the biggest customers to create a win-win, goal is to have larger shippers pay for capacity while not hurting smaller guys

Differentiated residential surcharges to be implemented for holiday months of November and December

More on e-commerce They expect customers to pay more for pricing in Nov and Dec going forward…working with larger customers…structural changes are in play e-commerce change is structural Huge uptick in categories of goods people are willing to purchase online Moved into higher-value products Things like furniture, large packages, high-value electronics Also saw a huge change in >65 year-olds finally moving online Don't anticipate that to reverse post-COVID Overall e-commerce to stay elevated even if % of total retail sales comes down from the recent peak, structurally is higher now and the shift was accelerated

International AsiaPac rebounded in mid-March with outbound average daily volume increase substantially over pre-COVID levels due to PPE demand surge Also experiencing Europe outbound growth on transatlantic lanes due to limited capacity and surging e-commerce volumes April implemented a global temporary surcharge for Express and TNT to balance demand against limited air cargo capacity Expecting air cargo capacity recovery to take at least 18 months to return to pre-COVID levels Enhancing e-commerce capabilities in Europe e-commerce demand in Europe has accelerated and is helping to offset weaker B2B Focused on increasing international profitability particularly in Europe and just completed the interoperability of the intra-European Ground network

Quarterly progression by region Asia - Volume strengthened through fiscal Q4 (May 31) as demand rebounded significantly post lockdowns and air passenger lines were severely constrained USA B2B volume declined as retailers closed brick and mortar B2C volumes and residential deliveries soared FedEx Ground has been working with peak-like residential volumes consistently for the past few months Commercial bottomed in mid-April, steady climbing back since then every day and every week

Air cargo Prior to COVID they expected flight hours to be down -7% yoy, but ended being up +2.6% As gradually business returns to Europe, should continue to see the benefits of constrained air capacity (lower passenger air traffic = more demand for FDX air cargo given that ~70% of pre-COVID volumes were in passenger planes) This is helping both transpacific and transatlantic Most airlines were running between 10-15% of prior year activity Even as passenger air traffic slowly comes back online, will be nowhere near enough capacity needed to meet freight demand Aircraft spending is up yoy but significantly lower than original plan Have smoothed delivery schedules for the next few years through 2024 when it starts to come down substantially



Retail - PVH and CPRI

Apart from travel and leisure stocks, discretionary consumer, in particular apparel companies, are among the hardest hit since Covid-19 hit. It makes sense investors got nervous as retailers can incur significant losses when the economy is shut down while they still have to pay rent and other fixed expenses. The acceleration of online sales since the emergence of the virus has also intensified the pressure of brick and mortar players, particularly in the US, thereby likely accelerating the trend that already existed in the US retail landscape, namely the resizing of the physical store base as an increasing amount of transactions take place on line.

As a consequence of the initial shutdown, companies like PVH and CPRI, raised more capital and amended their credit agreements to make sure they had enough financial flexibility in the case of a much longer shutdown. While the market keeps treating these global brands as US only retailers whose fate depends only on the risk of further shutdowns in the US as well as the disintermediation of physical retail, the reality for these companies is quite different.

First, the US market is actually less than half the profits as the companies are predominantly leveraged to Europe and Asia. As we know there is no discussion of further shutdowns in these economies as they have very successfully reopened their economies without a material resurgence of the virus. This means that their business in these markets continue to recover, with the Asian business close to flat yoy already which Europe trails a few weeks behind.

Second, these companies are not distributors, like say, the department stores. As a department store, if people no longer want to go to the store, you are in a very tough spot as your customers will just order it directly from the brand owner. However, if you are the brand owner, like PVH and CPRI, this change in buying behavior, is not only NOT negative, it is actually positive for you. Why is that? As a brand owner, these companies sell their product to the department store at a wholesale price, which is obviously much lower than the retail price as the department store has to cover its cost and hopefully make a profit. If the customer instead of buying that product from the department store, but instead buys it directly from the brand owner’s website, the brand owner gets more than 2x the margin. So, while the change in consumer behavior is disruptive and causes volatility, ultimately this move to online is very positive for global brands like PVH and CPRI. While much has been written about the impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior, when we look at the Chinese and South Korean markets, which were the first to get hit by the virus and the first ones to get it under control, sales in these countries are higher than they were pre-virus. While European sales are still down, they are recovering quickly and will likely get back to positive before the end of the year.

The last market to recover will be the US as it is lagging both Asia and Europe, in addition to the US just having a more difficult time managing the reopening compared to these other regions. I suspect when we look back a year from now, with Asia and Europe growing and the US close to flat, the stock prices of these companies will be several multiples of where they trade today. Let’s not forget, that PVH was expected to earn over $10 per share 6 months ago, with the stock having been over $160 before the multiple de-rated as a consequence of the tariff uncertainty. This was before we got this accelerated transition to more of their sales being much more profitable through their e-commerce channel as opposed to wholesale. It is worth noting, that given PVH’s significant exposure to Europe, the company’s earnings have been penalized significantly from the multi-year decline of the EUR vs the USD due to Trump’s trade war. To put this in perspective, the $10 per share number people were expecting before COVID hit, would be $14.10 if the EUR goes back to where it was a few years ago. Most economists believe the EUR is fundamentally undervalued today, which the market seems to increasingly agree with given the steady decline in the USD since late March. CPRI will also be helped by the stronger EUR, but to a smaller extent than PVH, due to its more profitable Asia business.

It is also worth noting that CPRI, while best known for its founding brand of Micheal Kors, now owns two of the most prominent luxury brands in the world, Versace and Jimmy Choo. Looking at the European listed Luxury peers, they are close to recovering the entire stock price decline from COVID-19, as the luxury market has recovered so strongly already. CPRI however, is still down 60% YTD. If we go back, our expectation was that once the two luxury brands were integrated, the company would generate over $6 per share in earnings. This was before factoring in the benefit to their profit from the faster transition to online. Its European luxury peers trade between 30 and 40x EPS. Based on consensus estimates, CPRI is trading at 4.8x EPS. Based on our $6 normalized number it trades at 2.6x EPS. We recognize that not all of CPRI deserves the same multiple as the luxury brands European peers, but even if you do a blended multiple of call it 20x, the stock should be at $120, which would be a 665% return. As I mentioned earlier, I suspect people will look back a year or two from now, and kick themselves hard, for having missed what I believe is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Ferrari (RACE) - Remain Cautious and Urge Investors to Sell or Short

Lastly, while we did not list Ferrari on our top 5 ideas research note, I will simply comment that despite the stock approaching its all-time high, I remain short the stock, and believe our thesis will continue to play out. Though RACE investors showed some fear when COVID-19 first emerged into the global spotlight, and the stock declined from ~$180 per share to just below $130, it has regained most of the ground. That said, see the bulls' huge growth market driver below. Data looks soft in the USA and Europe for Ferrari, but China has been a complete disaster. While mainstream and upscale auto manufacturers have seen a China recovery prior to COVID-19, Ferrari has literally averaged just over THREE (3) vehicle sales per month in China for the past 4 months since February. There are small metro markets in the USA that sell more units than that in one small city (admittedly many of them used and resales more recently). But a recovery bottoming at ONE vehicle sale in March going to 4 in April and 5 in May is not a "robust" recovery. Given Ferrari sold a high of 113 vehicles in one month in the country of China last year, 2020 has not been inspiring, and a stock price near its all-time highs continues to be more amusing than frustrating at this point.

And Ferrari, the growth (or lack thereof) from China, which has recovered

SOURCE: Ferrari

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE, OLN, WRK, PVH, CPRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short RACE