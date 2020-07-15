JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon often refers to his company having a "fortress balance sheet"; indeed, he even did so in the company's second quarter earnings release. After reviewing the company's earnings, we can say the fortress remains intact despite the onslaught of COVID-19 and a severe economic contraction. The bank's trading operation has helped to offset loan losses, and we should be largely past peak reserves, which positions JPM well to see a return toward normal profitability, generating significant excess capital that can be returned to shareholders via larger dividends and a new buyback when permitted by regulators.

In the second quarter, JPM earned $1.38, beating estimates by $0.24 thanks to a $3 billion revenue beat of $33 billion. JPM's financial conglomerate business worked exactly as expected with investment banking and asset management offsetting weakness in commercial banking. JPM took advantage of volatile markets to boost trading revenue by 79% to $9.7 billion with fixed income revenue doubling. Critically, the company enjoyed significant operating leverage with noninterest expenses only rising 19%. As a consequence, profitability at the corporate & investment bank jumped 85% to $5.5 billion.

Now, to be clear, investors should not expect this trading result to be the unit's run rate earnings power. In a less volatile environment, the market-making operation cannot generate the same amount of revenue. Rather, this should be viewed as a one-time windfall of $2.5-3.0 billion. Importantly because these volatile markets tend to correlate with periods of economic stress, this cash windfall helps to fund increased reserves for loan losses, which I will address below. As such, as markets normalize and trading profitability declines, commercial banking income should rise again. This is how the diversification of JPM's business provides a natural stabilizer for its profitability.

I would also highlight that while profits at asset & wealth management fell 8% to $658 million due to $223 million of loan reserves, assets under management (AUM) rose 15% to $2.5 trillion. This higher AUM base should serve to generate increased revenue and profitability in future quarters. Some of these AUM gains will reverse as companies that built up large cash positions by borrowing on revolving credit facilities spend the cash or repay the debt, but fund flows into longer-term products should prove stickier and support a growth in profitability back over a $750 million run rate in coming quarters.

Unsurprisingly, the commercial banking operation, which JPM calls consumer & community banking, saw the worst results, swinging to a net loss of $176 million vs. $4.4157 billion in profits a year ago. On the positive side, deposits grew by 20%, suggesting JPM continues to be a market share winner, which can support loan growth in future quarters. Loan balances were down 7% as companies paid down debt and consumers paid down credit card balances. Credit card transactions fell 23%, though they have improved in June. This is a very high margin business line, so as it returns to normal, it will help boost profitability.

However, the big line item was an $8.9 billion build in loan loss reserves; $2.9 billion in credit cards, $0.9 billion on home lending, $0.6 billion on other consumer lending, and $4.6 billion on its corporate loan book. This reserve build brings total reserves to $34.3 billion. That is 3.5% of the company's $998 billion loan book. These losses (assuming a 21% marginal tax rate) reduced Q2 EPS by $2.29, given 3.076 billion shares outstanding. Combined with its $1.38 in EPS, that would have been $3.67 in EPS, or about $3.15, when removing the windfall trading gains as JPM's potential run rate earnings. This translates to $12.00-12.50 annually, leaving the stock with an 8.5x multiple. This is extremely compelling if we believe this reserve build accounts for all future losses.

Critically, it appears as though JPM took reserves against a downbeat economic forecast, consistent with fortress balance sheet principles. Below, you can see JPM's internal forecasts that drove these loss estimates as well as what the Federal Reserve expects. Now, JPM expects unemployment to end next year at 7.7%, 1.2% higher than the Fed. The Fed's GDP forecast essentially has GDP ending 2021 1.7% below 2019 levels whereas JPM is assuming a 3% loss. In other words, the economy can materially underperform the Fed's base case, and JPM will still not need to build reserves against its existing loan book.

(Source: JPMorgan Chase)

(Source: Federal Reserve)

In fact, if the economy develops as the Fed expects, JPM may end up over-reserved and be able to release several hundred million back into earnings. These economic forecasts give me confidence that, barring a second economic downturn, JPM is well reserved, which should eliminate the vast majority of this earnings headwind and lead to a material increase in EPS in the second half of 2020 and 2021.

Earnings-wise, JPM's results have likely troughed, and so long as its dividend is capped at $0,90, the bank is poised to generate over $5 billion of excess capital per quarter, meaning when the Fed gives the green light, shareholder returns can materially increase. JPM can earn $12/share over the next year, and I see shares returning to $120 over the next year as investors take comfort in the steady earnings machine this company is. I view JPM as a core holding in diversified portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.