The new business plan, sponsored by its CEO Paul Hudson, is set to make up for the performance gaps and to greatly increase the company’s value proposition.

Although revenue growth and margin are slightly below average, the balance sheet appears more solid than average.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), a French pharmaceutical company, is one of the biggest international pharmaceutical conglomerates.

The firm has been constantly growing through acquisitions, from the fundamental mergers with Synthelabo in 1999 and Aventis five years later, to the most recent Genzyme acquisition.

SNY has always been a reliable source of income for its shareholders, with years of dividend growth.

See the picture below.

Source: Company’s website

Despite that, for the last decade, the stock price has underperformed its main benchmark.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Please note that the gap outlined in the picture above appears larger than what it actually is, without calculating the dividends paid (SNY yield is usually twice as large as the reported index yield).

Sanofi Is a Value Stock

A possible reason for such underperformance can be traced back to the company’s margins, which are slightly worse than its main competitors’.

Biggest Pharma Firms Gross profit Operating profit Price/FCF Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 66% 25.6% 20 Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 70% 28.6% 16.7 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 80% 27% 20 Novartis (NYSE:NVS) 70% 18% 17.6 Merck (NYSE:MRK) 70% 26% 20.4 GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) 65% 18.7% 20 Average 70% 24% 19 Sanofi 68% 20% 18.5

Source: Author's elaboration

However, the ratios indicating the company’s financial stability are much better:

Biggest Pharma Firms Debt/equity Price to book Current ratio Johnson & Johnson 1.0 6.1 1.3 Roche 0.7 8.7 1.3 Pfizer 1.0 2.9 1.3 Novartis 0.6 3.9 0.7 Merck 1.4 7.4 1.1 Glaxo 3.3 6.2 0.9 Average 1.3 5.9 1.1 Sanofi 0.6 1.9 1.4

Source: Author's elaboration

That bodes well for Sanofi, as the French company appears to enjoy a considerable margin of safety, at least in comparison with its competitors.

Speaking of the company’s business, in the last few years, Sanofi’s operations have been reorganized and are now divided in three main sectors: specialty care, general medicine and vaccines.

According to CEO Paul Hudson, the company will abandon less profitable areas like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, to focus its efforts on more promising fields, like cancer drugs. Therefore, last December, it announced the purchase of the biotech company Synthorx (for a total consideration of $2.5B), in order to boost its competitiveness in the oncology and immunology fields.

The developments in this specific area are already encouraging: recently, Sarclisa (SNY’s drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma) has been approved in Canada, following the green light received in the US and in Europe. Then, the French company signed a deal with Kiadis Pharma (OTC:KIADF), for the use of its proprietary CD 38 knockout K-NK therapeutic in combination with Sarclisa, in order to further increase the efficacy of this MM’s treatment.

On top of that, there is also a fourth, standalone unit called consumer healthcare, which Sanofi is planning to sell or spin-off in order to unlock further value.

Significant M&A activity can be expected in the nearest future, considering the proceeds from the sale of its Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) stake (approximately $11B). Also, due to today’s extremely favorable environment, other funds could be easily added by issuing more debt, which has previously allowed the company to significantly lower its interest expenses. New acquisitions will surely help Sanofi accomplish its transformative strategy.

Possible Catalysts

By switching to different research fields, Sanofi aims at improving its profitability: namely, its goal is to expand the business operating margin to 30% by 2022 and to 32% by 2025. If the strategy is successful, the company’s market price will likely expand to reach the levels of its peers, which are, in general terms, much higher. In fact, if we assume that the firm, even without reaching its ambitious goals, will improve the operating profit margin at the average level of its peers (about 25% from the table above), then also its price-to-book ratio should increase accordingly, narrowing the present gap (SNY is now trading at a P/B ratio three times smaller than its main competitors): that implies a considerable upside for Sanofi’s stock.

Another significant development could be the commitment to create a new entity, based in France, to secure the manufacturing and supply capacity of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) in Europe and beyond.

That is absolutely in line with the demands in France and several other western countries, which have recently had a “wake-up call” on the risks of heavily relying on China or India for drug supplies.

Moreover, the amount of effort Sanofi puts in place to bolster its vaccine business area will be surely welcomed by the French government: Sanofi will invest up to $680M in two different French sites to increase vaccine research and production and that could be funded, at least partially, with state aids.

And speaking of vaccines, the French company is about to sign a $625M deal with the UK government for a future supply of 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is being developed in collaboration with the British GlaxoSmithKline. A combined Phase I/II clinical trial for the vaccine, which was scheduled for December 2020, has been recently anticipated to September 2020.

Takeaway for Investors

Sanofi is a well-known pharmaceutical giant, constantly in the top-10 list of the biggest, international pharma companies.

Drugs and treatment suppliers are a safe way (and probably the only way) to play the current aging trend in the world’s population, given the intrinsic, critical issues permeating the healthcare provider business model. Moreover, during these times of pandemic crisis, the drug business not only provides continuity of operations (an enviable thing per se, given the shutdown of various economies worldwide to fight the COVID-19 spread), but it can also help improve standard metrics. For example, Sanofi registered a growth in both revenue (+7% YoY) and non-GAAP EPS (+15% YoY) in Q1 2020, with about half of the increase due to the additional demand created by the COVID-19 crisis.

From a quantitative viewpoint, Sanofi is set to outperform its category in the years to come, as it appears to be significantly cheaper than its counterparts, or, at least, to have a wider margin of safety.

The new CEO is focusing on dramatically improving efficiency through a digital transformation of the company, as well as a reorganization of the company’s operations.

Paul Hudson is a young, determined leader, with significant experience in his sphere of competence, thanks to his previous work at the helm of Novartis. He looks like the right man to bring Sanofi to the next level.

Possible catalysts, like abundance of funds for accretive acquisitions, give the company the chance to gain an important upside when it comes to market valuation, while the only downside is to remain at the current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.