Takeaways From Earnings Calls: Earnings Season Begins

The impact of the pandemic is starting to hit home as stimulus checks start to run out, bankruptcies rise and consumers fail to make rent.

Earnings season kicked off in earnest this week and we are excited to start analysing the key themes from companies that have reported so far and from companies that reported last week.

Chart of the Week: S&P 500 companies reporting this week by sector

Analyst Expectations for Q2 2020

We start with mapping analyst expectations for the S&P 500 for Q2 2020 as per Factset as of July 10th. Analysts expect the S&P 500 report a revenue decline of -10.8% and an earnings decline of -44.6% for Q2 2020. Should the earnings decline materialize, it will be the largest decline since Q4 2008 where the decline was -69.1%. Analysts cut their per-share estimated earnings for the second quarter by 37.0% during the quarter, a percentage decline that is significantly higher than the 5-year (-3.2%), 10-year (-3.4%), and the 15-year (-4.6%) averages for a quarter. Refinitiv's This Week in Earnings notes that none of the 11 sectors S&P 500 expects to see a YoY improvement in earnings. David Aurelio from Given such deep cuts to the expected EPS by many companies and lack of guidance from many others, one would expect more positive than negative surprises but with a lower level of overall earnings and revenues.

Source: Factset

As of the writing of this article, Wells Fargo, PepsiCo, JP Morgan, and Citigroup have all reported Q2 earnings with all but Wells Fargo reporting better-than-expected earnings this quarter. Wells Fargo reported its first quarterly loss since 2008.

The impact of the pandemic is hitting home as the recovery stalls

The modest recovery that we have been seeing in the past few weeks is stalling. This is what we gather from the shifting tonnes of management teams and as data comes in showing that job openings are dropping and small businesses are stopping their re-opening plans. Furthermore, consumer confidence which was on the rise seems to have started waning as Bloomberg's consumer sentiment which was rising slightly from the May lows declined slightly signifying a fading rebound in consumer confidence.

It seems that people and businesses are starting to reach the end of their reserves even as federal unemployment benefits wind down. Research by Apartment List indicated that more than 1-in-3 Renters didn't pay their July rent on time. More people are unable to meet the rent and thus there are signs of extreme stress among borrowers.

During the first week of this month, 19 percent of Americans had made no housing payment, while an additional 13 percent paid only a portion of their monthly bill... From June to July, the share of renters who are either “very” or “extremely” concerned about being evicted rose from 18 percent to over 21. Similarly, the share of homeowners concerned about foreclosure ticked up from 14 percent to 17 percent

There's also likely to be a surge in bankruptcies as businesses propped up by stimulus funds start to experience liquidity and solvency issues. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren expects that there are going to be more firms "worrying about whether they have sufficient financing". In readiness for these, banks that have reported so far have increased provisions for loans:

As the economic environment brought on by COVID negatively impacts our customers and clients, it will filter through to our results, primarily in the form of outsized credit losses and compressed net interest margins - Wells Fargo (WFC) CEO Charlie Scharf

Source: WSJ

Interesting Trends of Note

In this section, we examine a few selected trends we have noted with some medium to longterm impact. First, consumers have significantly accelerated cord-cutting during the pandemic. Cinedigm (CIDM) President of Cinedigm Networks Erick Opeka sees this as an ongoing and permanent shift as consumers engage in cord-cutting and move towards streaming yielding massive boost on ad-revenues for streaming platforms:

Our ad-based revenues last year were up 466%...The stay at home environment we currently find ourselves in has also fueled this growth tremendously, creating a once in a generation catalyst that is vastly accelerating the dramatic and permanent cord cutting consumer shift to streaming that was already underway...In 2018, just 4% of households cut the cord, last year that number rose to 7% and according to research firm Convergence Research that number will reach 9% and may even trend higher this year...we're seeing an unprecedented shift by consumers to the streaming first consumption profile...Heavy streaming adoption rates, particularly for free, ad-supported linear channels, continue to dramatically accelerate.

Secondly, business travel is anticipated to decline significantly as companies seek to cut on areas of inefficiency as companies discover the efficacy of online sessions and meetings. The new attitude seems to be that one only travel when one really has to:

Certain aspects of hospitality will be fundamentally changed. If you look at the meetings market in particular and business meetings, I do think that’s going to go down by a lot. Big gatherings like World Economic Forum, like other kinds of things which they’re hoping to get thousands of people together, I think there’s going to be a lot more questioning as to whether those things are necessary, especially many of us like myself hate going to conferences because I waste so much time just getting there and spending time in big conferences. But I’ve attended a lot of our webinars now because it’s so easy to do so - Banyan Tree Holdings Executive Chairman Ho Kwon Ping The challenge for us and for all businesses now under a new way of working that we've all got used to is to take the fat and the inefficiency out of all that travel and entertainment costs that we were wearing and actually make sure that as we come out of this, we sort of land back a number multiples lower than the number that we went in - Micro Focus (MFGP) CFO Brian McArthur-Muscroft

All in all, don't forget that people really miss travelling:

Starved of the travel experience during the coronavirus lockdown? One Taiwanese airport has the solution - a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. Taipei’s downtown Songshan airport on Thursday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with some 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. Around 7,000 people applied to take part, the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences will take place in coming weeks.

Conclusion

In sum, analysts are expecting declines in earnings and revenues. Companies and individuals are facing rough times ahead as stimulus packages come to an end. Finally, some trends like cord-cutting and cutting down on business travel are accelerating. See you next week as we analyse this week's deluge of earnings reports.

