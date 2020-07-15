The most pressing issue is breaking the revolving credit covenants as a result of increasing debt in the past couple of months.

Investment Thesis

Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) is reporting its second quarter results (ending June 27th, 2020) today, after market close. The company is poised to beat analysts' estimates as performance metrics distributed by the company during the months of the pandemic demonstrate resilient sales.

Moreover, the variable nature of the company's cost acts as a shock absorbent to the expected decrease in sales. Even after considering increased borrowing costs and lower gross margin (resulting from product discounts), the Wall Street analysts' EPS estimates fall out of the EPS range forecasted in this analysis.

If the research is correct, investors following the recommendation laid in this analysis will enjoy capital appreciation after the company announces its earnings today. Nonetheless, if the company misses its estimates or if the stock falls for any other reason (see Major Risk section), the company is still a good addition to one's portfolio, given its market position, moat and competitive advantage and would constitute a good buy and hold investment regardless of short-term volatility

Company Overview

SNBR is a leading designer and manufacturer of beds and bed-related products and services, offering innovative sleeping solutions to its customers.

SNBR incorporates technology in its bed and mattress products, receiving multiple rewards for its innovative technology. The company uses sensors to adjust firmness, temperature and support of its beds and mattresses, allowing for optimal sleep.

Sleep Number products price range extends from $1000 for its classic series bed to $5100 for its Sleep Number 360® I10 Smart Bed.

Source: Company Website

The company's patented technology creates an economic moat that increases barriers to entry to the company's line of business. 45% of the company's sales come from referrals, indicating high product quality and customer satisfaction, in addition to adding back to the company's competitive advantage. The company's strong fundamentals, innovation and new product offerings helped the stock outperform its peers in the past five years.

Data by YCharts

Competition And Industry View

Consumer discretionary sector stocks have been doing well in the past few weeks, due to government income support. The effect of this support on consumer spending and confidence is fueling this surge.

The home furniture industry is witnessing increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. Hammer Fine Furniture acquired Italmond Furniture on July 14th, 2020. Home furniture stocks are positioned to benefit from this M&A activity especially in the face of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) and Tempur Sealy (TPX) focus solely on bed products, similar to SNBR. On the other hand, La-Z-Boy (LZB), Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET), Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH), Hooker Furniture (HOFT) and Leggett & Platt (LEG) have other lines of business that complement their bed business segments.

PRPL emerged as a strong competitor after it went public in 2015. The company has been in the bed design business for almost 80 years. Still, the market for smart mattresses is young and expanding. SNBR has been able to increase sales every year for the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Company Earnings And EPS Estimates

As a result of the lockdown, sales abruptly decreased by 80% in the last two weeks of March. Since then, sales gradually improved. Sales from alternative channels grew impressively during the lockdown. Online sales grew 250% and other channels were developed. SNBR has been developing its online sales and referral system over the past years which served it well during the pandemic. In April, in the time when 80% of SNBR stores where closed, sales decreased only by 50%. The company's CEO commented:

Consumer demand for our life-changing 360 smart beds was exceptional going into the pandemic and we expect it to be exceptional after this crisis

Wall Street analysts estimate $224.7 million in sales in the second quarter of this year, compared to $356 million one year ago. This translates to a 37% decrease, which is reasonable based on the data we know up to date.

Second quarter estimates imply that sales in May and June were down 30% on average. The sales initiatives implemented by the company to increase demand from alternative channels, as well as the gradual opening of the economy in June, are factors that support the opinion that 37% quarter over quarter (Q/Q) decrease in sales is a reasonable estimate.

Source: CNN Money and Company filings

The problem is in EPS estimates rather than the sales estimates. Below is a comparison between Wall Street analysts' estimates and actual EPS figures in previous quarters. The estimate for second quarter EPS is lower, but the magnitude suggests net income loss of $20.7 million, which is exaggerated, given the magnitude of cost cuts and the variable nature of the company's cost.

Source: CNN Money and Company Filings

A significant portion of the company's costs is variable. The expected decrease in earnings translates automatically to a decrease in costs. In a Q&A session in April, David Callen, the company's CFO, commented on a question regarding the company's estimation for future liquidity by saying:

Well, at our level, all of our costs are variable

The company provides a breakdown of cost accounts in its filings and it is safe to say that most costs are variable. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) hovers around 62%. This analysis uses a 52% gross margin to reflect the discounts that probably have been implemented by the company's marketing teams to encourage sales during the lockdown. On the other hand, because of the aggressive cost-cutting initiatives, this analysis assumes an operating margin in line with the previous quarters.

Source: Company filings and Author's Estimates

Based on the conservative assumptions above, a simple income statement for the second quarter will look like this:

Source: Company filings and Author Estimates

The calculations above are conservative in any measure. The figures don't incorporate the cost-cutting initiatives by the company. These initiatives are demonstrated in putting 70% of employees on furlough and limited hour shifts in addition to decreasing management pay and suspending all R&D spending. Adding R&D spending alone would increase operating income by $8 to $10 million.

Major Risks

SNBR borrowed $262 million in March, under its revolving credit agreement as a precautionary measure in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This type of reaction is common among publicly traded companies. SNBR pays a weighted average interest rate of 2.9% each quarter.

You can find more about SNBR's revolving credit agreement here.

SNBR's revolving credit facility contains a debt covenant that stipulates an interest coverage ratio of 3x (based on EBITDA) on any quarter-end. If SNBR's earnings go below this level, a default event will arise, enabling banks to seize the company's assets or demand abrupt repayment of debt.

Should we worry?

Below is an estimation of interest coverage based on the $446 million balance under the credit facility and a 2.9% interest rate expense as well as a 50% decrease in EBITDA. The company will get closer to its 3x interest coverage covenant in the second quarter but still, it is above the threshold. The conservative estimate of EBITDA provides a healthy margin of error that assuages worries regarding breaking the revolving credit covenant.

Data from company filings. Forecast based on company guidance.

Summary

Sleep Number's product demand during the lockdown demonstrated strong company fundamentals and product offerings. Sales are expected to gain momentum in the coming quarters as the company resumes its plan to roll out the new 360 smart bed.

Analysts' EPS estimates incorporate a lot of negativity but ignore the cost-cutting initiatives implemented by SNBR. The company decreased management pay, halted all non-core spending, furloughed and limited shifts for 70% of its employees.

Recalculating EPS based on more realistic, but still conservative assumptions point out that the company will beat EPS estimates, suggesting capital appreciation opportunity for traders.

The strong company fundamentals render the company a buy and hold as well, allowing investors to benefit from share buyback programs expected to resume next year.

