I have a member of my extended family who retired from an engineering role a few years ago from the Dow Chemical Company (DOW), and I always enjoyed hearing him talk about his work at the family reunion. His job took him around the country and even to the former East Germany for a long stretch when Dow acquired some assets there. The version of Dow chemicals that he worked for no longer exists, as Dow and DuPont (DD) executed a massive merger back in 2017 and reorganized into three separate companies: Dow for material science, DuPont for specialty products, and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in agriscience. As an investor, there are some sector gaps in my portfolio, with chemicals/basic materials being one of them, and so I thought I would take a look into one of the three legacy companies resulting from this massive transaction, DuPont, and see if I thought it would be the right fit for covering that gap.

DuPont: The Story of How We Got Here

DuPont has only been the "specialty products" company since being spun out from the merged Dow - DuPont forerunners, and started trading under its "DD" ticker just over a year ago on June 3, 2019. As such, there is pretty limited history to go by in terms of results from doing business with the current business, just three full quarters of results reported. Of those three quarters, the most recent one reported was already impacted by COVID-19, as will the next quarter to be reported and likely the remainder of all of 2020's results. This certainly makes getting a normalized view of how DuPont might be reasonably expected to do much trickier, but we'll work with what we know.

DuPont is divided into four business lines: 1) electronics and imaging, 2) nutrition and bio-sciences, 3) safety and construction, and finally 4) transportation and advanced polymers. However, the nutrition and bio-sciences division is in the process of being sold to IFF (IFF) (International Flavors & Fragrances), a transaction on track to close in Q1 of 2021 (as of the update in May 2020 on the Q1 2020 earnings call). The electronics and imaging segment is described as a "supplier of differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics, including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronic." Transportation/industrial segment focuses on providing "high-performance engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants and parts." Safety and construction, home of the famous Kevlar brand, caters to designing "engineered products and integrated systems for a number of industries including, worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging and building materials."

DuPont provided a breakdown of net revenue by operating segment for full year 2019 in comparison to 2018 based on how the separate segments performed prior to being organized in the current structure, and what emerges is that 2019 was not a year of growth.

Without taking COVID-19 into account for 2020, nobody was necessarily expecting big top-line growth to emerge, but the three remaining sectors after divesting the nutrition and bio-sciences (and still including the "non-core" segment) accounted for $15.4 billion in revenue for 2019, so that provides a general sort of baseline for future comps from Q2 2021 forward.

The growth prospects started out reasonable; CEO Marc Doyle was forecasting expansion in most segments at the end of January when reporting on full year 2019 results, before the pandemic was really in the picture:

For the full year, we ...anticipate a return to more normal growth in all our core segments except Transportation and Industrial, which is being impacted by continued weakness in the automotive market and nylon industry headwinds...Transportation and Industrial is expected to deliver 2% to 5% organic growths, as memory markets return to a more normal growth profile in the back half of the year. Next generation smartphones with higher content of our materials continue to penetrate the market and we already started to see these volumes in the second half of last year... Safety and construction is also expected to grow 2% to 3% organically from continued strong demand in Water Solutions, further pricing gains and resolution of the raw material supply shortages that limited production in the back half of last year in Safety Solutions. Non-core is expected to decline 3% to 5% organically.

Of course, the pandemic has severely interrupted those projections, and recovery will take an unknown length of time. Three months later, the outlook had dimmed considerably. Specifically, DuPont has big exposure to the auto sector, and those sales are dropping hard at the moment. Management's revised expectations by the end of Q1 2020 for the transportation and industrial segment were to see "a very weak top-line driven by the expected decline in auto builds, as well as year-over-year price declines, coupled with the charges associated with plant shutdowns, expected to result in decremental margin in T&I of approximately 55% to 65% in the second quarter. "

In order to have some buffer for the rest of the year, DuPont has expanded its revolver from $0.75 billion to $1.00 billion, reshuffled some other debt to push out maturities to 2022, and is delaying some CapEx, roughly $300 million from original figures (and $500 million less than 2019). Each of these steps will help keep things stabilized, but it is slightly less clear to what ultimate end.

Priced for Value or for Growth?

DuPont's value has been through the valley this year along with many others and, year to date, is down around 18%. Relative to some peers, it has underperformed, but in the seeds of that pullback could lie opportunities to thrive moving forward.

However, as I dug into the comparisons with some peers, I was a little surprised at how it ranked on valuation measures. On a basic P/E measure, it is right in the middle of the pack, and on price to cash flow, it is on the more expensive end.

(Source: author's spreadsheet; data sourced from Seeking Alpha)

Factoring in the debt on an EV/EBITDA basis, and it is still fairly middle-of-the-pack. While selling the nutrition business to IFF for ~$7.3 billion will bring down the net debt, the corresponding drop in EBITDA would be in the range of $1.4 billion based on 2019 baseline, and possibly more since this segment has been growing. Net debt in the last quarter stood at $15.8 billion; there are no scheduled maturities in 2021, and management is guiding that ~$5.0 billion of the $7.3 billion from selling the nutrition and bio-sciences division to IFF will be applied straight away to debt when the deal closes in Q1 2021. With the sale, of course, also goes the related EBITDA; while a 5x multiple on the sale is probably fair enough, it is not going to change the valuation measure on EV/EBITDA significantly.

However, those figures offered in January for 2%+ organic growth are out the window, and I don't hear a clear vision from the company explaining where the growth will be coming from when it does turn around, at least growth as measured from 2019 starting line. Even with the hypothetical potential for an eventual return to decent organic growth in the other divisions, an investor might be incentivized to wait if the combination of growth prospects and dividend were attractive enough. Unfortunately, the dividend, while well covered, is not the most attractive on a yield basis, and there is no history to go off for dividend raises. At 2.30%, even if it could afford raises, it would be a while before it caught up to Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3M (NYSE:MMM) or even Corning (GLW), all over 3% and some approaching 4%.

Conclusions

While I still have a gap in my portfolio in this sort of materials segment of the market, I don't love what I found with DuPont, and it is not looking like the ideal candidate to round out my holdings. While it might be a good fit for some (if you are already holding, I see no particular reason to sell), but I likewise see no special reason to initiate a position now. Given the sizable scale of the nutrition business, and its higher growth profile, I am slightly surprised that the company would sell it, even if leverage needs to come down, although I can appreciate that, perhaps, it does not fit neatly within the others.

While I have not delved deeply into any other possible firms to consider for myself in this space, I do plan to do further research on Eastman Chemicals, Corning, and 3M, on the premise of them, each appears competitively valued and offers the better dividend returns for the moment.

