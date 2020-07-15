Seeking Alpha
Merk Research: U.S. Equity Market Report July 2020

by: Axel Merk
Axel Merk
Mutual fund manager, currencies, macro
Summary

While near-term downside volatility may be likely, my base-case view is that we’re in an ongoing secular bull market.

The medium-term outlook continues to be supported by leading economic indicators, a high remaining wall-of-worry, high allocations to cash, and by revisions to earnings expectations.

Depressed Q2 2020 earnings (coming out now) have long since been discounted by the market.

