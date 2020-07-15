I believe AUY is an excellent long-term stock. However, the stock may be about to retrace to $4.65, where it would be wise to accumulate again.

Production of gold equivalent was 183,582 ounces, down 28.7% from the same quarter a year ago and 17.2% sequentially.

Image: El Penon Source: The Northern Miner

Investment Thesis

Canada-based Yamana Gold (AUY) announced preliminary second-quarter results on July 13, 2020.

We were able to get further information regarding net debt and AISC. Also, the company reiterated its revised guidance announced on April 30, 2020, in which production was lower due to temporary suspension at the Canada Malartic and the Cerro Moro mines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment thesis has improved quite a lot since a year ago, and I believe the gold and silver miner is now added to the "keeper" group and should be accumulated on any weakness. It is what I have said in the previous quarter, and it remains true now despite a lower gold production.

However, it is essential to trade short term about 30% of your AUY position to take advantage of the volatility, which has reached a record due to the coronavirus effect.

The takeaway is, of course, the price of gold and silver, which has reached another record and allowed the company to start a sound cash generation despite a weaker-than-expected production.

A special note for the silver price, which started to move higher and closed today at ~$19.30 per Oz.

An exciting chart comparison is to look at how AUY has performed compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) in one year. We can see that Yamana Gold has consistently outperformed GDX.

Data by YCharts

Production Analysis

Production in gold and silver was significantly lower year over year, as we can see below. The company produced 164,141 Au Oz and 2,007,809 Ag Oz, which is below the production indicated the same quarter a year ago.

Below is the gold production per producing mine in 2Q'20. The quarter was highlighted by excellent operational performances from Jacobina, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, and Minera Florida, all of which exceeded planned production targets.

"Production at Cerro Moro was impacted by ongoing interprovincial travel restrictions that resulted in Cerro Moro operating with a significantly reduced workforce during the quarter [...] While temporary travel restrictions had an impact on the ramp-up of operations, the ramp-up was steady and did progress, with production in June at almost 50% more than the preceding month."

Consequently, the production of gold equivalent has been quite weak this quarter, as the chart below indicates.

Note: The production per gold equivalent ounce does not include the pre-commercial ounces from Barnat (2,600 Au Oz), which are included in the gold production above for Canadian Malartic mine.

Production of gold equivalent was 183,582 ounces, down 28.7% from the same quarter a year ago and 17.2% sequentially. Revenue estimated for the second quarter should be around $318 million-$325 million, in my opinion, based on $1,710 for gold.

We can see clearly that the total output was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this quarter again. Also, the AISC increased this quarter to $1,125 per ounce.

However, AISC improved starting June.

"All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the quarter were $1,125 per GEO sold on higher production and, as previously indicated, were impacted in the second quarter by the demobilization and ramp-ups of Cerro Moro and Canadian Malartic along with the implementation of precautionary safety measures related to COVID-19 across all operations. This impact was partially offset by the ongoing benefits from weaker foreign exchange rates. AISC steadily improved during the quarter to $1,061 per GEO in June.:

The company revised guidance for 2020

Source: AUY Press release

The company continues to lower its net debt. Cash is now $320 million

It is a crucial element that reinforces a long-term strategy. Net debt at the end of June is now $769 million from $869.1 million in 1Q.

"As a precaution, and given the uncertainty around the global pandemic, the Company drew down $200 million of its $750 million revolving credit facility in March 2020, as previously disclosed. In June 2020, the Company repaid $100 million of the amount so borrowed."

Note: Yamana Gold sold its shares of Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX) for C$120 million this quarter and sold its royalty portfolio including cash of $10 million.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Yamana Gold's production has been seriously impacted by the mines' temporary suspension due to the COVID-19. The second-quarter results will not be great despite a much higher gold price.

However, the market has ignored the results and focused on two elements.

The third quarter will be much better in terms of production.

Revenues and free cash flow are expected to jump in H2 2020.

One extra positive is that the price of silver has started to improve significantly and will produce some positive effects for Yamana Gold which has a significant production of silver.

Technical Analysis

AUY was forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $5.2 and line support at $4.7. The stock experienced a resistance breakout early in July to nearly $5.7 but retraced a little still above support, which is the old resistance at $5.25, which is slightly higher than the 50 MA.

Generally, I recommend selling at resistance and accumulating at support. Thus, it is vital to sell about 30% at or above $5.50 if you can. I am expecting that the support at $5.25 will not hold, and I believe we should retest $4.65 soon, at which point it would be a good idea to accumulate.

Note: Depending on the gold and silver prices, AUY could eventually trade lower and retest the 200MA at $4.10. However, if gold and silver continue to climb, AUY could eventually reach $6.50.

