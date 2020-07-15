Introduction

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) has had a great year-to-date performance as people have stocked up on goods to get through the pandemic, yet this move hasn't even caught up with the company's increase in fiscal Q1 EPS, which increased a whopping 176%. The company had been falling behind competitors Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) for quite some time, but is now posting growth numbers that would make even Costco jealous. BJ's Wholesale Club deserves a higher valuation multiple for the following reasons.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Increasing Margins

In fiscal Q1, ended May 2, 2020, BJ's reported a 103% increase in operating income on a revenue increase of 21%. Net income grew 167%, and diluted EPS grew 176% over the same period last year, showcasing the leverage in the business model, which has substantial fixed costs. The model allows the company to grow income much faster than revenue as the company sells greater dollar volumes of merchandise per store, increasing revenue, but keeping fixed store costs the same.

Source: BJ's Wholesale Club Fiscal Q1 2020 Earnings Press Release

Also notable was BJ's comparable club sales growth of 27.0%, excluding the impact of gasoline sales.

Of course, these earnings were positively impacted by individuals stocking up on essential goods during the pandemic. It's likely sales growth will slow into next year when the pandemic hopefully dies down, but if BJ's plays its cards right, they may be able to retain most of the member growth gained.

Furthermore, if BJ's can continue to grow revenue, there is still substantial margin growth opportunity here. Paying off debt and decreasing interest expense will add to the bottom line. This leads me to the second reason BJ's deserves a higher multiple.

Decreasing Debt

BJ's has been consistently paying off long-term debt for a few years now, leading not only to less risk for equity holders but also decreasing interest expense, which directly translates to more earnings and greater cash flow for the company and shareholders.

Source: TIKR.com

The company spent nearly $22 million in interest expense in Q1 2020, down from $28 million Q1 2019. This number will continue to get smaller as the company pays down debt, although this should be balanced with opportunities for store growth. It could be argued that BJ's should take advantage of low interest rates and increase store expansion, funded cheaply through debt. Ideally, the company finds a mix of debt payments and expansion to spend cash flows on.

A Valuation That Remains Low

Finally, BJ's Wholesale Club's valuation remains well under its peers, despite the recent run in the stock price. On a forward earnings basis, the company still trades for a multiple of under 20, while Walmart has a P/E ratio in the mid-20s, and Costco's forward P/E ratio pushes 40.

Data by YCharts

Price to free cash flow paints an even brighter picture for BJ's valuation. At 9.5 times free cash flow, the company is not only undervalued relative to peers, but is vastly underpriced relative to markets overall. After all, what other company trades for under 20 times earnings and under 10 times free cash flow and is growing earnings, at least in Q1 over 176%? Free cash flow should continue to increase along with margins, which the company can then plow into finding the right balance of paying off debt and expanding club locations.

Conclusion

BJ's posted a great first quarter, and this momentum should carry into most, if not all, of the rest of this year, as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the U.S. The company is seeing the benefits of operating leverage in the bottom line. Furthermore, the company is paying down debt, making it less risky overall for shareholders. Finally, the valuation remains low relative to other companies, and the share price, despite rising over 70% year to date, still lags behind actual earnings growth. Thus, in my opinion, BJ's wholesale club deserves higher valuation multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.